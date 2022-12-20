ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forsyth, MO

KYTV

CATCH-A-CROOK: Man poses as Greene County deputy

Greene County detectives want you to be on the lookout for a fugitive. Drayden Kile Denis is wanted for violating a protection order twice. The 23-year-old also pleaded guilty to assault, possession of a controlled substance, and stealing. He’s wanted on arrest warrants for skipping court multiple times. Houston...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
Ozark County Times

Law enforcement pursuit from Howell County ends in arrest near Bakersfield Saturday

Magnum J. Price of West Plains reportedly led Howell County Sheriff’s Deputies on a vehicle pursuit into Ozark County Saturday afternoon, Dec. 17. A post on the HCSD Facebook page says that the incident began around 1:25 p.m. Saturday when Howell County Deputy Seth Smith attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a silver Camaro on Garner Blvd. in West Plains, but the vehicle he attempted to stop failed to pull over or yield to his emergency lights and sirens.
HOWELL COUNTY, MO
KTTS

Missouri Men Sentenced In Catalytic Converter Theft Ring

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Three Missouri men who admitted stealing tens of thousands of catalytic converters and taking them to Arkansas in a multi-million dollar scheme have been sentenced. Federal prosecutors said 25-year-old Evan Marshall and 25-year-old Camren Joseph Davis, both of Rogersville; and 31-year-old Cody Ryder of Springfield,...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

SILVER ALERT: 65-year-old Marshfield woman missing

WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. — A Silver Advisory Alert has been issued for a Marshfield woman less than 24 hours away from severe winter weather. Prem Kuar Prasad, 65, of Marshfield, went missing on Dec. 16, around 9:21 a.m., from an Elm Branch Drive home. According to a press release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, […]
MARSHFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

UPDATE: Jury trial set for 2021 Branson double homicide

UPDATE 12/20/22 — Torres has a jury trial scheduled for 8 a.m. on June 5, 2023. The trial is scheduled to last until June 9 or until completed. Torres also has a criminal setting scheduled for 10 a.m. on Feb. 28, 2023. Original story, published Dec. 30, 2021: BRANSON, Mo. — Branson Police have announced […]
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

Police identify man found dead inside burning Monett, Mo., home

MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - Police have identified a man found dead inside a burning home in Monett. Firefighters responded to the home at 408 2nd Street on November 29. Firefighters found James Creekmore, 47, of Monett. Investigators say he died of smoke inhalation. Investigators say they did collect DNA for...
MONETT, MO
KOLR10 News

Three from Greene County sentenced for moving thousands of stolen catalytic converters

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Three men from Rogersville and Springfield have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in transporting tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multi-million-dollar business. Evan Marshall, 25, of Rogersville, Cody Ryder, 31, of Springfield, and Camren Joseph Davis, 25, of Rogersville, was sentenced on […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Springfield’s City Utilities asks customers to conserve Friday morning

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - UPDATE: City Utilities says repairs have been made and all systems are in normal operation. Springfield’s City Utilities asks all electric and natural gas customers to conserve usage and reduce demand. The utility must repair a transmission line Friday morning because of the extreme temperature...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Restaurants open on Christmas Day around the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Don’t want to cook on Christmas? OzarksFirst has you covered with restaurants in the area that are open. This list will be continually updated. Alamo Drafthouse, 4005 South Avenue, Springfield Alli’s Family Restaurant: 4528 W. Chestnut Expressway, open 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Applebees: Multiple locations in Springfield and Nixa from 4-10 p.m. Asian […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Monett police search for answers after discovering a body in local creek

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police in Monett are searching for answers after discovering a female’s body in Kelly Creek on Saturday, December 17. KY3 reported that officers responded to an area near the 100 block of 5th Street after reports came into the station. Police identified the body as...
MONETT, MO
KTLO

Friday morning fire causes damage to MH residence

A fire Friday morning caused damage to nearly a quarter of a Mountain Home residence. No one was injured in the blaze, and the resident was believed to be out of the house at the time it started. According to a Mountain Home Fire Department spokesperson, 19 personnel responded to...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

MHPD asks the public for assistance to help find mail thief

The Mountain Home Police Department (MHPD) is asking for the public’s help to identify the person or persons responsible for stealing mail. Over the past several weeks, many citizens have reported mail stolen from their mailboxes. MHPD Corporal Mychal Warno spoke with KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot News to ask the public for assistance.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
koamnewsnow.com

Police release name in fatal weekend Marionville crash

MARIONVILLE, Mo. (LAWRENCE COUNTY) - Authorities release the name of a woman who died in a two-vehicle crash in Lawrence County, Missouri. The Aurora-Marionville Police Department says Penelope (Penny) Miller died from injuries in a crash on Saturday in Marionville. The crash happened around 4:24 pm near the intersection of...
MARIONVILLE, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Local contractor donates $5,000 to Stone County toy drive

The Stone County Toy Drive, organized by Unite Table Rock Lake, received a last minute donation which helped buy bikes and high ticket items right before the distribution, which was held on Sunday, Dec. 11 and Monday, Dec. 12. On Wednesday Dec. 7, Lifestyle Contractors of Branson gave a $5,000...
STONE COUNTY, MO

