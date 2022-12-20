ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon’s drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery’s “Pick 5 Day” game were:

7-1-1-9-2, Wild: 8

(seven, one, one, nine, two; Wild: eight)

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

