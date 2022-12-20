ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Reports: Royals, RHP Jordan Lyles agree on 2-year, $17M deal

ESPN
ESPN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07SYYH_0jp6MXCn00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Royals and well-traveled right-hander Jordan Lyles have agreed to a $17 million, two-year contract, according to multiple reports.

The 32-year-old Lyles has played for seven teams over 12 seasons, going 12-11 with a 4.42 ERA last season in his lone year with the Baltimore Orioles . His best season came in 2018, when he had a 12-8 record and a 4.15 ERA during stints in Pittsburgh and Milwaukee. He also has pitched for Houston, Texas, Colorado and San Diego.

If nothing else, Lyles has proven to be durable. He made 32 starts for the Rangers in 2021, throwing 180 innings, and 32 more with Baltimore, where he tossed 179 and had a complete game.

The Royals, who remain hopeful of re-signing Zack Greinke for next season, appeared intent on adding a veteran arm to what figures to once again be among the youngest staffs in baseball. Brady Singer , 26, is likely to start on Opening Day, while fellow 20-somethings Daniel Lynch and Kris Bubic could lock down spots in the rotation.

The Royals have almost completely revamped their coaching staff when it comes to pitchers.

The Royals hired Matt Quatraro to replace Mike Matheny as manager. Quatraro comes from Tampa Bay, which has a solid track record of maximizing its pitchers. His new pitching coach is Brian Sweeney, who had been the bullpen coach in Cleveland. The Guardians have likewise produced a stellar cast of pitchers over the years.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Carlos Rodon’s wife Ashley beams by his side at Yankees introduction

Carlos Rodon’s wife Ashley Rodon was beaming with pride at his introduction press conference with the Yankees on Thursday. After Rodon took the podium to put on his pinstripes for the first time, the left-hander thanked his “lovely wife,” Ashley, who received flowers from the Yankees during the event. Rodon, 30, also thanked his parents and in-laws, adding that they were handling the couple’s children: daughter Willow, 3, and son Bo, who turns 2 years old in January. Ashley, who was seen smiling in her seat near the podium, was dressed in a black ensemble with a dark green blazer. She...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Aaron Judge’s wife, Samantha, supports new Yankees captain at press conference

Aaron Judge wasn’t the only star at his press conference Wednesday to announce his new contract. The Yankees slugger’s wife, Samantha Bracksieck – who looked stunning in a patterned blazer – received a bouquet of white roses from manager Aaron Boone. The brunette beauty was all smiles while posing for photos with Judge and his parents, Patty and Wayne Judge. Prior to the photo op, Samantha sat alongside the AL MVP as he was named the 16th captain in franchise history. Judge is the Yankees’ first captain since Derek Jeter retired in 2014. The Yankees legend and fellow former team captain Willie Randolph attended...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Giants issue statement about Carlos Correa fiasco

The San Francisco Giants are attempting to do some damage control after their megadeal with shortstop Carlos Correa fell through. Giants president Farhan Zaidi put out a brief statement about the Correa situation on Wednesday, blaming the lack of a deal on “a difference of opinion over the results of Carlos’ physical examination.” The statement... The post Giants issue statement about Carlos Correa fiasco appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

The Yankees could go blockbuster and fill left field with a star

The New York Yankees are waiting patiently to find a solution in left field, despite management suggesting Aaron Hicks could take over once again in 2023. “We are prepared to go with what we have internally. Aaron Hicks has rehabbed his knee from the injury in the postseason.”. Per Brian...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theScore

Steinbrenner: Cohen's spending should be 'looked at'

Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner is happy that New York is home to two great teams after the Mets went on a historic spending spree this offseason but also acknowledged that it needs to be examined. "I think it's something to be looked at," Steinbrenner said Wednesday when asked about Mets...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees Trade Rumors: Brian Cashman hints at incoming deal

The New York Yankees have been linked to the trade market consistently over the past few weeks, especially with an opening at the left field position. Having missed out on the majority of top free agent options, trading for a new left fielder seems like the most likely scenario, and general manager Brian Cashman is already hard at work trying to find the right player for the right price.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Ranking the Yankees’ top 3 weaknesses heading into the 2023 season

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has made a number of moves this off-season to bolster the roster. Retaining Aaron Judge on a nine-year, $362 million deal was the headliner, but injecting Carlos Rodon into the rotation gives the Yankees one of the best units in the game. Aside from Judge...
BRONX, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Twins fan favorite signs with Japanese team

A former Minnesota Twins fan favorite has found a new team, and he is headed to another country to play. Willians Astudillo has signed to play in Japan with the SoftBank Hawks, Jon Heyman reported on Wednesday. Willians Astudillo has signed with Japan's SoftBank Hawks. The MAS Agency client receives a $1.35M guarantee with a... The post Ex-Twins fan favorite signs with Japanese team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MLB

The Yankees aren't finished just yet

This story was excerpted from Bryan Hoch's Yankees Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. There are goal posts in center field and near home plate at Yankee Stadium, where the grounds crew is preparing for the upcoming Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl, to be played between Minnesota and Syracuse on Dec. 29.
MINNESOTA STATE
ESPN

ESPN

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Serving sports fans. Anytime. Anywhere. Visit ESPN to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball and more.

 https://www.espn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy