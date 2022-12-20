ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Photo Of Tony Dungy Volunteering Is Going Viral

By Lauren Merola
 3 days ago

NFL legend Tony Dungy is going viral on Twitter for spreading holiday cheer.

CBS Sports analyst Jay Feely posted the former NFL player and coach "quietly volunteering" for The Salvation Army.

While there certainly was no fanfare, the former NFL coach and player has posted about The Salvation Army previously, encouraging people close by to stop by and donate to those in need.

Dungy is known to volunteer and give back to his community. In August of 2007, President George W. Bush appointed Dungy a member of the President’s Council on Service and Civic Participation. The 25-member council represents leaders from government, business, entertainment, athletics and non-profit organizations who recognize and recognize volunteer work.

Dungy is in rarified air as one of only four people in NFL history to win a Super Bowl as both a player and head coach, joining Mike Ditka, Tom Flores and Doug Pederson.

Dungy made the playoffs in his final 10 seasons as a head coach before retiring from the NFL in 2008. He was named NFL Coach of the Year twice, in 1997 and 2005. During Super Bowl XLI, he became the first Black head coach to lead his team to a Super Bowl victory as the Indianapolis Colts defeated the Chicago Bears 29-17.

Dungy’s overall record as an NFL head coach was 148-79-0.

