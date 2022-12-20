AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With these unusually low temperatures, there are questions about how to prepare you and your home for the cold. Whether you’re heading out or staying home for the holidays, there are precautions you need to take to prepare. With so many myths on social media like pouring hot water on your windshield, it can be easy to get confused.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 9 HOURS AGO