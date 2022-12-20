ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester man indicted in Paxton homicide case

PAXTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A grand jury has handed down a murder indictment in the case of a Worcester man found dead in Paxton. Christopher Fuller, 30, was indicted on one count of murder on Wednesday, according to the Worcester County District Attorney’s office, months after the body of 29-year-old Ernest A. Appiah was discovered in March 2022.
Woman arraigned in stabbing of pregnant woman in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman was arraigned on criminal assault charges in connection with a fight at a gas station in Dorchester on Wednesday that left a pregnant woman hospitalized with stab wounds, officials said. Officers responding to a reported fight at a gas station on Geneva Avenue determined the...
Police: Woman charged with OUI after crashing car into side of Norfolk home

NORFOLK, Mass. — A woman is under arrest after allegedly driving drunk and crashing her car into the side of a house Wednesday night. Responding officers found a vehicle wedged into the porch at a dwelling on King Street just after 5:00 p.m., according to Norfolk Police. Authorities say the female driver failed to stop at Ridgefield Road and sped straight up the homeowners driveway and into the house.
Man accused of attacking 3 women near Back Bay MBTA Station in custody

BOSTON — A Massachusetts man who is suspected of assaulting three women near the Back Bay MBTA Station has been arrested, according to police. Boston police said 22-year-old Wetnsy Louicius, of Lynn, is currently being held on a probation violation. According to police, detectives are currently seeking criminal complaints...
Police in Massachusetts issue description of suspect after 87-year-old scammed out of $26,000

Police in Massachusetts are issuing a warning after an elderly resident fell victim to a scam that cost her $26,000. According to police, on Tuesday, the 87-year-old resident received a phone call from an unfamiliar phone number. The caller explained that her grandson had been in a car crash in Vermont and a pregnant woman was injured. The grandson had been arrested and she needed to call his lawyer to help arrange for his release on bail. The resident called the phone number the caller had given her and talked to the lawyer. The lawyer explained the bail was set at $26,000 cash. The lawyer told the woman the judge had placed a gag order on the case, so she was not allowed to talk about the incident with anyone.
