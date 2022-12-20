Read full article on original website
Virginia Democratic primary candidate files suit against party
(The Center Square) – A Democratic candidate who appeared on the ballot in Tuesday’s 4th Congressional District firehouse primary filed a lawsuit accusing the Democratic Party of Virginia of placing an "unconstitutional burden" on voters due to the placement of polling sites. Tavorise Marks, a civil rights advocate...
Virginia Dems move to elect state’s first Black woman to Congress
The district is heavily blue, so McClellan is very likely to win the special election on Feb. 21, when she’ll face off against Republican Leon Benjamin.
NBC12
Ballot counting continues into the night for VA-04 Democrat Primary
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s been over 24 hours after polls closed on Tuesday and the Democratic nominee for the 4th congressional district has still yet to be determined. “We had over 26,000 voters participate. That is the largest firehouse primary in Virginia history,” Alexis Rodgers, chair of the 4th congressional district, said.
With over 26,000 ballots cast in 4th District primary, more tellers called in
On Wednesday, the party announced that the five original tellers counting ballots could be relieved and replaced by others.
NBC12
Ballot counting taking longer than expected in VA-04 Democrat primary
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s democracy in action for Virginia Democrats. Wednesday morning, a team of five began the painstaking process of counting more than 26,000 ballots cast in Tuesday’s primary. “Right now they’re going through location by location to unpack and count the ballots, sort them, make...
Democrats to select congressional nominee in Va. district
Democrats to select congressional nominee in Virginia district to run for the seat held by the late Donald McEachin.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Governor’s Order for the Commonwealth of Virginia
In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all local, state and federal buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in memory and respect of Brodnax County Police Chief Joseph Edward Carey, Sr. who was killed in the line of duty. I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Thursday, December 22, 2022 and remain at half-staff until sunset. Ordered on this, the 21st day of December 2022.
Page announces candidacy for Three Chopt District supervisor’s seat
Noah Page has launched a campaign for the Three Chopt District seat on the Henrico Board of Supervisors. All five supervisors seats will be up for election in November. To date, Page (a Democrat) and Stephen Rast (an independent seeking the Brookland District seat) are the only two challengers who have announced plans to run. Current Three Chopt District Supervisor Tommy Branin, a Republican, is serving his second four-year term.
CDC Map: Parts of Metro Richmond now high; masks urged for 19 Va. localities
Masking is recommended for eight localities in Virginia and Metro Richmond remains medium, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
Augusta Free Press
Warner demands answers from Youngkin administration on deployment of Ashanti Alerts
U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) has questions for the administration of Gov. Glenn Youngkin in how Virginia is using the Ashanti Alert, a service set up to quickly send information to law enforcement, media and the public, about adults who have been reported missing. In cases of suspected abduction, suspect information is also included.
Why Flags in Virginia Will Fly Half-Staff on Dec. 22
Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered Virginia and U.S. flags be flown half-staff from sunrise to sunset on December 22 in honor of Joe Carey, who served as chief of police for the Town of Brodnax.
Youngkin reviving Commanders stadium possibilities in Virginia with budget proposal
RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Glen Youngkin is reviving talk of a new Washington Commanders stadium in Virginia. Tucked away in Youngkin’s billions of dollars of proposed budget amendments is proposal 336. "Develop plan for relocation of Washington Commanders," the one-line proposal says. The proposal calls for $500,000 to...
NBC12
Gov. Youngkin orders flags at half staff in honor of Brodnax police chief
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered flags in Virginia to be flown at half-staff in honor of a Virginia police chief killed in the line of duty. Brodnax Police Chief Joe Carey was killed in a crash on U.S. 58 Friday night. The Governor’s Office says flags...
NBC12
Civic Education Commission endorses alternate Virginia history standards
Virginia’s Commission on Civic Education joined the public pushback against draft history and social science standards for K-12 schools. On Wednesday, the commission, which includes lawmakers and appointees by the General Assembly, voted to send a letter to the Virginia Board of Education objecting to the process used to craft the standards.
Virginia minimum wage set to increase Jan. 1, 2023
Virginia is one of 25 states that will see an increase in minimum wage starting next year. Under current Virginia law, the rate will increase to $12 per hour.
‘We’ve paid the price’: Virginia Department of Veterans Services needs 450 pre-applications for special license plates
Women veterans in Virginia may soon have a new recognition for their service after the Virginia Department of Veterans Services announced a campaign to honor women veterans with a special license plate.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
6th District’s Judge Sharrett retires in Emporia after decades of service
The Southside Virginia legal community will soon lose one of its proudest members. Judge Allan Sharrett, who has held the position in the Sixth District for 18 years, will retire from his post as of New Year’s Day 2023. This will mark the end of a career in law spanning nearly a half-century.
Central Virginia power outages begin ahead of holiday weekend, tens of thousands impacted across Commonwealth
With winter weather, often comes power outages. Here’s the most up-to-date information on power outages in your area.
newsfromthestates.com
A Black cemetery erased by authorities and more Va. headlines
• “Developers found graves in the Virginia woods. Authorities then helped erase the historic Black cemetery.”—ProPublica. • A Republican restaurant owner and Virginia Senate candidate who’s been feuding with state authorities over COVID-19 restrictions celebrated a settlement agreement with Virginia ABC after Gov. Glenn Youngkin appeared to rebuke the agency for executing a search warrant against the restaurant. “I’ll be getting my license back and my liquor back, and I’m not paying them a dime.”—Washington Post.
NBC12
Over $2 million distributed through Hurley Relief Fund
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin says over $2 million will be distributed through the Hurley Relief Fund. Payments are available to Virginia residents with property damages caused by the flooding that happened last August in Hurley. After the flooding, FEMA denied the state’s and individual’s requests for help....
