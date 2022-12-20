ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, PA

WATCH: Massive transformer makes its way through the Poconos

By Nico Rossi
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

DELAWARE WATER GAP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A massive transformer making its way to PPL Electric Utilities, caused traffic delays throughout Monroe County .

According to a PPL Electric spokesperson, the new transformer weighs 190 tons, and due to its size, it had to pass inspection by a PennDOT official before hitting the road on Tuesday.

PPL Electric transformer delivery to cause traffic delays

Eyewitness News crews on the scene say the new transformer was so heavy, the bridge at Delaware Water Gap needed to be reinforced before the transport could cross.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LFltv_0jp6JeBX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OhpsW_0jp6JeBX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QAYHu_0jp6JeBX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Vjq6_0jp6JeBX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48ah8N_0jp6JeBX00

As the transport makes its way to PPL Electric Utilities’ Monroe County substation, traffic was diverted and redirected at every area the transformer went through. Crews also had to raise utility lines and move traffic signals in order for the massive payload to pass under them.

WATCH: The Transformer as it’s loaded and transported, below.

Because it’s so heavy, the transport is expected to take several hours to reach its destination, PPL officials say.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rnn2X_0jp6JeBX00
Courtesy: PPL Electric Utilities

According to PPL Electric Utilities, the delivery route is as follows:

  • SR 611 northbound/North Delaware Drive (Point of Gap Overlook)
  • SR 611 turns into Main Street
  • Turn left from Main Street onto Foxtown Road
  • From Foxtown Road turn right onto Godfrey Ridge Road
  • From Godfrey Ridge Road turn right onto the substation gravel road.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

