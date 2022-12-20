Look: Stephen A. Smith Makes Clear Jeff Saturday Prediction

Head coach Jeff Saturday didn't merely take a disappointing loss in Week 15. Rather, his Indianapolis Colts were on the receiving end of the largest comeback in NFL history.

Once leading 33-0, Indianapolis allowed the Minnesota Vikings to stage an incredible second half comeback, eventually winning 39-36.

Naturally, in a league as cut-throat as the NFL, this type of loss would lead to speculation regarding Saturday's job security. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith made the case Monday for the Colts to move on from Saturday.

"That was a disgrace. Jeff Saturday ain't going to be the head of this football team next season," Smith began. "Indianapolis won't allow it. The state of Indiana won't allow it.

There is no excuse for an NFL team to lose a 33-to-nothing lead at halftime. If nothing else, running out the clock and just letting the clock run saves you."

Saturday wasn't the sole recipient of Smith's wrath, however. The ESPN analyst was also sharply critical of quarterback Matt Ryan. The 15-year veteran Ryan led the Colts to just three points between the second half and an overtime period.

The 4-9-1 Colts sticking with Ryan at quarterback has left some pundits scratching their heads. Indianapolis traded for Ryan over the offseason, and have him on the books for this season and next.

During his First Take segment, Smith made the case that Ryan's best days are behind him.

"Matt Ryan: It's time to start talking about retirement," Smith said. "Because you just don't have it. You ain't recovered from the Patriots coming back from 25 down in the Super Bowl. You ain't been the same since...you just ain't that dude any more."