Man suspected of sexually assaulting a child, search warrant executed at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses near Woodland Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash involving a pedestrian was under investigation Friday night in Colorado Springs. Colorado Springs Police are reporting they received a all at about 6:30 p.m. after a woman was reportedly hit by a car in the 1200 block of S. Nevada Avenue. The area is near I-25 close to Dorchester Park. The driver involved stayed at the scene. The woman was conscious and breathing when she was taken to the hospital.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 11 HOURS AGO