Tacoma, WA

KING 5

Suspect charged in death of woman found in Tacoma homeless encampment

TACOMA, Wash. — The man suspected of killing 35-year-old Syretta Brown in 2021 was charged with first-degree murder. Nickolas Allen Rojas, 22, had previously been arrested and was still in custody for the homicide of 31-year-old Diego Escalante when he was charged with the murder of Brown. Rojas' bail was increased to $2 million.
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man charged for 2021 murder of woman found in tent in Tacoma encampment

Tacoma police announced Friday that a man has been charged for the murder of a 35-year-old woman who was found in a tent in a Tacoma encampment last year. Syretta Brown was found dead in a tent in an encampment west of East 38th Avenue and McKinley Avenue on Nov. 13, 2021. Her death was ruled a homicide by the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office on Feb. 11, 2022.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

80 rounds fired during early morning shooting in Parkland

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement. Early Tuesday (Dec. 20) morning, at 4:00 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a shooting that had just occurred at an apartment complex in the 10400 block of Steele St S in Parkland. When deputies arrived, they located the 911 caller and her boyfriend, who...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Seattle, Washington

Officer Injured During Belltown Narcotics Arrest

An SPD officer was injured in Belltown on Thursday while trying to arrest a suspect in a narcotics investigation. At 12:45 AM, officers were conducting a narcotics operation in response to community complaints, when they saw a 34-year-old man selling drugs at 2nd Avenue and Bell Street. As officers moved...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Police Arrest Teenager, Seize Stolen Gun After Shots Fired in SLU

Police arrested a 19-year-old man after he fired a stolen gun in South Lake Union Wednesday night. At 5:09 p.m., a 911 caller reported a man had just fired a gun at the intersection of Stewart Street and Denny Way. Thanks to witnesses’ description of the suspect, officers spotted and arrested the man as he was leaving the area on foot. Police found the gun under a nearby vehicle.
SEATTLE, WA
doniphanherald.com

Omahan wanted in fatal Benson shooting extradited from Seattle

An 18-year-old man charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of an Omaha woman has been extradited to Omaha from Seattle. Keanu Louis was booked into the Douglas County Jail about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. He was arrested in Seattle on Dec. 7 after being charged in a warrant with first-degree murder in connection with the slaying of DaeTiauna Kellogg.
OMAHA, NE
seattlemedium.com

Addiction, Stolen-Car Hot Spots, Violence In Seattle

Stolen cars are found in neighborhoods all around the peninsula (and city) but there are a few known hotspots. On Thursday citywide media reported on SPD’s arrests in an investigation involving swapping fentanyl for EBT. Early in their investigation, detectives learned of a man dealing narcotics out of an RV. This and gun violence are all happening in and around the area.
SEATTLE, WA
thejoltnews.com

Olympia man accused of threatening prosecutors

An Olympia man is being accused of sending threatening emails to prosecutors, causing them to fear for their safety. Olympia police arrested Jared J. Bailey, 38, on December 8, a day after the Olympia City Prosecutor reported that staff had been receiving threatening emails from the suspect. A prosecutor told...
OLYMPIA, WA
KOMO News

Woman suffers 'life-threatening' injuries in Lynnwood house fire

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after a house fire in Lynnwood on Tuesday night, according to South County Fire. South County Fire said the fire began around 8:45 p.m. on the 5800 block of 186th Place Southwest. A neighbor reportedly walked inside the "small single-story home and rescued the residents before firefighters arrived."
LYNNWOOD, WA
Seattle, Washington

Police Seek Women Who Stabbed Driver With Pen in North Seattle Carjacking

Police are investigating after two women carjacked a man, stabbing him repeatedly with a pen before fleeing in his vehicle on Wednesday in North Seattle. Shortly after 10 AM, the man in a Silver Nissan Versa was stopped at a light at Northwest 85th Street and 1st Avenue Northwest, when two women entered his car. One woman got into the front passenger seat, while the second woman took a seat in the rear of the vehicle. The women asked the man for a ride, and he agreed to provide one.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Man seriously injured in drive-by shooting in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — A 30-year-old man suffered serious injuries following a drive-by shooting in Tacoma Monday night. The shooting took place in the 4700 block of S Oakes in Tacoma. Officers responded to the scene at 6:34 p.m. A Pierce County Transit bus was struck by a bullet during...
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

'I want to help stop this guy': Seattle police investigating after three runners report being assaulted

SEATTLE — Seattle police have received three reports of joggers being groped. One incident was reported in April, another in November, and a third report came in on Dec. 17. The most recent incident happened near Colman Park. It is usually a peaceful place, according to Trisha, who asks that we do not use her last name because of what happened on Saturday afternoon.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Bellevue police increase patrols at shopping centers during holidays

BELLEVUE, Wash. — If you are heading out for some last-minute Christmas shopping this year in Bellevue, you might notice more police officers in shopping centers. KOMO News tagged along with several officers at Bellevue Square on Wednesday, as they patrolled the outside of the shopping center and walked through the mall.
BELLEVUE, WA

