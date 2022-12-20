Read full article on original website
David Bruderly
3d ago
Even if made with zero carbon emissions Methanol is not a perfect solution; it is a systematic poison & has flammability characteristics that presents challenges for safe fueling. The molecule acontains oxygen that will allow methanol to burn inside a storage tank. Also IC engines can be set up to burn hydrogen directly thus providing a more efficient use of renewable energy sources & water.
Reply(2)
2
