Blue Jackets place Boone Jenner on injured reserve for 4 weeks with fractured thumb

By Justin Holbrock
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed center Boone Jenner on injured reserve for approximately four weeks.

The CBJ captain is scheduled to undergo surgery Tuesday to repair a fractured thumb.

Jenner has posted 11 goals and 11 assists for 22 points while averaging 20:11 of ice time in 30 contests this season. He leads the club in goals, power play goals and shots and ranks second in points.

To fill in for Jenner, Columbus recalled center Josh Dunne from the Cleveland Monsters. Dunne, 24, who was originally signed to a two-year entry level contract by the Blue Jackets on Mar. 14, 2021, made his NHL debut on Apr. 15, 2021.

