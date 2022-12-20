Read full article on original website
Real
3d ago
This will continue..now the solution one ban all trucks..Or posted signage any truck hit that bridge will catch a ..2500 dollar fine..let's see how many trucking companies want to sign onAn if a truck damages the bridge the companies held responsible.
Reply
2
WJBF.com
Local EMA, Georgia Power officials weigh in on cold temperatures and power outages
Local EMA, Georgia Power officials weigh in on cold …. Some counties open warming shelters for cold weather …. Local EMS and weather expert advice on travel safety …. Local EMS and weather expert advice on travel safety and Christmas tips. Grinch steals from donation box at Walking Tall Ministries.
WRDW-TV
State and local crews get roadways ready for big freeze
AUGUSTA, Ga. - Crews in Georgia and South Carolina sprayed major roadways with a salt solution to keep residual water from freezing when temperatures drop, and Columbia County crews got out Friday morning to put salt on bridges. Columbia County officials said they expected to have the salting done by...
wfxg.com
Power outages across the CSRA may affect holiday plans
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Widespread outages across the two-state left many without power Friday, including more than 100 homes along Evans To Locks Rd. in Columbia County. There, crews were clearing a tree that had fallen onto a fence near the railroad tracks. In west Augusta, homes were also without...
WRDW-TV
Is there a road to redemption for Augusta’s most battered bridge?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the infamous Olive Road bridge struck by a truck once again, we’re learning what it would take to keep that from happening – and none of the options would be easy. It’s known as the strongest bridge in Augusta because it gets hit...
Augusta Transit providing free transportation to warming centers from select locations
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta Transit is providing free transportation to those who need a ride to the warming centers that are available for residents who are in need of shelter. According to Augusta Transit, residents who need transportation need to call (706) 821-1719 before 8 P.M. Officials say once the call is made, residents […]
WRDW-TV
High winds blow down trees, knock out power across CSRA
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As winds whipped up Friday morning ahead of a cold snap, trees started coming down across the CSRA, blocking traffic causing power outages for thousands of people. Among the latest problems was a power line across Columbia Road at Wendover Way in Columbia County. Around 11...
Trees down in several counties in GA and SC
WJBF – Emergency officials are reporting knocked down trees in several counties in Georgia and in South Carolina. According to authorities, a tree is down on Quail Springs Circle in the Spring Lakes neighborhood off of Flowing Wells Road in Columbia County. Authorities are also reporting power lines being down in Chamblin Road at Canterbury […]
Suspect arrested in deadly Columbia County hit-and-run crash involving pedestrian
Investigators arrested a man earlier this week in connection to a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian Tuesday night.
Jefferson Energy reporting power outages due to high winds
UPDATE, 9:12 A.M. – Jefferson Energy is now reporting 26 outages, affecting more than 1120 members. Officials say they will be working through the day and night to restore all power. WJBF – Jefferson Energy is reporting several outages across 7 out of the 11 counties that they provide power to. According to Jefferson Energy, […]
WRDW-TV
On Your Side: Winter weather myths debunked to keep you safe
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With these unusually low temperatures, there are questions about how to prepare you and your home for the cold. Whether you’re heading out or staying home for the holidays, there are precautions you need to take to prepare. With so many myths on social media like pouring hot water on your windshield, it can be easy to get confused.
WRDW-TV
Waynesboro police officer loses home, possessions in fire
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Waynesboro police are collecting donations for an officer who lost his home in a fire Thursday night. Staff Sgt. Gregg Stroud and his family lost their home and all belongings inside, according to Police Chief Willie Burley. “I’m sure you all realize how devastating a loss...
WRDW-TV
How to brace your home for frigid winter weather
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We talked to an HVAC company about the best ways to help your system keep up with the dropping temperatures. “It was my birthday present from my husband because my birthday is Dec. 20, so it’s a big week,” said Christy Beckham. Her family...
WRDW-TV
Local fire crews warn of heating hazards in cold weather
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With temperatures as low as they are and as low as they’re going to get this weekend, it’s important to be aware of fire hazards when trying to keep warm. We talked to Columbia County Fire Rescue about what you need to watch out...
WJBF.com
Most of Augusta's recycling is going to the landfill
Augusta has been recycling for years but most of what customers put in their bins is not being reused its going to the landfill. Most of Augusta’s recycling is going to the landfill. Augusta has been recycling for years but most of what customers put in their bins is...
WRDW-TV
After losing alcohol battle, Stay Social closing down
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Having lost a bid to keep its alcohol license, Stay Social Tap and Table will be closing for good. The business will close for good on Dec. 30, the owner told News 12. It comes a few weeks after a judge upheld Columbia County commissioners’ revocation...
wgac.com
How Cold Will It Be In Augusta This Weekend?
We won’t see a White Christmas in Augusta, but will definitely get a winter blast of frigid temperatures around Augusta this weekend. The good news is that the rain should be done and we should stay dry Christmas Eve and Day. Temperatures will begin to drop below freezing late...
wfxg.com
CSRA prepares for cold temperatures through holiday weekend.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - It's getting colder outside and as temperatures drop agencies in our community are preparing for an arctic blast. Winter is finally here, and the temperatures are dropping. Local organizations are working to provide shelter for those who may need it well into the holiday weekend. The...
WRDW-TV
How to protect your heating system during freezing temperatures
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As we brace for the cold, we spoke with the owner of All Weather Heating and Cooling about how you should maintain your heating and cooling system. As cold weather hits, local heating and cooling companies are gearing up to help you stay warm. Stay up...
wfxg.com
Stay Social decides to close down for good
EVANS, Ga (WFXG) - Local restaurant Stay Social Tap & Table in Columbia County announced that it will be closing for good, and its last day of business will be Dec. 30. Back in September, Columbia County began taking steps to revoke Stay Social's alcohol license, claiming the business didn't comply with Ordinance 6-2. That ordinance states that in order to qualify for an alcohol license, a business must meet the definition of an "eating establishment". Stay argues in its petition that the definition of an "eating establishment" is intentionally vague and many other businesses operating with alcohol licenses in the county do not meet that definition.
WJBF.com
Grandmother and toddler pinned under car rescued by neighbors, police
Grandmother and toddler pinned under car rescued by neighbors, police (Tampa Police Department) Grandmother and toddler pinned under car rescued …. Grandmother and toddler pinned under car rescued by neighbors, police (Tampa Police Department) Local garden center and officials share tips on home …. Your latest local headlines at 11pm.
