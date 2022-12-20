Read full article on original website
7 indicted in fatal shooting of Jordan Wiggins; 4 suspects still on the run
Seven Massachusetts men were indicted in connection with the of Jordan Wiggins, a 32-year-old Quincy man shot and killed in a Quincy apartment complex in August. Three men included in the indictment have been arrested in connection with the reported murder and four men still remain at large, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office.
Christopher Fuller indicted for murder connected to Ernest Appiah’s death
A Worcester man was indicted on a murder charge Thursday in connection with the death of Ernest Appiah in March, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. Christopher Fuller was indicted by a Worcester County Grand Jury for one count of murder in the death of Appiah,...
Man indicted on murder charge in connection with body found in woods in Paxton
WORCESTER, Mass. — A Worcester man has been indicted on a murder charge in connection with a man whose body was found in the woods in Paxton earlier this year, authorities announced Thursday. A Worcester County grand jury returned an indictment Wednesday charging 30-year-old Christopher Fuller with one count...
whdh.com
Worcester man indicted in Paxton homicide case
PAXTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A grand jury has handed down a murder indictment in the case of a Worcester man found dead in Paxton. Christopher Fuller, 30, was indicted on one count of murder on Wednesday, according to the Worcester County District Attorney’s office, months after the body of 29-year-old Ernest A. Appiah was discovered in March 2022.
Salisbury Boyfriend Poisoner Charged With Murder, Arrested: DA's Office
A 64-year-old who poisoned and killed her younger boyfriend has been arrested and charged with murder, according to the DA's office. Judy Church, of Salisbury, fatally poisoned her boyfriend, Leroy Fowler, 46, with ethylene glycol, a substance commonly found in antifreeze, on Nov. 11, the…
MANHUNT: 7 Charged With Gunning Down Man Outside Quincy Apartment: DA
For months, the family of Jordan Wiggins has wanted answers about who killed him just before 1 a.m. on Aug. 18. Now they may have seven. A grand jury this week indicted seven men in connection with Wiggins shooting death outside of Elevation Apartments in Quincy, the Norfolk County District Attorney announced on Tuesday, Dec. 22.
WCVB
18-year-old accused of attempting to rape woman after she exited Wollaston MBTA station
QUINCY, Mass. — Minutes after a woman reported she was attacked near an MBTA station, police officers dashed to the next station up the line. When a train pulled in, they arrested a teenager in connection with the case. According to the Quincy Police Department, a woman called at...
MassLive VP of content placed on leave following East Longmeadow charges
MassLive’s Vice President of Content Ed Kubosiak Jr. was suspended by the company this week following an arrest and charges of domestic assault and battery. According to court records, Kubosiak got into an argument with an adult household member at a home in East Longmeadow on Dec. 17 following a party earlier in the night.
Eric St. Andre arrested in connection with fatal Chicopee hit-and-run
A man police said fled the scene of a fatal November Chicopee crash turned himself in to authorities on Wednesday after an investigation led police to develop a warrant for his arrest. Eric St. Andre, 41, of Chicopee, was arrested in connection with the fatal Nov. 30 hit and run...
Worcester police cite ‘threatening’ email in suspension of Officer Colby Turner’s firearm license
The day before Worcester Police Officer Colby Turner was placed on administrative leave and formally informed his off duty assignments were being investigated, he sent an email to more than 400 members of the Worcester Police Department. An attorney for the city, Darina Griffin, argued in court Thursday that the...
whdh.com
Woman arraigned in stabbing of pregnant woman in Dorchester
BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman was arraigned on criminal assault charges in connection with a fight at a gas station in Dorchester on Wednesday that left a pregnant woman hospitalized with stab wounds, officials said. Officers responding to a reported fight at a gas station on Geneva Avenue determined the...
More Charges For Couple Who Ran $1M Organized Crime Ring Out Of Video Store: Worcester DA
A 68-year-old Lancaster man is accused of employing an army of drug addicts and professional shoplifters to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from stores across Worcester County and reselling the items out of a Leominster strip mall, authorities said. A 43-year-old Fitchbu…
mspnews.org
ELEVEN INDIVIDUALS ARRESTED AND ARRAIGNED FOLLOWING TAKEDOWN OF MAJOR SOUTH SHORE DRUG TRAFFICKING ORGANIZATION
BOSTON – Eleven individuals have been arrested and arraigned as a result of a takedown of a major Brockton drug trafficking organization distributing fentanyl and crack cocaine throughout towns in Plymouth, Norfolk and Bristol Counties, Attorney General Maura Healey announced today. The charges are the result of a long-term...
Police: Woman charged with OUI after crashing car into side of Norfolk home
NORFOLK, Mass. — A woman is under arrest after allegedly driving drunk and crashing her car into the side of a house Wednesday night. Responding officers found a vehicle wedged into the porch at a dwelling on King Street just after 5:00 p.m., according to Norfolk Police. Authorities say the female driver failed to stop at Ridgefield Road and sped straight up the homeowners driveway and into the house.
Roxbury woman facing charges in Dorchester gas station stabbing
A Roxbury woman is facing charges after allegedly stabbing a woman at a Dorchester gas station Wednesday afternoon. According to Boston Police, Skilar Morris, 30, will be arraigned on charges of assault and battery with a deadly weapon. Morris is accused of stabbing a woman outside a Mobil gas station...
WCVB
Man accused of attacking 3 women near Back Bay MBTA Station in custody
BOSTON — A Massachusetts man who is suspected of assaulting three women near the Back Bay MBTA Station has been arrested, according to police. Boston police said 22-year-old Wetnsy Louicius, of Lynn, is currently being held on a probation violation. According to police, detectives are currently seeking criminal complaints...
Framingham Police Arrest Woman Driving on Suspended License on Drug Distribution Charges
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a woman last night on multiple drug charges, including distribution of drugs. Police arrested at 11:37 p.m. on December 21 Julie A. Lindner, 38, of 63 Beaver Park Road of Framingham. Police stopped the vehicle she was driving for an “inspection sticker,” said Framingham...
South Shore Drug Dealers Come Down From High After 11 Arrests: Attorney General
Police seized hundreds of grams of fentanyl and crack cocaine, guns, ammunition, and $26,000 in drug money after busting six stash houses belonging to a Brockton drug trafficking ring, announced Attorney Genera Maura Healey. Eleven people were arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 20 in the takedown of the Bro…
fallriverreporter.com
Police in Massachusetts issue description of suspect after 87-year-old scammed out of $26,000
Police in Massachusetts are issuing a warning after an elderly resident fell victim to a scam that cost her $26,000. According to police, on Tuesday, the 87-year-old resident received a phone call from an unfamiliar phone number. The caller explained that her grandson had been in a car crash in Vermont and a pregnant woman was injured. The grandson had been arrested and she needed to call his lawyer to help arrange for his release on bail. The resident called the phone number the caller had given her and talked to the lawyer. The lawyer explained the bail was set at $26,000 cash. The lawyer told the woman the judge had placed a gag order on the case, so she was not allowed to talk about the incident with anyone.
Swampscott chiropractor arraigned for indecently assaulting patient, DA says
A chiropractor from Swampscott was arraigned on Tuesday for allegedly indecently assaulting a female patient earlier this month, according to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office. Ilan S. Amar, owner of the A Touch of Health chiropractic wellness center at 444 Humphrey St. in Swampscott, was arraigned on charges...
