Winnie Harlow Looks Fierce in Shredded Corset Dress, Dramatic Coat & Strappy Sandals at Lakers Game With Coi Leray

Winnie Harlow made a fashionably fierce appearance at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. the Washington Wizards basketball game on Dec. 18. The Canadian supermodel sat courtside with rapper Coi Leray at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Harlow arrived to the stadium in a brown floor-length fuzzy coat. The runway sensation complemented the dramatic outerwear with a shredded corset dress. The sultry, yet avant-garde piece included crisscrossed bodice that ran up to her throat, forming an X at her back. The garment also featured a bondage-style belt design and a thigh-high slit with a shredded, asymmetrical hem.

To further elevate the moment, Harlow styled her hair in a Y2K-inspired spiky bun with choppy bangs. She accessorized the look with oversized gold-drop earrings that resembled small pyramids and an orange floral statement ring.

Completing Harlow’s look was a pair of gold metallic strappy sandals . The shoe style had crisscross accents on the toe, a high counter at the back for extra support and a thin 6-inch stiletto heel.

When it comes to fashion, Harlow has a chameleon-like ability to serve everything from a fully glam red carpet princess to an effortlessly cool ’90s throwback , and she pulls them all off with equal panache. As for footwear, she will likely reach for shiny pumps, heeled sandals, sleek sneakers and towering platforms.

Coi Leray looked casual and chic for the event. The “Players” artist sported a sleeveless grey leather crop top with low-rise acid-wash jeans. She covered her dark tresses with a knitted hat and continued to accessorize with a blinged-out diamond necklace. The chart-topping musician completed her look with Rick Owens Strobe Lunar Tractor boots.

