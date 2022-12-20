ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Police calls

By Jessica Orozco
The Lima News
The Lima News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FXrCC_0jp6Ku6800

LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

1800 block of North Cole Street, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident Monday.

100 block of North West Street, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.

700 block of South Main Street, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.

300 block of South Nixon Avenue, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Monday.

900 block of Bellefontaine Avenue, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Monday.

1100 block of Adamlee Place, Lima — A theft was reported Monday evening.

400 block of North Jameson Avenue, Lima — A shooting was investigated on Monday evening.

1200 block of Oakland Parkway, Lima — A theft was reported Monday evening.

500 block of Brower Road, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident in progress Monday night.

ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

2600 block of South Grubb Road, Lima Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance Monday.

3200 block of Elida Road, Lima — An intoxicated driver was reported Monday.

2400 block of Elida Road, Lima — Deputies responded to a robbery Monday.

2400 block of Elida Road, Lima — A report of menacing was filed Monday.

2500 block of Susan Ann Drive, Lima — A mentally ill person was reported Monday.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records, Dec. 15-21

Denny L. Bowers II, 38, of Lima, found guilty of ovi. Sentence: 180 days jail. 120 days suspended. $750 fine. Shawn R. Warwick, 36, of Bluffton, found guilty of menacing*. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $150 fine. Dec. 16. Eric W. Borowsky, 21, of Canton, found guilty of...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Criminal defendants arraigned in Lima courtroom

LIMA — The following individuals have entered pleas of not guilty in Allen County Common Pleas Court to indictments handed down by recent sessions of the grand jury:. Kyrese Garner, 18, of the West Central Juvenile Detention Center, charged with murder and aggravated robbery with firearm specifications. Demarcus Hardison,...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Lima woman get 3 years community control for burglary

LIMA — A Lima woman was sentenced to three years of community control for third-degree felony burglary on Wednesday. Madison Coulter, 22, was convicted in November of entering the home of her baby’s father and his significant other and inflicting or attempting to cause physical harm to them on April 18. She was ordered to have no contact with the female victim and only see the man when he visits the baby they share.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records, Nov. 30-Dec. 8

Abel Alafa, 49, Leipsic, was given credit for four days off his sentence for work performed at the Putnam County Adult Detention facility. He is scheduled to be released Dec. 14. Dec. 14. David M. Smith, Fort Jennings, and Tricia M. Smith, Fort Jennings, were granted a dissolution of marriage....
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Lima maintains low cost of living

LIMA — The cost of living can be a huge deciding factor in relocating or hoping to start a life somewhere else. Fortunately, the City of Lima has the upper hand. Financial services firm doxo released a U.S. Utilities Market Size and Household Spending report that reveals the cost of living on average in Lima is lower than in other cities. According to the doxoinsights, the average resident spends $314 per month on utilities in Lima. Across the state, the average is $332.
LIMA, OH
WANE-TV

‘Have a great evening’: Scathing phone call leads to felony, $30K bond

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — He ended the call warmly. “Have a great evening,” the man is quoted as saying in Allen Superior Court documents. However, that kind message was preceded with a litany of threats, obscenities and accusations that resulted in a felony intimidation charge where the victim is a judge, bailiff or other public official and landed him in Allen County Jail on a $30,000 bond.
FORT WAYNE, IN
The Lima News

Man charged with kidnapping files to suppress statements

LIMA — Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Reed will take under advisement a motion to suppress statements made by a Lima man to police following his arrest on assault, kidnapping and drug charges. Jacquavious Cooper, 35, is charged with first-degree felony kidnapping and second-degree felonious assault of...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Marriage license applications filed in Allen County

