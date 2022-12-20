Read full article on original website
WILD'S SHAW EARNS HEARING W/ PLAYER SAFETY FOR KNEEING (VIDEO)
The NHL's Department of Player Safety has summoned Minnesota Wild forward Mason Shaw to a hearing on Friday. Shaw was assessed a five-minute major and a game misconduct for kneeing San Jose Sharks forward Evgeny Svechnikov on Thursday:. A hearing from Player Safety opens the door for a suspension, which...
SAM BENNETT TAKES ISLANDERS' ROOKIE OUT OF THE GAME WITH UGLY KNEE-ON-KNEE HIT (VIDEO)
Sam Bennett strikes again, this time taking Islanders' rookie Simon Holmstrom out of the game with a brutal knee-on-knee hit:. The hit happened in the final minute of the second period, and Holmstrom never returned. No penalty was assessed to Bennett on the play, however Bennett is almost certainly facing a suspension tomorrow.
NHL DEPARTMENT OF PLAYER SAFETY ANNOUNCES SUSPENSION FOR WILD'S SHAW
During last night's Sharks versus Wild matchup, Mason Shaw was ejected for kneeing San Jose forward Evgeny Svechnikov. After having a hearing with the Department of Player Safety on Friday, it was determined the hit was worthy of a suspension. Shaw will be serving a two-game suspension for the incident,...
RED WINGS PROSPECT PLANS TO STAY IN RUSSIA, HAS NO INTENTION OF REPORTING TO DETROIT
Dmitri Buchelnikov, drafted 52nd overall in 2022 by the Red Wings, was a big-time get for GM Steve Yzerman. In his draft-year, Buchelnikov scored a whopping 75 points in just 56 games for SKA St. Petersburg's MHL affiliate. He has popped off to start this season, scoring 9 points in the team's first 3 MHL games, with 20 points in 18 VHL games.
HOT MIC CAPTURES REF'S FUNNY MOMENT, TELLING CLAYTON KELLER TO WATCH HIS MOUTH
Amidst an era of NHL hockey in which referees have been criticized for being too sensitive about what players say, we got a hot mic moment on Wednesday night featuring one official poking fun. Clayton Keller took his second minor penalty of the night, and on his way to the...
ECHL ENFORCERS SQUARE OFF IN A GREAT FRIDAY NIGHT TILT; TEAMS GET INVOLVED IN MELEE (VIDEOS)
Quite the scene Friday night during an ECHL game between the South Carolina Stingrays and Savannah Ghost Pirates. Sean Gulka and Nico Blachman, two guys who are no strangers to dropping the gloves, squared off for a fight near centre ice. Some big punches were landed by both guys. Neither went down and the two were separated by the officials after about a minute of taking some big swings. Great job by both guys!
DUMBA LANDS HUGE HIT ON NIETO AND THEN DROPS GLOVES WITH MEGNA (VIDEO)
Matt Dumba of the Minnesota Wild was fired up Friday night. Even though his team would end up losing 5-2 to the San Jose Sharks, Dumba made sure his presence was felt in the game. A little over halfway through the first period, and Dumba would catch Matt Nieto with...
IN RESPONSE TO BUNTING, DARCY TUCKER POSTS VIDEO OF WHEN HE GOT PUSHED AROUND BY REF (VIDEO)
It was the talk of the hockey world earlier this week. Michael Bunting of the Toronto Maple Leafs was shoved into the penalty box by a referee who had apparently had enough of the antics that were happening on the ice. Many felt the official should be punished. That didn't happen. But a former Maple Leaf took to his Instagram account to show Bunting he isn't the first person to get shoved by a ref.
