Predicting Oregon's defensive two-deep ahead of Holiday Bowl matchup against UNC
Oregon is a handful of days away from taking on UNC and quarterback Drake Maye, who finished inside the top 10 in the 2022 Heisman voting. Oregon's defense under head coach Dan Lanning has had its clear ups and downs throughout the season, including two down notes with losses to Washington and Oregon State to end the season.
Emerald Media
Oregon adds kicker Grant Meadors to 2023 recruit class
When Camden Lewis eventually leaves the Oregon football team, Grant Meadors will be the next big leg for the Ducks. Meadors is a kicker out of Bakersfield, Calif., and is the No. 9 kicker in the class of 2023 according to 247Sports. Meadors just helped Liberty High School top off...
5-star Defensive Lineman includes Oregon in his Top 10
While Oregon continues to piece its final few spots together for its 2023 recruiting class, waves are being made in the 2024 class by some of the top players in the country. The latest comes from 5-star defensive lineman David Stone. The nation's No. 4 player overall and No. 2...
fishduck.com
Oregon Ducks Football: Signing Day Superlatives
Signing day was a HUGE success for Dan Lanning and Oregon Ducks football. As our own Charles Fischer chatted about just yesterday, this easily could be one of the best first-year head coach’s recruiting classes ever with how many big swings Lanning took in the past few weeks. Well, those swings have certainly paid off.
Emerald Media
Johnny Bowens III commits and signs with Oregon
“For the next three to four years, I’m going to be taking my talents to Oregon University,” Johnny Bowens III said in his commitment video. Surely he meant the University of Oregon, but the focus of the video should be Bowens’ excitement to join Dan Lanning and the Ducks in 2023.
Emerald Media
Oregon lands huge commitment from Jurrion Dickey
When Jurrion Dickey delayed his signing announcement on Wednesday night, Duck fans everywhere held their breath. But late Wednesday night, as National Signing Day came to a close, Dickey capitalized a historic day for Oregon football by signing with the Ducks. Dickey is a 6-foot-3 210 pound wide receiver from...
Signing Day 2022: UCLA football coach Chip Kelly details how Bruins flipped 5-star QB Dante Moore from Oregon
UCLA football knows it must recruit at an elite level in order to compete once the Bruins jump to the Big Ten Conference in 2024, and coach Chip Kelly might just have something going in Westwood for the 2023 cycle. The Bruins own the No. 38 recruiting class for the 2023 cycle as of Thursday, but it's highlighted by one of the most talented signees in program history after 5-star Detroit (Mich.) Martin Luther King Jr. quarterback Dante Moore flipped from Oregon.
Signing Day 2023: Get to Know Kelze Howard
Who has been recruiting you from OSU: Coach Legi and Coach Coop. Most memorable moment on the football field: The other team did not shake our hands after a playoff game. Who is the one person who helped you most in your football career: My dad, and coaches along the way helped me develop me into the man I am today.
Emerald Media
Oregon lands transfer from Ajani Cornelius
From Rhode Island University to the University of Oregon, Ajani Cornelius has found his next home. Cornelius entered the transfer portal after two seasons at Rhode Island and will come to Eugene in 2023. He was originally part of the 2020 recruit class and is listed as one of the...
Jonathan Smith highlights each of Oregon State's 18 Early Signing Period newcomers
The 2022 Early Signing Period is underway, and at Oregon State, eighteen newcomers signed their national letters of intent on Wednesday to join the Beavers as part of the class of 2023. Head coach Jonathan Smith held a virtual press conference from his office in the Valley Football Center to...
Oregon Flips 5-Star Recruit From College Football Power
Oregon got a big-time commitment on Wednesday afternoon. Dan Lanning was able to flip five-star safety Peyton Bowen from Notre Dame. Bowen announced his commitment at his high school when he picked up an Oregon hat. Bowen is one of the best recruits in the 2023 class. He's the third-best...
kcfmradio.com
Beavers Free Throw Win; Duck Women Fall to Ohio St.; Nix Staying in Duck Uniform
The Oregon State Beavers had a tight game against Denver last night at Gill coliseum. The Beavers shot poorly from the field but made up for it on the free throw line making 19 of 24. Foul trouble ultimately lost Denver the game with the Beavers only shooting under 35 percent from inside the arc and 26.7 percent from the 3 point range. Glenn Taylor Jr. was the leading scorer for the Beavers with 12.
Emergency Dam Podcast: DJ Uiagalelei Set to Transfer to Oregon State
This episode of the Dam Podcast airs live on Friday, December 23rd at 8:00 pm PT. BeaverBlitz senior writer/editor Carter Bahns is back behind the microphone and camera for another episode of the Dam Podcast, streaming live on YouTube and any time on your favorite podcast app. On today’s emergency...
750thegame.com
Watch: Jonathan Smith on Oregon State’s Early Signing Day
Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith speaks to the media over Zoom on Wednesday to talk about the program’s 2022 recruiting class on Early Signing Day. More from the Beavers highlights of the day.
Developing: 5-Star Recruit Hasn't Filed National Letter Of Intent
It's coming down to the 11th hour for one 5-star commit, but the University of Oregon has yet to receive a letter of intent from one of their most prized recruits. According to Nick Harris of Rivals, "As of 4:00pm CT, Oregon has not yet received a letter of intent from Denton (Texas) Guyer 5-star S Peyton Bowen, and a source says there are still conversations happening behind the scenes."
KVAL
Lane County, coastal Oregon area DMVs closed due to severe weather conditions
SALEM, Ore. — DMV offices in the Lane County and coastal Oregon area DMVs are closed Thursday, December 22 through noon Friday, December 23 due to severe weather and road conditions. LATEST FORECAST | CLOSURES | WEATHER CAMERAS. Cottage Grove DMV -- 142 Gateway Blvd., Cottage Grove, Lane County.
kezi.com
Winter storm causes crashes, closures, delays
WILLAMETTE VALLEY, Ore. -- Thursday night’s freezing rain left a layer of ice across the valley, turning roads into skating rinks and causing numerous crashes while closing several services. Residents are advised to avoid traveling unless absolutely necessary until about Noon on Friday, when slightly warmer weather is expected to melt the ice.
kezi.com
Eugene declares ice emergency due to frozen streets
EUGENE, Ore. -- The city of Eugene declared an ice emergency Thursday night due to freezing rain creating a layer of ice over most roadways, drastically reducing traction. Residents are urged to avoid traveling if at all possible. In addition, all vehicles are to be removed as soon as possible from designated emergency routes so that de-icing vehicles can work to unfreeze the roads. Typically, emergency routes are collectors, arterial roads, and bus routes, according to Eugene public works. The city of Eugene has the authority to tow vehicles parked in such routes.
KVAL
Eugene Police: Wanted Springfield man arrested 'on downward departure'
EUGENE, Ore. — A Springfield man was arrested this week in Eugene after attempting to elude police, the Eugene Police Department said. Around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, two EPD Street Crimes Unit officers conducting a patrol check in the Autumn Avenue/Ross Lane area spotted a Honda Accord in a 'no parking' zone with a person in the driver’s seat.
