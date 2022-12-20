ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Look: Stephen A. Smith Makes Clear Jeff Saturday Prediction

By Milo Taibi
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HE7Y9_0jp6ILiT00

Head coach Jeff Saturday didn't merely take a disappointing loss in Week 15. Rather, his Indianapolis Colts were on the receiving end of the largest comeback in NFL history.

Once leading 33-0, Indianapolis allowed the Minnesota Vikings to stage an incredible second half comeback, eventually winning 39-36.

Naturally, in a league as cut-throat as the NFL, this type of loss would lead to speculation regarding Saturday's job security. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith made the case Monday for the Colts to move on from Saturday.

"That was a disgrace. Jeff Saturday ain't going to be the head of this football team next season," Smith began. "Indianapolis won't allow it. The state of Indiana won't allow it.

There is no excuse for an NFL team to lose a 33-to-nothing lead at halftime. If nothing else, running out the clock and just letting the clock run saves you."

Saturday wasn't the sole recipient of Smith's wrath, however. The ESPN analyst was also sharply critical of quarterback Matt Ryan. The 15-year veteran Ryan led the Colts to just three points between the second half and an overtime period.

The 4-9-1 Colts sticking with Ryan at quarterback has left some pundits scratching their heads. Indianapolis traded for Ryan over the offseason, and have him on the books for this season and next.

During his First Take segment, Smith made the case that Ryan's best days are behind him.

"Matt Ryan: It's time to start talking about retirement," Smith said. "Because you just don't have it. You ain't recovered from the Patriots coming back from 25 down in the Super Bowl. You ain't been the same since...you just ain't that dude any more."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Former Cowboys Running Back Dies Young

Former NFL running back Ronnie Hillman, who was part of the Peyton Manning-led Denver Broncos team that won Super Bowl 50, died on Wednesday at the age of 31. His family released a statement via Hillman's Instagram account:. “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our...
The Spun

NFL Starting Quarterback Likely 'Done' For The Season

The Tennessee Titans were among the favorites to win the AFC just a few weeks ago. However, a recent losing streak has the Titans just fighting to keep a hold of the AFC South lead. Unfortunately, it sounds like Tennessee could be without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill for some time.
NASHVILLE, TN
Footwear News

Deion Sanders Reveals 8 Toes on Single Foot After Amputation Surgery & Possible ‘Special Flip Flop’ in ‘Club Shay Shay’ Video Interview

Deion Sanders, coach for the University of Colorado Boulder, has revealed his amputated toes for the first time on “Club Shay Shay” with Shannon Sharpe. On Monday, Sanders spoke on-camera with Sharpe for the podcast and its accompanying video, revealing his feet visually for the first time since undergoing surgery. In 2021, the coach discovered his foot — originally chalked up to the demanding nature of exercise and football practice — had been dislocated for at least 15 years and caused blood clots, he said on the program. Though there was potential for his leg or foot to be amputated, he...
BOULDER, CO
Detroit Sports Nation

Tennessee Titans poach QB from Detroit Lions

According to reports, the Tennessee Titans have poached a quarterback from the Detroit Lions. Just moments ago, Mike McCartney reported that the Titans have signed QB Joshua Dobbs. Dobbs had been on the Lions’ practice squad after they signed him on December 13. With Ryan Tannehill‘s status for the Titans’ Week 16 matchup in doubt, the Titans have added some depth behind likely starter, Malik Willis.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles are snubbed and disrespected again by the NFL

We all have probably made mention of this before, some of us more than others. In all honesty, the ‘(insert city name) versus everybody’ mindset has allowed many of us to grow very weary, but there may be something to this “We all we got… We all we need” thing. For the second time in as many weeks, the Philadelphia Eagles have been robbed.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Athlon Sports

Report: Popular NFL Channel Will Likely Be Cancelled

YouTube will reportedly pay $2.5 billion per year for "Sunday Ticket." With that sale, only one of the Red Zone programs will likely continue. DirecTV previously held the rights to "Sunday Ticket," but now that the program is moving to a streaming platform, DirecTV's long-running Sunday Ticket Red ...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Stephen A. Smith Told Coworker

Thursday's episode of First Take featured a hilarious moment between Stephen A. Smith and his co-worker Dan Orlovsky. When talking about this year's New York Jets team, Orlovsky said he could suit up and lead that squad to the postseason this year. Smith responded to this take with a low-blow...
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

Jerome Bettis Reacts To Death Of Steelers Legend

The football world is mourning the loss of legendary NFL running back Franco Harris. The longtime Pittsburgh Steelers running back passed away late Tuesday night, according to a statement from his son. Harris was 72 years old. After the news of the Hall of Fame running back's passing broke, football...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
36K+
Followers
2K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy