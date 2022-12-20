Man suspected of sexually assaulting a child, search warrant executed at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses near Woodland Park

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Holiday displays light up LarkspurNatasha LovatoLarkspur, CO
10 Colorado Springs Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyColorado Springs, CO
The Story of the Frozen Five and the Centennial NYE Fireworks Display From Pikes PeakColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Castle Rock highway construction work uncovers rainforest fossil bedNatasha LovatoCastle Rock, CO
DougCo school counselors nominated for life changer of the yearSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
Related
KKTV
Crash involving a pedestrian under investigation in Colorado Springs Friday night
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash involving a pedestrian was under investigation Friday night in Colorado Springs. Colorado Springs Police are reporting they received a all at about 6:30 p.m. after a woman was reportedly hit by a car in the 1200 block of S. Nevada Avenue. The area is near I-25 close to Dorchester Park. The driver involved stayed at the scene. The woman was conscious and breathing when she was taken to the hospital.
KKTV
Young boy calls 911 after fire sparks in Cimarron Hills home
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews across southern Colorado battled a home fire in the Cimarron Hills area. Chief Andrew York with Cimarron Hills Fire Department tells 11 News the fire sparked around noon on White Mountain Drive. This is in the eastern part of Colorado Springs. As fire crews...
KKTV
Missing Colorado Springs teen found safe, back with family
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE (6 p.m.): Emori has been found safe!. PREVIOUS (7:30 a.m.): Loved ones of a missing teen are asking for the public’s help bringing her home. A family friend tells 11 News that with the incoming arctic front, they are incredibly concerned for 15-year-old...
KKTV
1 dead, 2nd rescued in Colorado Springs during sub-zero temperatures
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A person is dead and at least one other was hospitalized following sub-zero temperatures in Colorado Springs this week. According to Colorado Springs police, a transient man was found dead in the 3600 block of Citadel Dr. on Thursday at about 2:30 p.m. The road is near N. Academy Boulevard and E. Platte Avenue.
KKTV
Stolen Christmas gifts, drugs found in stolen car in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Stolen Christmas gifts and drugs were found in a stolen car just a few days before Christmas. Around 8 a.m. Wednesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department contacted a stolen, red Toyota Tundra near North Carefree and Powers. Police say the driver, 34-year-old Tiffany Nelson, was in possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine.
KKTV
Firefighters respond to house fire south of downtown Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters responded to a house fire in downtown Colorado Springs Friday afternoon. This happened on south Sierra Madre street. Colorado Springs firefighters tell 11 News it was caused by chimney remnants being set on the home’s front porch. Lt. Andrew Cooper with CSFD tells...
KKTV
Power outage affects over 3,000 customers west of Colorado Springs, in Highway 24 area
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - People in the Manitou Springs and Cascade areas west of Colorado Springs were without power Friday morning during an outage Colorado Springs Utilities said affected more than 3,000 customers. According to Colorado Springs Utilities, the outage started just after 6:00 a.m. A map of the...
KKTV
Freezing temperatures turn deadly in southern Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Colorado Spring Police are reporting that one person has died from exposure to the freezing temperatures, and another is in the hospital. They say the man found dead was near a transformer, likely trying to get warm. The man in the hospital was found near a homeless camp.
KKTV
WATCH: Famous restaurant Casa Bonita to reopen in May 2023
11 News's Lindsey Grewe shares the history of a beloved Christmas tradition. 'I got evicted so I had nowhere to go so here I am,' Warming shelters reach capacity and temperatures continue to drop. A look at the road conditions in Colorado Springs Thursday night from the 11 Breaking Weather...
KKTV
WATCH - Colorado Springs Airport Experiencing Delays and Cancellations During Holiday Travel Season
KKTV 11 News at 10 (Recurring) Cold temperatures in Southern Colorado turn deadly. Murder-suicide investigation in Pueblo. A man was found dead in Colorado Springs, another was rescued nearby. Updated: 11 hours ago. At least one firefighter was involved in a crash on the way to the scene.
KKTV
Growing Club Q memorial protected by tarp during freezing temperatures, snow
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The growing Club Q memorial is being protected by tarp during Thursday’s freezing temperatures and snow. Club Q posted on social media Wednesday, saying “the out pouring of LOVE from across the city,state, country and world has been so healing for the Club Q Community.”
KKTV
WATCH: Officials offer resources and tips ahead of low temperatures in El Paso County
KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) WATCH: How to cope with mental health struggles during the holiday season.
KKTV
Puff, puff, poof! Don’t warm up your cars unattended during this incoming cold snap!
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Temperatures are expected to plummet below zero over the next 48 hours -- with windchills even lower. With frigid temps, icy wind and even a little snow expected, it’s going to be tempting to warm your car while you get ready to head out.
KKTV
Colorado Springs Airport Experiencing Delays and Cancellations During Holiday Travel Season
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Officials tell me the Colorado Springs Airport experienced numerous delays and 25 total cancellations between Wednesday and Friday. This is due to the winter weather affecting large portions of Colorado and the rest of the United States. Ten-thousand flights were delayed nationwide on Friday. Travelers tell us this is creating obstacles in their holiday plans.
KKTV
Donate to southern Colorado charities while you visit Christmas light displays
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - If you’re going out to look at holiday lights, consider stopping by and dropping off food or monetary donations at one local man’s home. Mark Ingles, a retired Air Force chaplain, decorated his home on Nugent Drive, near Barnes and Peterson in northeastern Colorado Springs for the 8th Annual Cans for Christmas food drive, to raise money and donations for local charities this holiday season.
KKTV
NORAD prepares to track Santa Claus from space force base in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - At Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs, military personnel and volunteers are preparing for one of their most important missions of the year, tracking Santa Claus as he delivers presents to children around the world. This yearly tradition started in 1955 after a misprint...
KKTV
Pet safety ahead of extreme cold
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - With extreme cold coming to our area, the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region is reminding people to keep their pets safe. Officials with the Humane Society say the most important winter safety tip is to not leave your pets outside in the cold weather.
KKTV
National Signing Day: Southern Colorado Football Players Sign NLI’s To Play At Collegiate Level
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - December 21st is Early Signing Day and three of Colorado’s most elite put their pen to paper for the next stop of their football careers. Brayden Dorman (Quarterback) - University of Arizona. Brandon Hills (Wide Receiver) - Washington State University. Palmer Ridge Bears:. KJ...
Comments / 0