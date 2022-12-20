ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

The life of an Amazon package in Kentucky amid the holiday rush

By Tyler Melito
FOX 56
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b0XQl_0jp6N1BP00

LEXINGTON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — With the countdown to Christmas under one week, many may be worried if that perfect gift for that special someone will make it under the tree in time.

According to Amazon, some of the most popular items this holiday includes Nintendo Switches, cordless chargers, drink tumblers, and more, but how do those items make it from your shopping cart to your front door?

FOX 56 went to three of Amazon’s Kentucky facilities, two in Lexington and one at CVG Airport, to answer that very question.

The process all starts with a click.

“This our Super Bowl, every time we get into December, that is go time for us here at Amazon,” said Director of Operations at Amazon Air Cincinnati Adrian Melendez. “We start planning for peak season basically in January and this peak season we have had is another one for the record books.”

Just seconds after you click to buy, Amazon’s technology and associates get hard at work at one of their fulfillment centers.

“When you make that order, it is going to intergrade that to our computer system that is planning a travel for an associate to walk and pick that item out of a bin,” Melendez explained.
“For the associate, they are just going to put that item in a tote and put that tote on a conveyance, and then the technology in the building will sort those totes to the same area so they can combine those items into one box, and get it shipped out to you.”

Sometimes, however, the item you buy may not even be in the Bluegrass.

“That is where our facility at CVG comes in and Amazon Air,” said Melendez. “So, we will unload it from the airplane, our ramp team will bring it into the building, we will sort it using the technology we have on the site, and then from there it is going to go out to either to a sortation center that is in your area or a delivery station.”

From there once it gets dropped off, Amazon is officially in its home stretch at the delivery center.

“So, when we put it on the truck and it drops it at your local delivery station, it is already sorted by ZIP code so the trucks there they can take it right out of the container, load it right into their delivery vehicle, and they can get it on the road,” Melendez described.

All building up to what the company calls a customer’s Amazon moment, meaning they have a very merry Christmas.

“They got their package, that present has been delivered on their doorstep. They can see a picture of their package delivered on their doorstep in their app,” Melendez said. “So, to them that is the Amazon moment that customers expect to deliver on time, all the time and that is really important part of what we do every day.”

Although Amazon gets a lot of items from bigger companies, the majority of sellers on the site are small businesses.

More than 8,000 small businesses from Kentucky sell on Amazon and during the Black Friday/Cyber Monday holiday shopping weekend, customers spend more than $1 billion for small businesses in the U.S.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.

FOX 56

