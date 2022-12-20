ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

NBC12

Ballot counting continues into the night for VA-04 Democrat Primary

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s been over 24 hours after polls closed on Tuesday and the Democratic nominee for the 4th congressional district has still yet to be determined. “We had over 26,000 voters participate. That is the largest firehouse primary in Virginia history,” Alexis Rodgers, chair of the 4th congressional district, said.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Ballot counting taking longer than expected in VA-04 Democrat primary

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s democracy in action for Virginia Democrats. Wednesday morning, a team of five began the painstaking process of counting more than 26,000 ballots cast in Tuesday’s primary. “Right now they’re going through location by location to unpack and count the ballots, sort them, make...
VIRGINIA STATE
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Governor’s Order for the Commonwealth of Virginia

In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all local, state and federal buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in memory and respect of Brodnax County Police Chief Joseph Edward Carey, Sr. who was killed in the line of duty. I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Thursday, December 22, 2022 and remain at half-staff until sunset. Ordered on this, the 21st day of December 2022.
VIRGINIA STATE
Henrico Citizen

Page announces candidacy for Three Chopt District supervisor’s seat

Noah Page has launched a campaign for the Three Chopt District seat on the Henrico Board of Supervisors. All five supervisors seats will be up for election in November. To date, Page (a Democrat) and Stephen Rast (an independent seeking the Brookland District seat) are the only two challengers who have announced plans to run. Current Three Chopt District Supervisor Tommy Branin, a Republican, is serving his second four-year term.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Civic Education Commission endorses alternate Virginia history standards

Virginia’s Commission on Civic Education joined the public pushback against draft history and social science standards for K-12 schools. On Wednesday, the commission, which includes lawmakers and appointees by the General Assembly, voted to send a letter to the Virginia Board of Education objecting to the process used to craft the standards.
VIRGINIA STATE
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

6th District’s Judge Sharrett retires in Emporia after decades of service

The Southside Virginia legal community will soon lose one of its proudest members. Judge Allan Sharrett, who has held the position in the Sixth District for 18 years, will retire from his post as of New Year’s Day 2023. This will mark the end of a career in law spanning nearly a half-century.
EMPORIA, VA
newsfromthestates.com

A Black cemetery erased by authorities and more Va. headlines

• “Developers found graves in the Virginia woods. Authorities then helped erase the historic Black cemetery.”—ProPublica. • A Republican restaurant owner and Virginia Senate candidate who’s been feuding with state authorities over COVID-19 restrictions celebrated a settlement agreement with Virginia ABC after Gov. Glenn Youngkin appeared to rebuke the agency for executing a search warrant against the restaurant. “I’ll be getting my license back and my liquor back, and I’m not paying them a dime.”—Washington Post.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Over $2 million distributed through Hurley Relief Fund

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin says over $2 million will be distributed through the Hurley Relief Fund. Payments are available to Virginia residents with property damages caused by the flooding that happened last August in Hurley. After the flooding, FEMA denied the state’s and individual’s requests for help....
HURLEY, VA

