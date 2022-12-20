Read full article on original website
7 out of 10 Healthcare Workers Find it Stressful to Manage Their Finances
– More than half of all healthcare workers (52%) feel less confident about their personal financial situation now compared to a year ago, according to a recent Harris Poll, among over 2,000 U.S. adults of which nearly 200 are healthcare workers, commissioned by IntelyCare and DailyPay. – The latest IntelyCare...
Protecting AI’s Boundless Potential in Healthcare
Artificial intelligence can do amazing things for patients, providers and the healthcare business — but only if the right cyber safeguards are in place. For more than a decade, a cybercrime syndicate known as Evil Corp has tormented organizations around the world with malware and ransomware attacks. And now, it seems, the group has designs on healthcare companies.
4 Data Security Challenges for Healthcare Organizations in 2022
The healthcare industry has always been a prominent target for cybercriminals worldwide. They can access high-value patient PHI/PII data and use it maliciously to disrupt the patient’s treatment routine and bring down uptime, which is critical. It has repercussions on patients, doctors, hospitals, and everything associated with the healthcare ecosystem.
83% of Patients Provided Duplicate Health Info at a Doctor’s Office
– New data from Carta Healthcare shows 83% of patients have had to provide the same health information or duplicate health information at a doctor’s office. 42% of Americans spend six minutes or more recounting past medical history at their doctor’s appointments due to a lack of integrated data processes.
62% of Americans Don’t Trust Their Health Plan to Provide Accurate Care Options
– Ribbon Health (Ribbon), a leader in healthcare provider data management, today announced findings from a new consumer survey report, “How Health Plans Can Use Data to Unlock Better Care.”. – The research study conducted by OnePoll surveyed 1,000 consumers across the United States on their healthcare experiences and...
Primary Care Shifts to Pharmacy and Retail Clinic Settings, Survey Reveals
– Primary care is continuing to decentralize with more decisions made outside of primary care offices, according to a recent report by Wolters Kluwer. – The Pharmacy Next: Health Consumer Medication Trends survey explores consumer sentiment amid this shift, and offers insight into what safeguards are needed to address their top concerns around medication-related care.
4 Key Benefits of the Medical Call Center in the Post-COVID-19 Era
In today’s digital-first world, the medical call center still plays a crucial role in connecting healthcare consumers with providers. As an important method of alleviating staffing shortages, elevating the patient experience, and optimizing revenue for healthcare organizations, strategic call center programs covered unique gaps in the patient journey during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic such as information hotlines and patient outreach to engage patients once the facility re-opened. In the post-COVID era, the most successful call center programs continue to utilize both non-clinical and clinical agents who can answer patient questions quickly and easily, schedule appointments, make referrals, and communicate with patients in their preferred language.
2022 Telemental Health Regulations Unlock Access and Evolve Compliance Practices
– Epstein Becker Green (EBG) recently released its 2022 updates to the Telemental Health Laws survey. – The 2022 updates report a significant evolution of the telemental health and telehealth industries, including increased regulatory flexibilities that promote increased use of telehealth. Insights and Trends from Telemental Health’s Survey. The...
To Truly Address Behavioral Health Worker Shortages, We Need Telemedicine
In late September, the Senate Finance Committee released a bipartisan discussion draft bill that aims to address the nation’s crippling behavioral healthcare crisis by providing funding for 4,000 Medicare Graduate Medical Education psychiatry residencies over the next decade. Four thousand more psychiatrists are certainly a step in the right...
EMRs Are Outdated, but Big Tech Is Not The Answer
Over a decade ago, the “meaningful use” clause in the United States Affordable Care Act incentivized Electronic Medical Record (EMR) adoption. The purpose of this directive was to improve the transfer of laboratory data to point-of-care clinicians to help us make better, more informed decisions for our patients.
Half of Infusion Centers Struggling to Keep Up with Demand
– LeanTaaS, Inc., an AI-based predictive and prescriptive analytics company in healthcare operations, today announced its The State of Cancer Centers in 2022 Special Report, stemming from a survey conducted in partnership with The Association of Community Cancer Centers (ACCC) in mid-2022. – With responses from nearly 100 cancer center...
WebMD Strikes Deal with Patient Communications Platform Artera
– Today, WebMD and patient communications platform provider Artera (formerly WELL Health) announced data integration that will enable providers (health systems and hospitals) to digitally communicate and engage patients on important education and information about medication affordability programs. – The collaboration reduces the cost of care while also improving patient...
When Innovation Isn’t Enough: Pharma’s Next Frontier
I met Mark Cuban once. Our conversation didn’t last very long. It was at a medical conference a few years ago. Cuban felt like a great guy to approach with an idea for a healthcare startup. We were both investors in an automation software startup called Zoba, and I of course knew him from his role on the popular entrepreneurial reality TV series Shark Tank.
3 Elements Required for Data Ecosystems to Drive Innovation
For years, the healthcare industry has been inundated with stories about the importance of sharing data among payers, providers, and other key stakeholders – and for a good reason; widespread interoperability of healthcare data has the potential to transform much of the industry for the better. What’s often not...
Point32, Wellthy Partner to Offer Members Tech-Enabled Caregiving Support
– Point32Health (the combined entity of Harvard Pilgrim and Tufts Health Plan) and Wellthy, the tech-enabled caregiving support company, are launching a new collaboration to support caregivers. – Through this new program, commercial members of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Tufts Health Plan’s fully-insured health plans throughout New England will...
3 Types of Data Are Transforming Clinical Care Through Cellular-based RPM
As the healthcare industry continues to embrace new technologies, remote patient monitoring (RPM) is becoming established as a way to help chronic patients remain in their homes with health supervision to prevent unnecessary hospital admissions and visits to the emergency department, urgent care facility, or physician’s office. RPM has...
Sonde Health Secures $19.25M for Voice-Based Health Monitoring
– Sonde Health, a Boston, MA-based health technology company committed to bringing accessible health monitoring to everyone raises $19.25 million in a Series B investment round led by Partners Investment, with participation from NEOM Company, KT Corporation, and existing investors, including co-founder PureTech Health and M Ventures. – The AI...
4 Ways to Prioritize Health Equity In Your Care-At-Home Program
The healthcare industry is in the middle of navigating two major trends: technology is moving into healthcare, and healthcare is moving into the home. As providers, payers, vendors, and industry newcomers scramble to figure out “who’s on first,” we all sense the possibility of this quantum leap moment for healthcare.
Patient Financial Experience: 40% of Americans Confused by Medical Bills
– AKASA™, a developer of AI for healthcare operations, released findings from a new survey conducted on its behalf by YouGov. – The survey findings highlight uncertainty looms among patients about what is included in a bill and if they can pay – two factors that drive the most confusion on medical bills. However, there are strategies healthcare organizations can take to be proactive and prevent billing surprises from trickling down to patients.
We’re Feeling the Effects of the Nursing Shortage. Health Tech Can Help
The healthcare industry is in desperate need of nurses — and fast. Chances are this isn’t news to you. You’ve seen the countless headlines covering the impact the pandemic has had on nurses, and how that nursing shortage has impacted employment numbers, healthcare facilities, and patient care.
