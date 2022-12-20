Read full article on original website
Suspect charged in death of woman found in Tacoma homeless encampment
TACOMA, Wash. — The man suspected of killing 35-year-old Syretta Brown in 2021 was charged with first-degree murder. Nickolas Allen Rojas, 22, had previously been arrested and was still in custody for the homicide of 31-year-old Diego Escalante when he was charged with the murder of Brown. Rojas' bail was increased to $2 million.
The Suburban Times
80 rounds fired during early morning shooting in Parkland
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement. Early Tuesday (Dec. 20) morning, at 4:00 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a shooting that had just occurred at an apartment complex in the 10400 block of Steele St S in Parkland. When deputies arrived, they located the 911 caller and her boyfriend, who...
Seattle, Washington
Officer Injured During Belltown Narcotics Arrest
An SPD officer was injured in Belltown on Thursday while trying to arrest a suspect in a narcotics investigation. At 12:45 AM, officers were conducting a narcotics operation in response to community complaints, when they saw a 34-year-old man selling drugs at 2nd Avenue and Bell Street. As officers moved...
Burien Police make ‘massive’ drug bust, seize drugs, cash, cars, guns & arrest 12
Over a year’s worth of hard work and investigation concluded on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2022, when detectives in Precinct 4/Burien Police Special Emphasis Team made one final seizure in ‘Operation P-22,’ one of the region’s biggest drug busts. Police served a series of coordinated search warrants...
New charges to couple in connection to death of 4-year-old
Seattle, WA. – The couple accused of the death of 4-year-old KJ Ford went in front of a judge on Thursday. Now, they face an additional charge of first-degree criminal mistreatment. The King County Prosecutor’s office filed new charges based on new information not known during the couple’s bail...
Seattle, Washington
Police Arrest Teenager, Seize Stolen Gun After Shots Fired in SLU
Police arrested a 19-year-old man after he fired a stolen gun in South Lake Union Wednesday night. At 5:09 p.m., a 911 caller reported a man had just fired a gun at the intersection of Stewart Street and Denny Way. Thanks to witnesses’ description of the suspect, officers spotted and arrested the man as he was leaving the area on foot. Police found the gun under a nearby vehicle.
doniphanherald.com
Omahan wanted in fatal Benson shooting extradited from Seattle
An 18-year-old man charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of an Omaha woman has been extradited to Omaha from Seattle. Keanu Louis was booked into the Douglas County Jail about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. He was arrested in Seattle on Dec. 7 after being charged in a warrant with first-degree murder in connection with the slaying of DaeTiauna Kellogg.
seattlemedium.com
Addiction, Stolen-Car Hot Spots, Violence In Seattle
Stolen cars are found in neighborhoods all around the peninsula (and city) but there are a few known hotspots. On Thursday citywide media reported on SPD’s arrests in an investigation involving swapping fentanyl for EBT. Early in their investigation, detectives learned of a man dealing narcotics out of an RV. This and gun violence are all happening in and around the area.
thejoltnews.com
Olympia man accused of threatening prosecutors
An Olympia man is being accused of sending threatening emails to prosecutors, causing them to fear for their safety. Olympia police arrested Jared J. Bailey, 38, on December 8, a day after the Olympia City Prosecutor reported that staff had been receiving threatening emails from the suspect. A prosecutor told...
KETV.com
18-year-old man wanted for murder of Omaha woman extradited to Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — The 18-year-old man wanted for the homicide of an Omaha woman was booked into Douglas County Corrections on Wednesday. Keanu Louis was arrested on Dec. 7 in Seattle for first-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old DaeTiauna Kellogg, Omaha police said. Louis also faces charges...
KOMO News
Woman suffers 'life-threatening' injuries in Lynnwood house fire
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after a house fire in Lynnwood on Tuesday night, according to South County Fire. South County Fire said the fire began around 8:45 p.m. on the 5800 block of 186th Place Southwest. A neighbor reportedly walked inside the "small single-story home and rescued the residents before firefighters arrived."
Seattle, Washington
Police Seek Women Who Stabbed Driver With Pen in North Seattle Carjacking
Police are investigating after two women carjacked a man, stabbing him repeatedly with a pen before fleeing in his vehicle on Wednesday in North Seattle. Shortly after 10 AM, the man in a Silver Nissan Versa was stopped at a light at Northwest 85th Street and 1st Avenue Northwest, when two women entered his car. One woman got into the front passenger seat, while the second woman took a seat in the rear of the vehicle. The women asked the man for a ride, and he agreed to provide one.
Chronicle
Centralia Man Sentenced for Fatal Shooting After July 3 Fireworks Show in Thurston County
A Centralia man has been sentenced to seven years and six months in prison for killing a Yelm man after a July 3 fireworks show in Lacey. Thurston County Superior Court Judge John Skinder sentenced Kinyoce Zavion Chatman, 20, on Monday for second-degree manslaughter while armed with a firearm and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
Chronicle
Centralia Woman Accused of Stealing Neighbor’s Dogs, Lying to Law Enforcement
A Centralia woman is facing a felony theft charge for allegedly stealing her neighbor’s three dogs then lying to both the dogs’ owner and law enforcement about who the dogs belonged to. The dogs’ owner noticed the dogs, which watched over the owner’s livestock on a property on...
KOMO News
Man seriously injured in drive-by shooting in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — A 30-year-old man suffered serious injuries following a drive-by shooting in Tacoma Monday night. The shooting took place in the 4700 block of S Oakes in Tacoma. Officers responded to the scene at 6:34 p.m. A Pierce County Transit bus was struck by a bullet during...
KOMO News
'I want to help stop this guy': Seattle police investigating after three runners report being assaulted
SEATTLE — Seattle police have received three reports of joggers being groped. One incident was reported in April, another in November, and a third report came in on Dec. 17. The most recent incident happened near Colman Park. It is usually a peaceful place, according to Trisha, who asks that we do not use her last name because of what happened on Saturday afternoon.
KOMO News
Bellevue police increase patrols at shopping centers during holidays
BELLEVUE, Wash. — If you are heading out for some last-minute Christmas shopping this year in Bellevue, you might notice more police officers in shopping centers. KOMO News tagged along with several officers at Bellevue Square on Wednesday, as they patrolled the outside of the shopping center and walked through the mall.
Pierce County contractor accused of stealing $54K in workers’ comp scam
TUMWATER, Wash. — A roofing contractor from Lakewood has been charged with stealing more than $54,000 in benefits from the state workers’ compensation system following a two-year investigation, according to the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries. Patrick Dean Farthing, 63, is scheduled to be arraigned on...
