Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch.
5 Amazing Spots of RV Camping in California
California is a huge state. It has several major cities and many more quiet little towns. You will also find some excellent spots for camping in both the northern and southern sections. Traveling through California in an RV is one of the most thrilling ways to see what this state...
10 Best Cheapest Places to Live in California
Looking for affordable places to live in California?. Cheapest Places to Live in California: Whether you’re a college student looking for an affordable off-campus housing option, or simply want to find a place that won’t break the bank, there are plenty of great options out there. Many people...
Public, Private Partners Secure Permanent Protection of Banning Ranch
The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC. BRC: Melanie Schlotterbeck, ED@BanningRanchConservancy.org. Public, Private Partners Secure Permanent Protection of Banning Ranch. California Natural Resource Agency, Mountains Recreation and Conservation. Authority, Trust for Public...
City of Rialto moves to restore historic building on Riverside Ave. as part of the future Pacific Electric Trail extension
As part of the City’s ongoing efforts to improve connectivity through the region, and provide meaningful active transportation options, the City of Rialto applied to the state of California for an Active Transportation Program grant in the amount of $7.8 million to extend the Pacific Electric Trail, the multi-use path that currently ends at Cactus Ave. Orange County Lumber recently closed and was the sole operator of trains delivering lumber along the rail line that exists east of Cactus Ave., and with its closure the City may now pursue extension of this important recreational amenity through Rialto’s historic downtown that will also include restoration of the former Pacific Electric Railway Depot, located at 119 N. Riverside Ave., owned by the City and currently under month-to-month lease by Cuca’s Mexican Food restaurant.
With No Response From Owner; Resolution Passes to Allow Eminent Domain Takeover of property near aqueduct
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A vote to allow the City of Hesperia to acquire a property near the California Aqueduct through eminent domain was passed on Tuesday. The 19-acre property is located north of Yucca Terrace Drive, abutting the California Aqueduct. On or about September 19, 2022, the City...
California set to enforce recycled content mandates for plastic bottles
Each year, beverage companies in the U.S. produce 100 billion plastic bottles, and the vast majority go unrecycled. In response, California recently passed a slew of laws that target plastic waste. One law — which the state is scheduled to start enforcing in January — requires beverage makers to use...
Santana: As Temperatures Drop, OC Effectively Ends Walk-In Shelters for People Living on the Streets
For the first time in a decade, Orange County leaders won’t be offering those living on the streets any kind of quick shelter options during the coldest nights of the year. This, at a time when homeless deaths are already at record levels and we find ourselves amidst an ongoing COVID and flu surge.
Massive King Tide Waves To Strike California Coast
Here's when you can expect to see them.
A local man creates affordable housing opportunities for his employees
A local business owner of I Heart Mac and Cheese housed some of his employees in Palm Springs after hearing about their struggles with finding affordable housing. One of his employees currently lives in a sober home, and he has been trying to find a home for a year. He says no one will allow The post A local man creates affordable housing opportunities for his employees appeared first on KESQ.
Santa Monica property owners post sign in shopping area saying city 'is not safe' due to crime, homelessness
A community activist group posted a sign in a busy shopping area in Santa Monica, CA saying that the city is "not safe" which drew pushback from some in the city.
County awarded grant to continue providing bottled water to Oasis Mobile Home Park residents
The State Water Resources Control Board awarded Riverside County a grant of $883,930 to continue the distribution of bottled water for the residents of Oasis Mobile Home Park throughout all of 2023. The Oasis Mobile Home Park has been plagued by issues with clean water for more than three years. It all started in Aug. 2019 The post County awarded grant to continue providing bottled water to Oasis Mobile Home Park residents appeared first on KESQ.
Where Can Seniors Play? Placentia Adds Latest Center
A new senior community center is coming to Placentia – a city where about 14% of the population is 65 years and older – as Orange County expects a boom in its population of older adults. Orange County Board of Supervisors this month approved a 75-year rent free...
Banning Ranch, OC's Last Undeveloped Coastal Treasure, To Be Preserved
The 387-acre parcel — now known as the Randall Preserve —is thought to be the biggest, privately owned swath of undeveloped coastal land south of Ventura.
Could Northern California earthquakes lead to next ‘big one?’ Here’s what experts say
They’re a good reminder “that we should be prepared for the next big earthquake.”
Orange County Cities Struggle To Handle Electric Bike Regulations
Cities throughout south Orange County are increasingly adopting new rules limiting how and when residents can use electric bikes following concerns from residents about their high speed and potential for accidents. While the earliest e-bikes began to show up during the 1990s, they didn’t really become popular until the COVID-19...
Attorney Says Eminent Domain ‘appears to be land grab’ Hesperia City Refutes claim
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) The City of Hesperia says its position was ‘mischaracterized’ after the attorney’s office representing the owner of property near a golf course said the consideration for eminent domain “appeared to be a land grab.”. On December 20th, during a regularly scheduled city council...
Palm Springs Councilmember Christy Holstege considering plans for house bought outside district
Palm Springs Councilmember Christy Holstege told News Channel 3 that she is unsure what she and her husband plan to do with a house the couple recently purchased outside of the district she serves. Holstege confirmed that she and her husband had bought the house and were planning to move into it, if she had The post Palm Springs Councilmember Christy Holstege considering plans for house bought outside district appeared first on KESQ.
California King Tides to Roll In for Holiday Weekend
Those visiting the coastline this holiday weekend should have their smartphones or digital cameras ready to snap photos, as the California King Tides are set to return. As part of its ongoing project to document the very high tides, the California Coastal Commission is once again asking the community to photograph the latest set of King Tides that are set to roll in on Dec. 23 and 24.
13 Best Malls in Southern California for 2023 (By a Local)
There are more malls in Southern California than in any other American state. To say that California locals love shopping would be an understatement. As a Southern California local, I can confirm that statement by a landslide. I grew up shopping at some of the most famous malls in the country, some of which were only an hour’s drive away.
