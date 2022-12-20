Read full article on original website
Girls Basketball Roundup: Greenbrier West gets key sectional win; Greenbrier East rocks Oak Hill
Charmco – Greenbrier West won for the second night in a row knocking off sectional rival Meadow Bridge 53-34 inside John C. Estep Gymnasium. The Cavaliers outscored the Wildcats by 12 points in the second quarter to take control of the game and never looked back. Maddie Fields led...
Boys Basketball Roundup: Webster outlasts Greenbrier West despite Boone’s 34-point effort
Charmco – Webster County placed four in double figures, picking up a key 73-69 sectional victory at Greenbrier West Thursday night. Riley Clevenger led the Highlanders with 26 points while Logan Leichliter added 13. Dale Boone led all scorers, caning six 3 and pouring in 34 points for Greenbrier...
Metro News
West Virginia friends remember North Carolina attorney killed at work
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Friends of former Charleston attorney Patrick White remember his smile and inquisitive nature. White, 42, a native of Beckley, was shot and killed in his law office earlier this week in Goldsboro, North Carolina. He was doing a mediation Monday when a client pulled a gun.
The City of Princeton announces the winners of Make it Sparkle, Princeton, 2022
PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The City of Princeton is proud to announce the following winners of Make It Sparkle, Princeton 2022:. Winners were determined by a panel of judges selected by the Princeton Community Improvement Commission. Other participants include: Stages Music School, The Oasis Beauty Bar, Wild Roots Coffee...
Remembering The Death Of Hank Williams, Country Music’s First Megastar
Just before sunrise on January 1, 1953, a sleek baby-blue Cadillac pulled into a gas station in Oak Hill, West Virginia. In the backseat, Hank Williams was found lying unresponsively and apparently dead for several hours. The country music superstar was slated to perform at the Municipal Auditorium in Charleston,...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in West Virginia (-37 Degrees Fahrenheit!)
Discover the Coldest Place in West Virginia (-37 Degrees Fahrenheit!) Welcome to Lewisburg, West Virginia! This small mountain town has a big secret – it is officially the coldest place in the state. Come prepared with heavy coats, as temperatures can dip well below freezing during winter. At Lewisburg on December 30, 1917, the thermometer dropped to 37 degrees below zero, West Virginia’s lowest official temperature.
Crews contain fire outside Logan, West Virginia
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews battled a structure fire this morning in the Logan area. Logan County dispatchers say that the fire is at an old building at Mt. Gay near Kroger. The Logan Fire Department says the structure was an old bar with an apartment above it. They say the structure was abandoned. The location […]
woay.com
Super Duke’s All-American Grill holds ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Crossroads Mall
BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – While it has been open for a little over a month now, Super Duke’s All-American Grill finally got to gather for an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, December 15, 2022. Located inside the Crossroads Mall, the restaurant’s centerpiece is its gourmet burgers, but also...
WDTV
Runaway girls from Wyoming County found safe
ITMANN, W.Va. (WVVA) - W.Va. State Police are asking for the public’s help locating two runaway kids. According to Sgt. Palmateer, 17-year-old Amber Morgan took off with another 9-year-old girl, Haley Akers, around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday. The trooper said Morgan stole her legal guardian’s vehicle, a 2021 Toyota...
Metro News
High wind gusts force ski resorts to adjust lift operations
GHENT, W.Va. — West Virginia’s ski industry is being impacted by the high winds associated with the Christmas weekend polar vortex storm. Ski lift operations are being monitored with wind gusts in some cases Friday exceeding 50 mph. Canaan Valley in Tucker County closed on-slope operations as of...
Metro News
Firefighters face additional challenges in frigid temperatures
MOUNT GAY, W.Va. — Firefighters in Logan battled flames and single digit temperatures in fighting a structure fire Friday morning. The crews from the Logan Fire Department were dispatched to a working structure fire in the Mount Gay area. According to the department’s Facebook page, firefighters arrived on the...
$25 million announced for Coalfields Expressway by Biden-Harris Administration
PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — On Tuesday, December 20, 2022, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $25 million from the new Rural Surface Transportation Grant Program to the West Virginia Department of Transportation to support the Coalfields Expressway Project in Wyoming County. The project will construct an approximately 15-mile segment […]
West Virginia power outage caused by electrocution after attempted copper theft
CRAB ORCHARD, WV (WVNS) — A power outage in the Crab Orchard area that left nearly 600 customers without power was due to a person who was electrocuted. According to Philip Moye with AEP, the person died after being electrocuted while trying to enter a substation. Materials left at the scene suggest this was the […]
Raleigh County Day Report Center launches new outcall system
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — With overcrowding in state jails and counties paying staggering bills, Raleigh County has been looking for ways to lower the monthly jail bill payment of $48.25 per incarcerated person. Raleigh County Commission President David Tolliver said a new Outcall System for the Raleigh County Day Report Center will charge those on […]
The West Virginia town that was once home to the most millionaires in the nation
BRAMWELL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – In the 1880s, when railroads in the West Virginia coalfields were booming as coal was pouring out of the mountains, it brought many people to the area to capitalize off the coal boom. The town of Bramwell in Mercer County, established in 1888 and named...
cardinalnews.org
Tazewell County company expands due to demand from renewable energy industry; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Bluefield company to add 20 jobs thanks to boom in renewables. A Tazewell County company is expected to add 20 jobs and $575,200 in private investment, according to a release from...
Another Hinton business closing
HINTON, (Hinton News) - Another Hinton establishment is closing its doors. Earlier in December 2022, Boho, a locally owned shop, will permanently close before the end of the year. According to a recent announcement, the business’s last day is Dec. 29 between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. During Boho’s last few days, the shop is offering a discount on many of its items. Many beautiful pieces are up to 50 percent off. Over the years that Boho has been a part of the Hinton community, they have participated in a multitude of activities, including the recent Cookie Express event. Be sure to stop in the store before 7 p.m. on Dec. 29 to take advantage of the sales and let the owners know that the shop will be missed. For more information on the store’s hours and sales, visit the Facebook page @Boho. The post Another Hinton business closing appeared first on The Hinton News.
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Hampshire, Mineral, and Fayette Counties will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
WVNT-TV
Bone-chilling and dangerous cold aims for two Virginias
Winter Weather Advisory for eastern Raleigh, eastern Fayette, Mercer, Tazewell, Bland, Giles, Monroe, Summers, Greenbrier, and Pocahontas County tonight through Thursday morning. Wind Chill Watch for the ENTIRE region Friday morning through Christmas Eve!. Tonight features increasing clouds and a mix of rain and snow showers likely after midnight. A...
Do You Remember? “Turnpike Trapper” strands hundreds on Turnpike
The weather was pretty chilly on this Monday and even colder weather is in store, but it was not a lot of fun for motorists in our region back on December 18th and 19th, 2009.
