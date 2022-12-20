Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From PatersonTed RiversPaterson, NJ
Crooks Puncture Tire, Rob CarBronxVoiceWoodhaven, NY
Wealthy investors driving up housing prices in Newark, making homeownership difficult for middle-class residentsEdy ZooNewark, NJ
In-Laws Shocked When Son's Wife Reveals Millionaire Status in Pre-NupSharee B.New York City, NY
Several NY Shore Communities Have Overwhelmed By Winter StormsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
3 brothers join FDNY for life of service, graduate academy within months of each other | Staten Islanders of 2022
Editor’s Note: In the news business, every year has its standout stories, newsmakers, villains and heroes. But in the Staten Island news business, the Advance/SILive.com also has the unique privilege of telling the stories of our neighbors – everyday people doing extraordinary and inspiring things. In honor of...
Inhabitat.com
Animal care center in Staten Island celebrates natural light
It’s one of those buildings where you slow down to take a better look, trying to figure out what the building is for. It doesn’t look like a typical animal shelter. That’s because the New York Staten Island Animal Care Center is truly focused on caring for animals in need.
South Shore Sweet 16 has the secret for success in ‘Rosie’s Sweets,’ where profits are donated to animal rescue
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — At just 16, Amanda Murray has already discovered the art of baking and together with the love and support of family members, her latest venture has not only taken shape but has already begun to prosper. The Tottenville High School “Sweet Sixteen” who’s thrilled to...
Volunteers deliver thousands of free Hanukkah meals to Holocaust survivors in New York City
Throughout the holiday season, volunteers gathered at a warehouse in Brooklyn and packed thousands of boxes of food. The food, meant to help low-income seniors celebrate the holidays, is hand-delivered to thousands of homes – the homes of Holocaust survivors. It's a project from Met Council, New York's largest...
Happy Holidays to everyone. Share your heart and home with a new pet. Dec. 24-25
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — When it comes to adopting a pet, many people think of buying a brand-new puppy or kitten first. Senior pets are sometimes overlooked in shelters and at adoption events, but seniors have more to offer than you think. They’re calm (no puppy or kitten shenanigans), loving and loyal companions. Rescue agencies say because they’ve often been through hard times, they’re especially thankful to find families to call their own.
The Countdown: Flash freeze follows storm; Staten Island fire turns tragic
Temperatures have tumbled following a major winter storm, causing flash freeze concerns, just hours after a deadly fire at a home on Staten Island.
‘Still shaking’: Go inside the boat as witnesses, video reveal terrifying experience during Staten Island Ferry fire
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A typical commute turned to terror for hundreds of passengers aboard one Staten Island Ferry during the Thursday afternoon rush. The Staten Island-bound Sandy Ground, which just joined the ferry fleet in June, departed from the Whitehall Terminal at 4:40 p.m. and en route suffered a fire in its mechanical room.
Staten Island house fire horror: 3 small children dead; boy, 10, fighting for his life
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In a shocking tragedy, a fire ripped through a family home in Stapleton, leaving three small children dead and a fourth fighting for his life Friday morning, officials said. The blaze at the three-story Van Duzer Street home set off a desperate attempt to save...
brickunderground.com
Why I moved to NYC from Florida: So the kids could have a backyard and space to grow
Wanting to be close to family and and have more outdoor space for their kids, Ashley Flores and her husband moved from Coral Gables to New York City, zeroing in on Riverdale in the Bronx for its parks, top-notch schools, and family-friendly community. They're now renting a four-bedroom house with a yard. Here's their story.
Where were you when the monster ‘Christmas blizzard of 2010′ dumped 2 feet of snow on NYC?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- OK, a winter storm has arrived in New York this holiday weekend, and predictions around the state range from all-rain to two feet of misery. But remember, it was just 12 years ago when the first snowfall of the 2010 season -- the day after Christmas -- knocked Staten Island for a loop and packed a wallop to the region, turning the roads into a wintry nightmare for both motorists and the emergency workers coming to their rescue.
‘Deck the Streets’ wreaths embellish South Shore telephone poles; Vote for your favorite
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Telephone poles in Annadale, Eltingville and Great Kills look much more festive these days, thanks to the annual “Deck the Streets” competition, sponsored by City Council Minority Leader Joseph Borelli, the non-profit organization ArtBridge Projects and the South Shore District Management Association. Artbridge...
Crowd's Joyful Reaction to NYC 'Holiday Subway Train' Is So Full of Cheer
This definitely isn't typical for NYC.
Staten Island obituaries for Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Loving mother, Josephine M. Appelt, 96, passed away on Dec. 17, surrounded by family at her daughter’s home in MD. Born on Staten Island to Polish immigrants, Josephine was one of 12 children. She was married to the late Henry W. (Dutch) Appelt for 57 years. Josephine lived in Port Richmond for many years, eventually moving to Elm Park. She was employed by Maidenform in Bayonne, NJ before becoming a homemaker. She had an adventurous spirit and loved visiting Atlantic City. She would listen to the Sunday morning polka show and watch Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy regularly. Read the full obituary on SILive.
BET
Jeannie Mai Jenkins Documents Baby Monaco’s First Trip To New York City—See The Heartwarming Video!
Jeannie Mai Jenkins loves using social media to invite her fans on her everyday journey as a mom! The talk show host recently took to Instagram to highlight her daughter Monaco’s first trip to New York City, and the footage is possibly the cutest thing you’ll see all day.
Multiple children dead in Staten Island house fire, others critically injured: NYPD
GRYMES HILL, Staten Island (PIX11) — Two young children were killed and two more suffered life-threatening injuries in a Staten Island house fire Friday morning, officials said. A 5-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene and a boy, 6, died at an area hospital after the blaze broke out in a three-story private home […]
fox5ny.com
Passengers evacuate Staten Island Ferry
Video posted on Citizen.com shows dozens of passengers wearing orange life jackets slowing exiting a Staten Island Ferry boat on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. (Via Citizen.com)
Here’s how 6 Staten Island moms are working to support the mental health of area youth
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Six Staten Island mothers are working to support the mental health of area youth by raising awareness of the issue one event at a time. On Wednesday evening, the devoted moms, who each has a daughter who is a freshman in college, hosted an event titled “Am I OK?” -- bringing dozens of community members together with mental health professionals at the Central Family Life Center in Stapleton.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
A guide to the Dyker Heights Christmas Lights
The Dyker Heights Christmas Lights 2022 display has become one of the best New York attractions during the holiday season. The Brooklyn neighborhood is home to the most over-the-top Christmas light decorations with life-sized Santas, sleighs, snowmen and some houses even bump Christmas carols from loudspeakers. Crowds of all ages flock to the Kings County neighborhood to wander down the multiple blocks and avenues and experience one of the top things to do in NYC in the winter. It truly is the center of all things Christmas.
Staten Island punk band Curious Volume set to make a Christmas comeback
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It may have been a few years since you heard the name Curious Volume, but one of Staten Island’s favorite South Shore punk bands is ready to make its return to the stage. On Dec. 23, Curious Volume will welcome a new era in...
Mexico native cooks up affordable, authentic cuisine at new Staten Island restaurant
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A native of the village of Linderos del Sur in Puebla, Mexico, Santiago Roesundo learned how to cook from his mother, who whipped up a plethora of cultural dishes. “My passion for cooking began by watching my mother in the kitchen when I was young. She...
