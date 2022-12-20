Read full article on original website
614now.com
This Columbus vodka was recently named the best in the entire country
High Bank Distillery Co. is a perennial favorite restaurant for so many Columbus-area foodies, but according to an international competition, their spirits may be even better. At the Fall 2022 John Barleycorn Awards–a seasonal competition created by spirits writers–High Bank Vodka was named the Best Vodka in America. Each entry was taste-tested blind and ranked in a number of categories on a 100-point scale.
myfox28columbus.com
Buyer for former Columbus problem property Colonial Village hopes to close in weeks
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A former problem property in Columbus could have a new owner within the next few weeks. Court paperwork indicates buyer ARDG Capital and First Choice Investments plan to close on Colonial Village Apartments by the end of January. In May of this year, a Franklin...
Columbus needs to rethink its approach to affordable housing
The city’s housing shortage hasn’t gone uncovered. According to a , Greater Columbus needs to build as many as 19,000 new homes per year in order to keep up with annual job growth. However, the current rate of construction is just over 8,000 annually. Columbus’ Department of Development and the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission say that we need to drastically increase those numbers to maintain an adequate housing supply and keep prices down.
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Home Decor Stores in Columbus
If you’re looking for a great spot to decorate your home, look no further than this list! Our readers have cast their votes each year to help determine the best places in town for unique decorations and fun finds. Once again, local shop Elm & Iron topped the list...
Columbus named among top housing markets for 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus is ranked among the top housing markets for 2023 as home prices decreased for the fifth consecutive month in November, according to a housing report by Columbus Realtors. Columbus Realtors’ Central Ohio Housing Report for November found the average sales price for a home was $319,231, dropping more than $8,500 […]
Power outages in Columbus and central Ohio, Dec. 23
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – As much as one can prepare in advance for a major winter storm, Mother Nature sometimes has different ideas. Wild wind gusts, ice, snow and sub-zero wind chill temperatures descended into the Columbus area Friday morning and should continue the onslaught throughout the day, potentially causing power outages stretching over multiple […]
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these restaurants in Ohio. If you find yourself in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with the food at this local joint. Customers love the dim sum at Helen's. Check out the xiao long bao (dumplings stuffed with pork, crab meat, and piping hot soup), har gow (shrimp dumplings), steamed BBQ pork buns, and sticky rice in lotus leaf (the filling includes pork, chicken, sausage, and mushroom). If you're in the mood for something spicy, try the hot pepper chicken (the chicken is prepared with Sichuan chili oil and fried red chili peppers) and boiled fish in chili soup. If you're in need of a vegetarian option, customers strongly recommend the spicy stir-fried cauliflower and ma po tofu.
Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Dec. 24
This list will be updated throughout the day Saturday. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than two dozen counties in central and southeast Ohio issued snow emergencies Friday morning and they are holding into Saturday morning as winter weather made its way through the state ahead of the holiday weekend. According to the Ohio Committee for […]
columbusunderground.com
The Top 20 Pizzas in Columbus
Perhaps the most controversial list in our “best of” series each year — the Best Pizza countdown — is one that fuels a lot of heated debate. Pizza is a very personal thing, and everyone has a different style preference. The top 20 list that you’ll...
Finalist candidates for Columbus City Council seat announced
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus City Council announced Wednesday the eight finalists vying for a seat that will be vacated by Elizabeth Brown, the council’s president pro tempore recently tapped to lead the YWCA Columbus. Among them are candidates with backgrounds in government, politics, public policy, and social work. The eight finalists, according to their […]
Columbus to host electronics recycling drop-off site Dec. 31
COLUMBUS, Ohio — This holiday season, many will say "out with the old and in with the new" when it comes to their electronics. But what do you do with the old, unwanted devices?. The City of Columbus has put together an electronics recycling drop-off site where residents are...
columbusunderground.com
New Albany Ranks #3 in Ohio For Highest Household Expenses
According to a new report from bill payment app doxo, the City of New Albany ranked number three in the State of Ohio for highest household bills. Based on the research behind the study, the average New Albany resident pays $2,598 per month for a combined cost of mortgage/rent, household utilities, insurance, car payment, mobile phone, security and more. Those costs rank 36.4% higher than the national average of $2,003 per month.
columbusunderground.com
The Confluence Cast: Franklin County Children Services
The children of our community need advocates in order to ensure that they are safe, stable and able to thrive. When it comes to homes and families, that is the role of Franklin County Children Services. They are tasked with making sure that children are safe in their homes, providing families with resources if they are needed, and providing support to the community in general.
5 Black-Owned Businesses Granted $2.6M from The Columbus Foundation’s New Initiative to Close Racial Wealth Gap in Ohio
With Black entrepreneurs attracting less equity capital than their white counterparts, programs that maximize access to capital are highly significant. Five Black-owned and Black-led businesses received below-market loans from The Columbus Foundation as part of a new initiative to close the racial wealth gap in central Ohio. According to The...
‘Street team’ helps Columbus’ homeless fight the cold
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With temperatures falling, a local organization is paying special attention to a portion of the population without anywhere to go to escape the cold. For those who are homeless in central Ohio, gaining shelter and having someone to keep an eye on medical conditions could potentially be the difference between life […]
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 New Bars in Columbus
2022 was a big year for bars. Not only are your favorite haunts reopened, but a lot of solid newcomers have joined the lineup. We asked our readers to pick their favorite new bars that opened this year, and the result is a solid top 10 list filled with a variety of new spots to check out all over the city.
University District rental property where triple shooting occurred didn’t have required license
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Despite being a VRBO rental, the University District property outside of which three men were shot early Monday did not have the required short-term rental license from the city, NBC4 Investigates has learned. At around 1 a.m. Monday morning, Columbus police responded to shots fired at a residence on the 2000 […]
Man uses demand note in alleged bank robbery at North Hamilton Rd. PNC Bank
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are searching for a man accused of robbing a northeast Columbus bank nearly two weeks ago. On Dec. 12 at around 5 p.m. CPD reported that an unidentified suspect robbed a PNC Bank on the 5100 block of North Hamilton Road in the Blendon Woods neighborhood. The suspect, who […]
wyso.org
Missing infant found safe, kidnapper arrested; Sober driving efforts; Winter storm update
Missing Infant Found Safe; kidnapper Arrested - Columbus Police have confirmed that Kason Thomas was found in Indianapolis last night. Police say he is in good health. Sober Driving Efforts - Officials urge those celebrating the holidays to do so responsibly. Beating Blight - Warren County is one of 42...
spectrumnews1.com
Ministry outreach feeds the hungry on the streets of Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Angel Dewitt, 46, has only known the streets since she was 14 and says its not easy, but an outreach ministry is working to bring meals to her and others in need. What You Need To Know. About 1,800 people are homeless in Columbus, according to...
