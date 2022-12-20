ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
614now.com

This Columbus vodka was recently named the best in the entire country

High Bank Distillery Co. is a perennial favorite restaurant for so many Columbus-area foodies, but according to an international competition, their spirits may be even better. At the Fall 2022 John Barleycorn Awards–a seasonal competition created by spirits writers–High Bank Vodka was named the Best Vodka in America. Each entry was taste-tested blind and ranked in a number of categories on a 100-point scale.
COLUMBUS, OH
Matter News

Columbus needs to rethink its approach to affordable housing

The city’s housing shortage hasn’t gone uncovered. According to a , Greater Columbus needs to build as many as 19,000 new homes per year in order to keep up with annual job growth. However, the current rate of construction is just over 8,000 annually. Columbus’ Department of Development and the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission say that we need to drastically increase those numbers to maintain an adequate housing supply and keep prices down.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

The Top 10 Home Decor Stores in Columbus

If you’re looking for a great spot to decorate your home, look no further than this list! Our readers have cast their votes each year to help determine the best places in town for unique decorations and fun finds. Once again, local shop Elm & Iron topped the list...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus named among top housing markets for 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus is ranked among the top housing markets for 2023 as home prices decreased for the fifth consecutive month in November, according to a housing report by Columbus Realtors. Columbus Realtors’ Central Ohio Housing Report for November found the average sales price for a home was $319,231, dropping more than $8,500 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Power outages in Columbus and central Ohio, Dec. 23

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – As much as one can prepare in advance for a major winter storm, Mother Nature sometimes has different ideas. Wild wind gusts, ice, snow and sub-zero wind chill temperatures descended into the Columbus area Friday morning and should continue the onslaught throughout the day, potentially causing power outages stretching over multiple […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Chinese Food in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should visit these restaurants in Ohio. If you find yourself in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with the food at this local joint. Customers love the dim sum at Helen's. Check out the xiao long bao (dumplings stuffed with pork, crab meat, and piping hot soup), har gow (shrimp dumplings), steamed BBQ pork buns, and sticky rice in lotus leaf (the filling includes pork, chicken, sausage, and mushroom). If you're in the mood for something spicy, try the hot pepper chicken (the chicken is prepared with Sichuan chili oil and fried red chili peppers) and boiled fish in chili soup. If you're in need of a vegetarian option, customers strongly recommend the spicy stir-fried cauliflower and ma po tofu.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Dec. 24

This list will be updated throughout the day Saturday. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than two dozen counties in central and southeast Ohio issued snow emergencies Friday morning and they are holding into Saturday morning as winter weather made its way through the state ahead of the holiday weekend. According to the Ohio Committee for […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

The Top 20 Pizzas in Columbus

Perhaps the most controversial list in our “best of” series each year — the Best Pizza countdown — is one that fuels a lot of heated debate. Pizza is a very personal thing, and everyone has a different style preference. The top 20 list that you’ll...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Finalist candidates for Columbus City Council seat announced

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus City Council announced Wednesday the eight finalists vying for a seat that will be vacated by Elizabeth Brown, the council’s president pro tempore recently tapped to lead the YWCA Columbus.  Among them are candidates with backgrounds in government, politics, public policy, and social work. The eight finalists, according to their […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Columbus to host electronics recycling drop-off site Dec. 31

COLUMBUS, Ohio — This holiday season, many will say "out with the old and in with the new" when it comes to their electronics. But what do you do with the old, unwanted devices?. The City of Columbus has put together an electronics recycling drop-off site where residents are...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

New Albany Ranks #3 in Ohio For Highest Household Expenses

According to a new report from bill payment app doxo, the City of New Albany ranked number three in the State of Ohio for highest household bills. Based on the research behind the study, the average New Albany resident pays $2,598 per month for a combined cost of mortgage/rent, household utilities, insurance, car payment, mobile phone, security and more. Those costs rank 36.4% higher than the national average of $2,003 per month.
NEW ALBANY, OH
columbusunderground.com

The Confluence Cast: Franklin County Children Services

The children of our community need advocates in order to ensure that they are safe, stable and able to thrive. When it comes to homes and families, that is the role of Franklin County Children Services. They are tasked with making sure that children are safe in their homes, providing families with resources if they are needed, and providing support to the community in general.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
Black Enterprise

5 Black-Owned Businesses Granted $2.6M from The Columbus Foundation’s New Initiative to Close Racial Wealth Gap in Ohio

With Black entrepreneurs attracting less equity capital than their white counterparts, programs that maximize access to capital are highly significant. Five Black-owned and Black-led businesses received below-market loans from The Columbus Foundation as part of a new initiative to close the racial wealth gap in central Ohio. According to The...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

‘Street team’ helps Columbus’ homeless fight the cold

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With temperatures falling, a local organization is paying special attention to a portion of the population without anywhere to go to escape the cold. For those who are homeless in central Ohio, gaining shelter and having someone to keep an eye on medical conditions could potentially be the difference between life […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

The Top 10 New Bars in Columbus

2022 was a big year for bars. Not only are your favorite haunts reopened, but a lot of solid newcomers have joined the lineup. We asked our readers to pick their favorite new bars that opened this year, and the result is a solid top 10 list filled with a variety of new spots to check out all over the city.
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Ministry outreach feeds the hungry on the streets of Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Angel Dewitt, 46, has only known the streets since she was 14 and says its not easy, but an outreach ministry is working to bring meals to her and others in need. What You Need To Know. About 1,800 people are homeless in Columbus, according to...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy