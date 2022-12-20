Read full article on original website
Related
New Florida laws take effect in January, including from recent special session
Multiple laws take effect starting in January. WFLA.com breaks down some of the bigger ones.
2 new Florida license plates now available
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The state of Florida has new car swag. Two license plates were released and made available statewide by the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. In July, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a Gadsden flag license plate featuring historic slogan “Dont Tread On Me.” Now that license plate is available […]
orangeandbluepress.com
When Is The Arrival Of The $450 Checks In The Mail From Florida And Who Are The Ones Receiving Them?
When Is The Arrival Of The $450 Checks In The Mail From Florida And Who Are The Ones Receiving Them?. For families in Florida, a $450 check may have been sent to your mailbox. According to the letter signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, The one-time, $450-per-child payment will help a total of 59,000 families in the state amid rising inflation. The price can be used for anything, but the state expects it to be used for back-to-school expenses or filling up at the pump.
Florida Food Stamps Schedule for January — When You’ll Receive SNAP EBT Payments
SNAP provides support for low-income seniors, people with disabilities living on fixed incomes, and other low-income households. The Florida Department of Children and Families Office of Economic...
One-Time $5,000 Bonuses For Florida New Recruits
Florida joins the list of states that will give bonuses to workers. But the payment will go to one set of new frontline employees. About 600 salaries will reflect the $5,000 in extra cash.
Florida Cities, Counties File Suits Over Opioid Epidemic
Local governments in Northwest Florida and Miami-Dade County have filed lawsuits seeking damages from the global consulting firm McKinsey & Company over its past work in helping market opioids. Eight Northwest Florida counties and four cities, stretching from Tallahassee to Pensacola, filed a lawsuit Monday
horseandrider.com
Strangles in Three Florida Counties
Horses in three Florida counties have tested positive for strangles. In Manatee County, a 2-year-old Quarter Horse gelding tested positive after developing fever, lymphadenopathy, mucopurulent nasal discharge, and a draining abscess on November 24. The horse is quarantined. Four other cases are suspected, and 78 horses were exposed. In Marion...
Mysuncoast.com
FEMA expands counties eligible for Hurricane Nicole assistance
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota and Manatee Counties have been added to list of FEMA assistance eligibility in the aftermath of Hurricane Nicole. Fifty-one additional Florida counties affected by Hurricane Nicole are now eligible for emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance under the Public Assistance program. The counties are...
Ag Commissioner Fried asks U.S. Department of Justice to monitor FL’s ‘broken’ prison system
Quality Journalism for Critical Times In a Twitter post and a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland this week, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried asked the Department of Justice “to monitor our broken system and hold our governor to account.” The concerns came at a time when the Florida Phoenix was writing a lengthy story about prison conditions at Lowell […] The post Ag Commissioner Fried asks U.S. Department of Justice to monitor FL’s ‘broken’ prison system appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Florida lawyer explains impact of new property insurance law on homeowners
The new property insurance laws, passed during the special session, will impact all homeowners. 8 On Your Side has the five major takeaways from the special session.
wlrn.org
Three words in a new law threaten Florida's rental boat industry
Three words in the Boating Safety Act passed by the Florida Legislature this year are causing a lot of anxiety in the rental watercraft industry. It's all about insurance. The words in question are "and the renter." That basically requires that not only the rental watercraft be insured, but also the person renting it.
Florida Weekly
Public may obtain free kits to reverse opioid overdoses
If you saw a fire starting in your home, or in a neighbor’s, you’d probably grab your fire extinguisher to help start putting it out, even as you called 911 for help. Well, a different kind of life-threatening emergency is on the rise in communities across Florida as well as across the country, so state agencies want to place emergency kits to combat that threat straight into the hands of the public.
This Florida Community Has The Worst Commute In The State
Stacker found the worst commutes in every state, including Florida.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Florida residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Florida residents' bank accounts.Photo byTara Winstead/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
House Republican Division Could Leave Florida High and Dry in Congress
With Republicans having won the majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, and Texas Rep. Kevin Brady (R) announcing his retirement from the lower chamber, the chairmanship in the House Ways and Means Committee is vacant and Florida Rep. Vern Buchanan (R) could be in a position to head up the powerful position.
Mysuncoast.com
Attorney General files legal action against pet store selling sick, dying puppies
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida’s Attorney General Ashley Moody has secured monetary relief for consumers who were reportedly deceived by a pet store that sold sick or dying puppies. A consumer protection investigation against Hoof’s Pets, Inc.,who had set ups as Petland Orlando East and Petland Waterford Lakes, revealed...
Bay News 9
Brevard Public Schools aims to craft new discipline policies in 2023
VIERA, Fla. - With students and staff out of school until the new year, leaders at Brevard Public Schools are hoping they take some time to review the discipline policies on the books as the school board looks to implement new policies. Following Tuesday’s special school board meeting, the seventh...
Bay News 9
Hochul approves law addressing work quotas at warehouses in New York
Companies will be required to disclose work speed data and other quota-related information to workers under a measure signed Wednesday by Gov. Kathy Hochul. Distribution centers will have to reveal the information to both current and former workers, and is meant to bolster protections against disciplinary action because of failing to meet those demands or quotas that do not allow for proper breaks.
DeSantis appoints removed judge who ruled against teen getting abortion over ‘bad grades’ to new court
Hillsborough Judge appointed to new role by Gov. Ron DeSantis after losing election to keep his seat.
Ian relief delayed by clerical errors says Florida Emergency Management Chief
oo many Hurricane Ian victims are waiting for help, all because of a common clerical error. 8 On Your Side has a warning. In a revealing interview, a top state official shares the urgent message with Investigator Mahsa Saeidi.
Comments / 1