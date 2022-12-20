ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

wjct.org

MOSH releases new views of its planned Northbank museum

Illustrations show the planned Museum of Science and History on the Northbank. A sneak peek of what's planned inside the second generation of Jacksonville's Museum of Science & History has been released now that the Downtown Investment Authority’s board of directors has approved its Northbank site plan. The new...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

The fun continues: Adventure Landing will remain open in 2023

A Jacksonville Beach amusement park plans to remain open for at least nine more months before closing permanently to make way for redevelopment into a multimillion-dollar luxury apartment community. Adventure Landing announced Tuesday it has reached an agreement with its landlord to continue operating at 1944 Beach Blvd. for the...
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
wjct.org

Duval Schools to keep 73 ‘diverse, inclusive’ books out of classrooms

Dozens of books the Duval County school district ordered in the summer of 2021 will never hit classroom shelves. That’s the result of an ongoing review after the district pulled almost 200 books this spring while the Florida Legislature passed limits on what teachers can say about race, gender and sexual orientation in classrooms and set new rules for purchasing classroom materials.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
wjct.org

Designer furnishings store headed to Town Center area

Modani Furniture will open in the first quarter of 2023 in Ashco Inc.'s Town Center Outparcel building, the landlord announced. The city is reviewing a permit application for the estimated $137,800 build-out of 6,800 square feet within Ashco’s building at 4853 Big Island Drive. It will be a tenant...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