LIMA — The following couples have filed applications for marriage licenses with the Allen County Probate Court:. Ethan Fleming and Morgan Wireman, both of Spencerville; Jonathan Hartman and Elyse Swihart, both of Lima; David Hensley Jr. and Alexis Cartagena, both of Lima; Randy Ketterer and Julia Hodges, both of Lima; Bobby Flores and Kerry Childs, both of Lima; Shane Cornell and Kelsey Engle, both of Lima; Cameron Glisson and Bethany Ellett, both of Lima; Ricardo Andre and Tammy Holly, both of Lima; Brayden Sautter and Abbie Parkins, both of Bluffton; Siuwa Williamson and Sophonie Brutus, both of Lima; John Shepherd and Tiffany Phillips-Newbury, both of Lima; Logan Hines and Sarah Pridemore, both of Bluffton; Mitchell Abbott and Brianna Morgan, both of Elida; Alejandro Cortes-Vaga and Alissha Hale, both of Lima; Terrence Brown of St. Marys and Tailer Yancy of Lima; Michael Decker and Danielle McQuillter, both of Lima; and Gage Rister and Alyssa Rollins, both of Lima.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Intoxicated driver arrested in Bellefontaine

An intoxicated driver was arrested late Monday night, just after 11:30, in the Speedway parking lot on South Main Street in Bellefontaine. Bellefontaine Police received a tip of a possible intoxicated male stumbling around outside near a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers approached the suspect vehicle, they heard it running and...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
The Lima News

Lima woman pleads guilty to statutory rape

LIMA — A Lima woman pleaded guilty to unlawful sexual conduct with a minor on Thursday morning. Sonya Gage, 28, pleaded guilty to the third-degree felony in exchange for the dismissal of a misdemeanor disseminating matter harmful matter to juveniles charge. According to court documents, on or about July 6 through July 10, Gage engaged in sexual conduct with a 15-year-old.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Tyson gets probation for role in robbery, assault

LIMA — A Lima man who pleaded guilty to trespassing for his involvement in a robbery and assault that sent another man to prison for 26 years was sentenced to three years of community control on Tuesday. Duran Tyson, 45, was sentenced on the fourth-degree felony, for a July...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Juvenile charged in armed robberies to be tried as adult

LIMA — A Lima teenager has been indicted by an Allen County grand jury and will stand trial as an adult for a string of armed robberies and other offenses. The case of Keimarr Hankins-Liles, 17, was bound over from juvenile court for grand jury consideration and resulted in indictments that included four counts of aggravated robbery, first-degree felonies with firearm specifications, a third-degree felony count of having weapons under disability and fifth-degree felony charges of receiving stolen property and aggravated possession of drugs.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Prison time ordered on child endangerment charges after probation violated

LIMA — A Lima woman is headed to prison after Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Reed followed through on a vow he made to her 2 1/2 years earlier. Shelly Wireman, during a sentencing hearing in June of 2020, was warned by the judge that one slip up while on probation on charges of endangering children would result in her winding up behind bars.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Lima News Digital Newspaper open to public

LIMA — Snowy conditions and limited visibility may delay the delivery of your newspaper today. Readers are encouraged to take advantage of the Digital Newspaper, an electronic replica of the printed newspaper, by visiting LimaOhio.com/today. The Digital Newspaper will remain free and open to the public all weekend. The...
LIMA, OH
iheart.com

HICKSVILLE MAN INDICTED BY DEFIANCE GRAND JURY FOR ALLEGED RAPE OF JUVENILE

A Hicksville man has been indicted by the Defiance County Grand Jury for Rape and Gross Sexual Imposition. 55 year old Marco A. Co Beb Co of Hicksville is facing the felony sexual assault charges, allegedly involving a victim under the age of 13. The alleged crimes occurred at a residence in Hicksville from February 2018 through May 2019.The Defiance County Grand Jury indictments also included:
HICKSVILLE, OH
WDTN

‘That’s So Raven’ star Orlando Brown arrested in Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A former Disney Channel television star was arrested in Ohio Thursday morning on a domestic violence charge. According to the Lima Police Department, officers were called to the the 400 block of Baxter Street in Lima on reports of a fight in progress just before 10 a.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, officers […]
LIMA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Marion police ID suspect killed by officer in shootout

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Marion Police have identified the man killed during a shootout with police Tuesday. Travis W. Hellinger, 38, of North Swain Street in LaRue, was shot at approximately 5 a.m. Tuesday after police said he shot at officers and a K-9 officer during the execution of a felony search warrant. According to […]
MARION, OH
The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
9K+
Followers
301
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

Comments / 0

Community Policy