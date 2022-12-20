Read full article on original website
westkentuckystar.com
Trafficking charges for Princeton man
A Princeton man was arrested on drug trafficking charges Thursday. Princeton police searched a residence on East Green Street and seized three ounces of methamphetamine, twenty-three Neurontin pills, a quantity of marijuana, $498 in cash, and a loaded firearm. A detective arrested 56-year old Monty J. Lane on charges including...
radionwtn.com
Grow Operation, Drugs, Guns Seized In Hazel
Hazel, Ky.–Three Hazel residents are lodged in the Calloway County Jail after their arrests on multiple charges, including growing hallucinogenic mushrooms. Items seized included two pounds of mushrooms, ten pounds of marijuana, over 200 packaged marijuana products, guns and drug proceeds. A search warrant was issued December 21 at...
wpsdlocal6.com
Teen's arson charges amended after Lyon County deputies find more evidence, they say
LYON COUNTY, KY — A Lyon County teen has had his arson charges amended from the third to the second degree after deputies found more evidence indicating a destructive fire was intentionally set, the Lyon County Sheriff's Office says. According to a Friday release, the 16-year-old was charged with...
k105.com
Morgantown police find meth, needles near 3 children during traffic stop. Impaired mother arrested.
An allegedly impaired woman has been arrested after Morgantown police found methamphetamine and hypodermic needles in her vehicle, along with the suspect’s three children, during a traffic stop. On Saturday, the Morgantown Police Department was dispatched to I-165 (Natcher Parkway) on the report of a reckless driver. Upon arriving...
whopam.com
Hopkinsville man indicted for Logan County murder of soldier
A Hopkinsville man has been indicted by a Logan County grand jury for the August 13 fatal shooting of a Fort Campbell soldier at a party near Olmstead. The original arrest warrant taken out by Kentucky State Police against 21-year old Jaquavon Poindexter of Hopkinsville alleges he was in a car with 25-year old Laotis Buckley of Hopkinsville and a minor at the party when he allegedly fired one shot from a gun and killed 20-year old Joshua Burks, who was a Fort Campbell soldier.
whopam.com
I-24 pursuit ends with fire, arrest
A vehicle pursuit Wednesday night in Montgomery County ended with the car catching fire and with a suspect being arrested. A Montgomery County deputy attempted to stop a vehicle on the I-24 West on ramp about 8:30 p.m. for not having his headlights on, but 21-year old KeAndre Marsh allegedly kept going and reached speeds of 90 mph before his car experienced mechanical issues.
WBKO
Simpson Co. Sheriff’s Office arrest a Tennessee fugitive
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a fugitive out of Tennessee. On Dec. 13, Randall Matthew Suiter-Crawford had warrants for five counts of solicitation of a minor, three counts of aggravated statutory rape, two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor in sexual acts.
wnky.com
Man arrested following stabbing on Glen Lily Road
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A man is behind bars after police say a victim was stabbed in Bowling Green this morning. Thursday morning, the Bowling Green Police Department responded to a report of stabbing on the 200 block of Glen Lily Road. Upon arrival, officers found a victim with...
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged With Trying To Use Phony Money
A Hopkinsville man was charged after he allegedly attempted to use counterfeit money at a Hopkinsville gas station Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say 23-year-old Cortreveon Daniel tried to use two counterfeit $100 bills to purchase items at the Max Fuel on Glass Avenue. He was arrested and charged with second-degree...
2 teens charged with murder in connection with I-24 shooting in Robertson County
Two Clarksville teens have been arrested on first degree murder charges in connection with a deadly shooting that happened on Halloween night on Interstate 24.
wnky.com
Multiple wrecks reported on I-65 amid icy road conditions
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – Local authorities are urging drivers to stay inside and avoid road travel if possible today. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police are working multiple wrecks on Interstate 65 near mile markers 38 and 40 northbound. KSP trooper Daniel Priddy says all three lanes are blocked near mile marker 40.
Fentanyl, cocaine, meth, guns found during arrest in RiverGate
A man was booked into jail on 17 charges after police found a slew of drugs and weapons in Goodlettsville.
WSMV
Unusual stash of stolen items found in Henry Co.
PARIS, Tenn. (WSMV) - A joint operation between a drug task force and deputies produced drugs, weapons, and cash on Tuesday, but that’s not all. Stolen tractors and other pieces of heavy machinery were also found stashed at a home in Henry County, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO).
whopam.com
Evidence discussed in hearing for Clearman Court murder suspect
Evidence and likely indictment were the discussion during a pretrial hearing in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday morning for Clearman Court murder suspect Bobby Spikes. Spikes has been awaiting possible indictment out of Trigg County in relation to the death of 34-year-old Candace Marcel of Hopkinsville, who was found deceased in a vehicle on Cerulean Road in Trigg County in December of 2021. The discovery of her body is what led law enforcement to Marcel’s Clearman Court home, where Stanley Bussell was found dead.
clarksvillenow.com
2 teenagers from Clarksville charged with murder in Interstate 24 shooting on Halloween
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have arrested two Clarksville 17-year-olds in the Halloween deadly shooting of a Nashville woman in Interstate 24. At about 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 31, suspects in a black Charger shot a woman near mile marker 19 in...
whvoradio.com
Two Men Charged With Attempted Forgery
Two Memphis, Tennessee men were charged with attempted forgery after a report of a kidnapping at the Travel Inn in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say after receiving a report of a possible kidnapping they searched the motel room of 46-year-old Michael Sanders and 42-year-old Sheldon Winston and found a printer, a computer, and 19 blank check pages. A woman reportedly told police they wanted her to cash some checks for them in exchange for some money.
2 Clarksville teens arrested for deadly Halloween shooting on I-24
Two 17-year-old suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a woman on I-24 in Robertson County on Oct. 31.
Man being held in Kentucky jail charged as fugitive from Tennessee
A man who is already behind bars in Kentucky is expected to return to Middle Tennessee to face multiple sex-related charges involving a minor.
wkdzradio.com
Several People Injured Interstate 24 Wreck
Several people were injured in a wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County Wednesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car was in the emergency lane when the driver attempted to get back in the westbound lanes and pulled into the path of a truck. Three ambulances were...
wkdzradio.com
Wreck Causes Interstate 24 Slow Down
