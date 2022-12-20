ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Animal care center in Staten Island celebrates natural light

It’s one of those buildings where you slow down to take a better look, trying to figure out what the building is for. It doesn’t look like a typical animal shelter. That’s because the New York Staten Island Animal Care Center is truly focused on caring for animals in need.
Happy Holidays to everyone. Share your heart and home with a new pet. Dec. 24-25

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — When it comes to adopting a pet, many people think of buying a brand-new puppy or kitten first. Senior pets are sometimes overlooked in shelters and at adoption events, but seniors have more to offer than you think. They’re calm (no puppy or kitten shenanigans), loving and loyal companions. Rescue agencies say because they’ve often been through hard times, they’re especially thankful to find families to call their own.
‘Still shaking’: Go inside the boat as witnesses, video reveal terrifying experience during Staten Island Ferry fire

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A typical commute turned to terror for hundreds of passengers aboard one Staten Island Ferry during the Thursday afternoon rush. The Staten Island-bound Sandy Ground, which just joined the ferry fleet in June, departed from the Whitehall Terminal at 4:40 p.m. and en route suffered a fire in its mechanical room.
Where were you when the monster ‘Christmas blizzard of 2010′ dumped 2 feet of snow on NYC?

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- OK, a winter storm has arrived in New York this holiday weekend, and predictions around the state range from all-rain to two feet of misery. But remember, it was just 12 years ago when the first snowfall of the 2010 season -- the day after Christmas -- knocked Staten Island for a loop and packed a wallop to the region, turning the roads into a wintry nightmare for both motorists and the emergency workers coming to their rescue.
‘Deck the Streets’ wreaths embellish South Shore telephone poles; Vote for your favorite

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Telephone poles in Annadale, Eltingville and Great Kills look much more festive these days, thanks to the annual “Deck the Streets” competition, sponsored by City Council Minority Leader Joseph Borelli, the non-profit organization ArtBridge Projects and the South Shore District Management Association. Artbridge...
Staten Island obituaries for Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Loving mother, Josephine M. Appelt, 96, passed away on Dec. 17, surrounded by family at her daughter’s home in MD. Born on Staten Island to Polish immigrants, Josephine was one of 12 children. She was married to the late Henry W. (Dutch) Appelt for 57 years. Josephine lived in Port Richmond for many years, eventually moving to Elm Park. She was employed by Maidenform in Bayonne, NJ before becoming a homemaker. She had an adventurous spirit and loved visiting Atlantic City. She would listen to the Sunday morning polka show and watch Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy regularly. Read the full obituary on SILive.
Here’s how 6 Staten Island moms are working to support the mental health of area youth

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Six Staten Island mothers are working to support the mental health of area youth by raising awareness of the issue one event at a time. On Wednesday evening, the devoted moms, who each has a daughter who is a freshman in college, hosted an event titled “Am I OK?” -- bringing dozens of community members together with mental health professionals at the Central Family Life Center in Stapleton.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

A guide to the Dyker Heights Christmas Lights

The Dyker Heights Christmas Lights 2022 display has become one of the best New York attractions during the holiday season. The Brooklyn neighborhood is home to the most over-the-top Christmas light decorations with life-sized Santas, sleighs, snowmen and some houses even bump Christmas carols from loudspeakers. Crowds of all ages flock to the Kings County neighborhood to wander down the multiple blocks and avenues and experience one of the top things to do in NYC in the winter. It truly is the center of all things Christmas.
