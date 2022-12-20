Hutchinson Regional Healthcare Systems hires interim CEO

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System has hired a new interim CEO.

Jeff Egbert has over 30 years of experience in health care. He most recently served roles at Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital in El Dorado and Astria Healthcare in Washington State.

Chief Quality Officer Nick Baldetti has been serving as acting CEO since the November departure of Ken Johnson.

“I am excited to have Jeff join our team and lead us during this time of transition,” Baldetti said in a news release. “With his leadership and direction, we have a great opportunity to continue to push towards our strategic goals, and I look forward to the new ideas he will bring to the organization.”

The Board of Directors is searching for a permanent replacement for the CEO. However, no timeline has been set for hiring that replacement.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.