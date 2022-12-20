Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DelawareTed RiversDelaware State
She Told People They Were Getting Married, But He Already Had A Wife. Then She Disappeared.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRunnemede, NJ
The Best Southern Food in all of New Jersey Can be Found at this Little Hole-in-the-Wall JointTravel MavenHammonton, NJ
Philadelphia Phillies Bolster Team With Massive SigningOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
The Moshulu - A Sailing Ship Turned Into a Restaurant in PhiladelphiaEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
Related
iheart.com
Decision Made On Jalen Hurts' Status Against Cowboys
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has been ruled out for Saturday's (December 24) game against the Dallas Cowboys, head coach Nick Sirianni announced on Thursday (December 22). "Jalen did everything he possibly could to get his body ready to go," coach Nick Sirianni said via ESPN. "And at the end...
iheart.com
Colin Cowherd Drops His NFL 'Bet of the Week'
Colin Cowherd: “My bet of the week is the Dolphins beat, and beat soundly the Green Bay Packers. It’s nice beating the rebuilding Rams and the Bears. Miami has been told for three weeks that they don’t belong, they stink, and they get 48 hours of extra prep, at home with that super smart coach. That Miami loss in Buffalo was one of the best losses of the year. They outplayed them, they outsmarted them, they out-planned them, they outcoached them, Josh Allen just won the game… Did we make that bet officially??”
iheart.com
Bill Belichick Could Be Lured Away From The Patriots
Today on The Odd Couple, Chris Broussard and Rob Parker react to fans wanting Bill Belichick out as head coach of the New England Patriots. Rumblings are that if Robert Kraft wanted a change at head coach, Belichick wouldn’t be fired but would be available to be hired away for fair compensation for the 6x Super Bowl champion!
iheart.com
Cowboys Can't Win This Weekend
Friday on 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe, Jonas Knox explains why no matter the score between the Cowboys and Eagles this weekend, Dallas will lose the narrative and be hated on following the game. Jonas Knox: "If you're a Cowboy fan, you feel great. Hey, Christmas weekend is...
iheart.com
'Draymond is a Pansy': Jason Whitlock on Draymond Green Getting Fan Ejected
Jason Whitlock: “You hear me talk constantly on this show about the ‘feminization of sports’ in American society. Draymond Green is one of the ‘tough guys’ in the NBA— he ‘BEAT UP JORDAN POOLE!’, ‘HE’S A TOUGH GUY!’… Draymond is a pansy. He’s as soft as butter. That’s why he beat up Jordan Poole, because he’s soft, because he’s got that female b*tch energy. Sorry for saying it, I apologize upfront. That’s why he did that to this man. These athletes from Russell Westbrook to Draymond Green, we love to pretend that there are all these White ‘Karens’… Draymond is ‘Karen.’ Some fan is yelling at him and he can’t take it, and goes and gets him tossed out of the arena under the pretense and under the lie that this man threatened his life. This man said during this interview ‘hey man, there were police and security around that all backed me up that I never did what Draymond said I did.’ He says the Milwaukee Bucks have promised him courtside seats for a game later, and that they know that Draymond Green is lying here. No one will touch this— not Stephen A. Smith, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal— everybody has got something to say about Kyrie Irving tweeting about a ‘Hebrews to Negroes’ documentary, but they’ll look at Draymond do something of the most feminine, passive-aggressive, disrespectful, female energy-driven behavior and no one will say anything. These athletes aren’t interested in social justice, they’re not interesting in fairness or equality, they want to be rulers, and kings, and oppressors, and the elite, and everybody else is beneath them, and ‘HOW DARE YOU YELL SOMETHING TO ME AT A GAME, I’LL GET YOU TOSSED OUT.’ This is why I don’t respect them. They’re not trying to improve anything. They want to be the rulers and the oppressors now that they have some money that’s what they do. They rule and oppress. I’m glad the guy is Black because now everyone can’t play the card, ‘oh, you’re defending some White guy.’ This is the mentality of the elite, they don’t care what color you are, they only care whether you kiss their feet, rings, hands, or butt, and whether you bow to them. I have no respect for Draymond Green. I wish people would come out of this racial brainwashing that has been done and realize it’s elites vs. the working class, and it’s elite vs. normal people. From beating up Jordan Poole, who is Black, to getting this fan tossed out of the arena who is Black, Draymond Green don’t care about Black people. None of these guys do. I’m talking about LeBron James, NONE of them. Malcolm Jenkins, Anquan Boldin, ‘End Racism’ in the back of the end zones, they’re just talking and they don’t believe any of it. They’re just elites putting on a performance for social media clout because that’s what their agents and their puppet masters told them. When the real smoke comes they all run and scatter like cowards. Did the big powerful Draymond Green, when the smoke came for Kyrie Irving, did he utter a word? Did he have the balls to say ‘hey man, ya’ll mistreating Kyrie Irving, let me take a stand for Kyrie and his freedom of speech and freedom of religion’? Not a word. Can I get a fan ejected who was annoying me? Can I beat up my teammate because I don’t like him? They’re all down for that. They want to stay on the side of their puppet masters, and we all know who their puppet masters are. Kyrie Irving and Kanye West have exposed who the puppet masters are and who they’re really afraid of. It infuriates me.” (Full Segment Above)
iheart.com
Carlos Correa Signs With Another Team Days After Giants Agreement
Free agent shortstop Carlos Correa will reportedly sign with the New York Mets, not the San Francisco Giants. Correa has reportedly agreed to a 12-year, $315 million deal with the Mets one week after reaching an agreement with the Giants on a 13-year, $350 million contract, ESPN's Jeff Passan reports.
Comments / 0