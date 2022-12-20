Read full article on original website
LaNisha Cole Calls Out "Nasty" Comments About Nick Cannon’s Large Family
LaNisha Cole has decided to call out the critics. The photographer, who shares 3-month-old daughter Onyx Ice with Nick Cannon, fired back at those who have criticized her and Nick's blended family. "For the people who still feel the need to be nasty towards me and send me disrespectful messages.....
RHONJ Trailer: See Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga Face Off
What better way to start the new year than with some new Bravo drama. The Real Housewives of New Jersey is back for a brand-new season with a 75-minute supersized episode on Feb. 7, and based off...
What's Next for Kelsey Owens After Leaving Siesta Key
Kelsey Owens is ready to spread her wings and fly away from the drama. On the Dec. 22 episode of Siesta Key: Miami Moves, the reality star confirmed to co-star Madisson Hausburg that she was...
Allison Holker Shares Heartbreaking Selfie With Stephen “tWitch” Boss
Allison Holker is remembering her forever dance partner, Stephen "tWitch" Boss. The So You Think You Can Dance star paid tribute to her late husband a week after his death at age 40. "My ONE and...
Gwen Stefani Pays Tribute to Late No Doubt Member John Spence
Gwen Stefani is just a girl missing her friend. The "Hollaback Girl" singer, 53, paid tribute to former No Doubt band member John Spence on the 35th anniversary of his untimely death. "Remembering...
Stephen "tWitch" Boss Had Multiple Projects in Works Before His Death
Prior to his death, Stephen "tWitch" Boss had several shows in the works—and not just about dance. The former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ and co-executive producer and his wife Allison Holker were...
AGT: All Stars Judges Tease What You Can Expect From the Show
The cream of the crop are competing for the number one spot on America's Got Talent: All Stars. Ahead of the competition series' premiere on Jan. 2, judges Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Simon...
Former Vanderpump Rules Star Kristen Doute Debuts New Relationship with Podcast Co-Host
Watch: Kristen Doute's 1st Interview Since "Vanderpump Rules" Firing. Kristen Doute won't be alone under the mistletoe this holiday season. After splitting from her boyfriend of two years, Alex Menache, in June, the Vanderpump Rules alum revealed she's dating her Sex, Love, and What Else Matters podcast co-host Luke Broderick on the podcast's Dec. 21 episode.
