Larry Brown Sports

Report: Giants have interest in former Mets slugger

The San Francisco Giants are scrambling to try to salvage something from an offseason that has quickly gone south, and their efforts may lead them to a former New York Met. The Giants have expressed interest in free agent outfielder Michael Conforto, according to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle. I'm told the Giants...
Larry Brown Sports

Interesting detail about Carlos Correa’s Giants press conference emerges

A new detail about Carlos Correa's planned press conference with the San Francisco Giants demonstrates just how late in the process the deal between the two sides fell apart. The Giants had scheduled Correa's introductory press conference for Tuesday, but called it off at the last minute due to a concern about Correa's medical history....
South Side Sox

South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 99: José Rodulfo

2022 High Level Arizona Complex League (Rookie) SSS rank among all right-handed relief pitchers in the system 26. Overall 2022 stats 2-0 ▪️ 13 games ▪️ 20 IP ▪️ 2.70 ERA ▪️ 9 BB ▪️ 22 K ▪️ 1.050 WHIP.
