According to numerous news reports, Taliban Glizzy, an affiliate of Washington D.C.-based rapper Shy Glizzy, was arrested on Dec. 12 and charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Taliban, who has been under federal surveillance for over a year, was taken into custody by the U.S. Secret Service, and prosecutors are alleging that Taliban is a threat to the community’s safety and that he be held behind bars until his trial.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO