Police are investigating after two women carjacked a man, stabbing him repeatedly with a pen before fleeing in his vehicle on Wednesday in North Seattle. Shortly after 10 AM, the man in a Silver Nissan Versa was stopped at a light at Northwest 85th Street and 1st Avenue Northwest, when two women entered his car. One woman got into the front passenger seat, while the second woman took a seat in the rear of the vehicle. The women asked the man for a ride, and he agreed to provide one.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO