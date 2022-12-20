In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all local, state and federal buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in memory and respect of Brodnax County Police Chief Joseph Edward Carey, Sr. who was killed in the line of duty. I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Thursday, December 22, 2022 and remain at half-staff until sunset. Ordered on this, the 21st day of December 2022.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO