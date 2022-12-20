Read full article on original website
radionwtn.com
Grow Operation, Drugs, Guns Seized In Hazel
Hazel, Ky.–Three Hazel residents are lodged in the Calloway County Jail after their arrests on multiple charges, including growing hallucinogenic mushrooms. Items seized included two pounds of mushrooms, ten pounds of marijuana, over 200 packaged marijuana products, guns and drug proceeds. A search warrant was issued December 21 at...
westkentuckystar.com
Trafficking charges for Princeton man
A Princeton man was arrested on drug trafficking charges Thursday. Princeton police searched a residence on East Green Street and seized three ounces of methamphetamine, twenty-three Neurontin pills, a quantity of marijuana, $498 in cash, and a loaded firearm. A detective arrested 56-year old Monty J. Lane on charges including...
wpsdlocal6.com
Teen's arson charges amended after Lyon County deputies find more evidence, they say
LYON COUNTY, KY — A Lyon County teen has had his arson charges amended from the third to the second degree after deputies found more evidence indicating a destructive fire was intentionally set, the Lyon County Sheriff's Office says. According to a Friday release, the 16-year-old was charged with...
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged With Trying To Use Phony Money
A Hopkinsville man was charged after he allegedly attempted to use counterfeit money at a Hopkinsville gas station Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say 23-year-old Cortreveon Daniel tried to use two counterfeit $100 bills to purchase items at the Max Fuel on Glass Avenue. He was arrested and charged with second-degree...
k105.com
Morgantown police find meth, needles near 3 children during traffic stop. Impaired mother arrested.
An allegedly impaired woman has been arrested after Morgantown police found methamphetamine and hypodermic needles in her vehicle, along with the suspect’s three children, during a traffic stop. On Saturday, the Morgantown Police Department was dispatched to I-165 (Natcher Parkway) on the report of a reckless driver. Upon arriving...
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged With Threatening To Break Woman’s Neck
A Memphis, Tennessee man was charged with fleeing from police and assault after a report of a disturbance on South Kentucky Avenue in Hopkinsville Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 49-year-old Joseph Tidwell put a woman in a headlock and threatened to break her neck during an altercation. He then fled on foot when police started questioning him about the incident.
wkdzradio.com
Trigg Sheriff’s Office Patrolling For Stranded Motorists
Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree and his deputies are currently patrolling county roads for stranded motorists. Anyone stuck or who needs assistance should call the non-emergency line at (270) 522-8888. Like many who have advised, those who don’t need to travel, shouldn’t, as first responders continue to push and keep...
whvoradio.com
Disturbance Leads To Drug Trafficking Charges For Tennessee Man
A Tennessee man was charged with drug trafficking after a report of a disturbance on South Virginia Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they stopped 34-year-old Jorge Morales who fit the description of someone who left the scene during a disturbance and he attempted to conceal a backpack in a vehicle.
wkdzradio.com
Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Arrest In Christian County
A traffic stop on Hopkinsville Bypass in Christian County led to a drug arrest Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they stopped 54-year-old Teresa Hayes after her vehicle crossed the center yellow line multiple times and she failed to use a turn signal. A law enforcement K9 reportedly...
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Trafficking Meth
A Hopkinsville man was charged with trafficking meth after a search of his home Monday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say the home of 70-year-old Terry Hayes was searched after a court ordered search warrant was issued. During the search, meth along with items used for packaging it were...
wkdzradio.com
Two Men Charged With Attempted Forgery
Two Memphis, Tennessee men were charged with attempted forgery after a report of a kidnapping at the Travel Inn in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say after receiving a report of a possible kidnapping they searched the motel room of 46-year-old Michael Sanders and 42-year-old Sheldon Winston and found a printer, a computer, and 19 blank check pages. A woman reportedly told police they wanted her to cash some checks for them in exchange for some money.
WSMV
Unusual stash of stolen items found in Henry Co.
PARIS, Tenn. (WSMV) - A joint operation between a drug task force and deputies produced drugs, weapons, and cash on Tuesday, but that’s not all. Stolen tractors and other pieces of heavy machinery were also found stashed at a home in Henry County, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO).
Henderson Police investigate robbery on Washington Street
(WEHT) - Henderson Police are investigating a robbery that happened in the 1000 block of Washington Street.
wkdzradio.com
Defense Mulling Over DNA Evidence in Spikes Murder Case
A Christian County Circuit Court judge has set a deadline for the Commonwealth’s Attorney to get some discovery turned over to the attorney of Bobby Spikes, who is accused of killing a Hopkinsville man last year. Spikes, who had dual addresses of Hopkinsville and Princeton, is charged with the...
Man being held in Kentucky jail charged as fugitive from Tennessee
A man who is already behind bars in Kentucky is expected to return to Middle Tennessee to face multiple sex-related charges involving a minor.
wevv.com
Fatal crash in Daviess County leaves young man dead
A serious crash just before 5:00 pm Wednesday left one man dead and another injured. According to the Daviess County Sheriff's Office, the victim was driving westbound on Highway 60 E without headlights on when a pickup truck turned in front of the victim's car, causing the truck to hit the driver's side of the victim's car.
Fentanyl, cocaine, meth, guns found during arrest in RiverGate
A man was booked into jail on 17 charges after police found a slew of drugs and weapons in Goodlettsville.
14news.com
Deputies: Teen dead following two-vehicle crash in Daviess Co.
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County authorities responded to a deadly crash involving two vehicles on Wednesday. According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened near the intersection of U.S. Highway 60 East and Hawes Boulevard. Deputies say a driver in a 2013 Ford Mustang was heading...
Woman involved in deadly Evansville crash arrested months later
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Nearly six months after a deadly crash in Evansville, police suspect drugs and alcohol were involved. Shortly after midnight Monday morning, police took 19-year-old Jnysia E. Turner into custody. Police accuse her of nearly ten felony charges relating back to that fatal accident on July 10. Shortly after 5 o’clock that […]
wpsdlocal6.com
Two-vehicle crash cleared on KY 80 in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A two-vehicle crash involving a semi is blocking the eastbound lanes of KY 80 near the entrance to Kenlake State Resort Park. This is along KY 80 near mile point 1.4, about halfway between the KY 94 intersection and the U.S. 68 intersection at Aurora.
