The San Francisco Giants are scrambling to try to salvage something from an offseason that has quickly gone south, and their efforts may lead them to a former New York Met. The Giants have expressed interest in free agent outfielder Michael Conforto, according to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle. I’m told the Giants... The post Report: Giants have interest in former Mets slugger appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO