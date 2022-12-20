ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
finehomesandliving.com

5 Amazing Spots of RV Camping in California

California is a huge state. It has several major cities and many more quiet little towns. You will also find some excellent spots for camping in both the northern and southern sections. Traveling through California in an RV is one of the most thrilling ways to see what this state...
CALIFORNIA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

10 Best Cheapest Places to Live in California

Looking for affordable places to live in California?. Cheapest Places to Live in California: Whether you’re a college student looking for an affordable off-campus housing option, or simply want to find a place that won’t break the bank, there are plenty of great options out there. Many people...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Voice of OC

Public, Private Partners Secure Permanent Protection of Banning Ranch

The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC. BRC: Melanie Schlotterbeck, ED@BanningRanchConservancy.org. Public, Private Partners Secure Permanent Protection of Banning Ranch. California Natural Resource Agency, Mountains Recreation and Conservation. Authority, Trust for Public...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
iecn.com

City of Rialto moves to restore historic building on Riverside Ave. as part of the future Pacific Electric Trail extension

As part of the City’s ongoing efforts to improve connectivity through the region, and provide meaningful active transportation options, the City of Rialto applied to the state of California for an Active Transportation Program grant in the amount of $7.8 million to extend the Pacific Electric Trail, the multi-use path that currently ends at Cactus Ave. Orange County Lumber recently closed and was the sole operator of trains delivering lumber along the rail line that exists east of Cactus Ave., and with its closure the City may now pursue extension of this important recreational amenity through Rialto’s historic downtown that will also include restoration of the former Pacific Electric Railway Depot, located at 119 N. Riverside Ave., owned by the City and currently under month-to-month lease by Cuca’s Mexican Food restaurant.
RIALTO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

A local man creates affordable housing opportunities for his employees

A local business owner of I Heart Mac and Cheese housed some of his employees in Palm Springs after hearing about their struggles with finding affordable housing. One of his employees currently lives in a sober home, and he has been trying to find a home for a year. He says no one will allow The post A local man creates affordable housing opportunities for his employees appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

County awarded grant to continue providing bottled water to Oasis Mobile Home Park residents

The State Water Resources Control Board awarded Riverside County a grant of $883,930 to continue the distribution of bottled water for the residents of Oasis Mobile Home Park throughout all of 2023. The Oasis Mobile Home Park has been plagued by issues with clean water for more than three years. It all started in Aug. 2019 The post County awarded grant to continue providing bottled water to Oasis Mobile Home Park residents appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs Councilmember Christy Holstege considering plans for house bought outside district

Palm Springs Councilmember Christy Holstege told News Channel 3 that she is unsure what she and her husband plan to do with a house the couple recently purchased outside of the district she serves. Holstege confirmed that she and her husband had bought the house and were planning to move into it, if she had The post Palm Springs Councilmember Christy Holstege considering plans for house bought outside district appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
thecapistranodispatch.com

California King Tides to Roll In for Holiday Weekend

Those visiting the coastline this holiday weekend should have their smartphones or digital cameras ready to snap photos, as the California King Tides are set to return. As part of its ongoing project to document the very high tides, the California Coastal Commission is once again asking the community to photograph the latest set of King Tides that are set to roll in on Dec. 23 and 24.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
travellemming.com

13 Best Malls in Southern California for 2023 (By a Local)

There are more malls in Southern California than in any other American state. To say that California locals love shopping would be an understatement. As a Southern California local, I can confirm that statement by a landslide. I grew up shopping at some of the most famous malls in the country, some of which were only an hour’s drive away.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Voice of OC

Voice of OC

Santa Ana, CA
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to consistently deliver fair, focused and thorough journalism on quality of life and arts issues for Orange County communities while encouraging civic engagement and civil discourse through our editorial pages and social channels.

 https://voiceofoc.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy