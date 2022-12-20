ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natalie Mariduena Shimmers in a Silver Halter Dress on the Red Carpet

By Cara O’Bleness
 3 days ago

The SI Swimsuit model looked stunning in a crystal-embellished dress.

Natalie Mariduena.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

SI Swimsuit model Natalie Mariduena attended a Babylon Young Hollywood event in West Hollywood on Dec. 18, and she looked stunning in a silver metallic halter dress.

Mariduena wore a floor-length crystal dress by Gasanova, and the model-entrepreneur’s look was styled by PR fashion agency Eveleigh . She accessorized her glam look with a simple black clutch and intricate earrings by jewelry designer Emma Pillemer .

Mariduena wore her hair slicked back into a chic bun with a few face-framing strands left out, which accentuated the strappy back of her gown. As for glam, she opted for dewy, bronzed skin and a rose pink lip.

She shared her outfit on Instagram, captioning her post simply with five star emojis.

Makeup artist Alexis Oakley commented, “so hot” and “so sad i didn’t see u!!,” while dancer-model Tessa Brooks said, “So pretty.”

“Love the dress 😍,” commented on follower, while another one piped in with, “Natalie is the moment.”

In October, Mariduena’s entrepreneurial dreams came true when she was named president of David Dobrik LLC . She began working as an assistant to the social media star in 2017, and made the move from chief of staff to president earlier this fall.

Mariduena, who was featured in the SI Swimsuit Issue the last two years, recently told Los Angeles magazine that she aims to be relatable and hopes to “continue to spread body positivity and love.”

“I hope other young women can look at me as a face, body and overall person they can relate to,” Mariduena told the publication. “It may look like I know what I’m doing, but I’m learning and growing every day. Shoot days are not easy, but you have to accept the challenge and overcome it just like anything else in life!”

