Read full article on original website
Related
valleynewslive.com
Special ring dropped into Valley City Salvation Army Red Kettle
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The 2022 Barnes County Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign will soon come to a close at their locations in Valley City. Spokesman Lee Isensee found something special inside one of the Red Kettles. He said someone donated a family wedding ring that had been a keepsake for decades.
froggyweb.com
Challenges mount for homeless people during frigid temps, F-M shelters full
FARGO (KFGO) – Wednesday is the Winter Solstice, the longest night of the year, and with temperatures again dipping into the negative double digits and Fargo-Moorhead’s homeless shelters completely full, challenges for the unhoused in the community are mounting. Mark was homeless for years but he got sober...
valleynewslive.com
VA Fargo Giving tree remaining tags have been picked up
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - This is the first year the Fargo VA has done a giving tree and they say they have been absolutely blown away by the response! The VA says the tree has been refilled from the original tags, thanks to the community. The purpose of...
valleynewslive.com
Jamestown suspends alley garbage pickup
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) - The City of Jamestown is suspending all residential alley garbage pickup beginning on Tuesday, December 27th. This will be in place until further notice because of alley conditions throughout the city. You are reminded to place garbage and recycling on the boulevard on your scheduled pick-up...
jrmcnd.com
Chuck Christ finds ‘miracle’ in his recovery
JRMC named Top 20 Critical Access Hospital in the country. Christmas crafting is a holiday miracle for one Jamestown man. Chuck Christ is known as a stunt race car driver and professional repair person. After a stroke in May, his careers were over. The days can get long and lonely....
newsdakota.com
Rhonda DeVries
Rhonda DeVries, 65, of Jamestown, ND passed away early Wednesday morning, December 21, 2022 at SMP Health – Ave Maria, Jamestown. Arrangements are pending with the Eddy Funeral Home.
newsdakota.com
Irene Walch
Irene Walch, 87, Jamestown, North Dakota passed away Monday, December 19, 2022 at Eventide Jamestown. Arrangements are pending with Eddy Funeral Home.
valleynewslive.com
Gold coins discovered in Salvation Army Red Kettles
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign received two gold coins weighing at 1 ounce each; total value for both is $3,605.60. One was found last Tuesday in a kettle at Hornbacher’s South 32nd, and another was received from the Hornbacher’s Northport kettle.
newsdakota.com
Truck Trailer Stuck In Jamestown Viaduct
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A semi-truck trailer was a bit to high to pass through the Jamestown viaduct underpass on Wednesday, December 21st. Jamestown police had to respond to a call for service that a truck trailer was wedged in the southbound lane of the viaduct. No injuries were reported in this incident. Height restrictions for trucks an trailers are clearly marked before the entrance of the viaduct.
newsdakota.com
Valley City Winter Disaster Declaration Resolution Approved
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Valley City Commission held a special meeting on Wednesday, December 21st to declare a winter storm disaster. The commission approved of R0esolution 2384, a resolution declaring a winter storm disaster, the approved resolution is a mechanism for future funding purposes, if needed this winter. A copy of that resolution is attached below.
newsdakota.com
No Travel Advised In Barnes County; Several Roads Blocked
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Barnes County Sheriff’s office said no travel is advised in the county until further notice. Several roads in the county are blocked or impassable, visibility is reduced to less that 1/4 of a mile in the open country. Wind gusts of 45 mph are creating white out conditions in the open country.
valleynewslive.com
Self-serve bar could soon be coming to West Acres Mall in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A self-serve bar could soon be coming to West Acres Mall in Fargo. The Liquor Control Board approved a license for “Crafty Taps” Wednesday afternoon. Beer and wine would be served, as well as growlers for off-sale. Customers would be carded at...
North Dakota Shopping Center Getting Self-Pour Beer & Wine Business
We are North Dakotans; we love wine and beer, so this news shouldn't be too surprising. According to Inforum, Fargo's West Acres Shopping Center is getting something unique. There will be a self-pour beer and wine wall in the food court. The sources explained that liquor licenses are still being...
newsdakota.com
Valley City School Board Weighs Options On Proposed Project
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Valley City Public School board continues to look at the best options on a two-phased remodel and renovation plan for the school district using COVID-19 and Building Fund dollars. Superintendent Josh Johnson said a set of designs and proposals drafted by JLG Architects was...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Nine block area of downtown Moorhead will be demolished to make way for redevelopment project
(Fargo, ND) -- A nine block area of downtown Moorhead is set for demolition, but it wont happen all at once. "Yes over time. I think because we have time and because we can be strategic on how we lay this out we certainly don't want to put any of those businesses existing within the mall in jeopardy so we are working with those folks to find them new locations or have them be a part of the redevelopment," said Derrick LaPoint, President and CEO of Downtown Moorhead, Inc.
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo girl battling stage 5 cancer gets special Christmas surprise
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Christmas came early for one West Fargo girl today who is continuing her fight against Stage 5 kidney cancer. The surprise of a lifetime has been in the works since before there was snow on the ground. Megan Thompson, a captain with the organization ‘Best Christmas Ever’ chose 6-year-old Lydia Erickson and her family to be this year’s recipients.
newsdakota.com
North Dakota Road Closure Updates
BISMARCK, N.D. (NDDOT) – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol closed Interstate 94 from Bismarck to Jamestown, U.S. Highway 52 from Velva to Jamestown, U.S. Highway 281 from Jamestown to the South Dakota border, and North Dakota Highway 46 from Streeter to U.S. Highway 281 until further notice.
A big donation in North Dakota is making a large difference
No, it wasn't Santa who slid down their chimney, the spare ribs were donated by the North Dakota Farmer's Union to kick off their five-state giving spree.
kvrr.com
A Number of Roads Are Closed Across N.D. Due To Blowing Snow
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A blizzard warning is going into effect for eastern North Dakota and western Minnesota at 9 p.m. Thursday and until Friday at 6 p.m. A number of roads are closed from Jamestown and west including I-94 to the Montana border. There are reports of zero...
hpr1.com
JOSEF OLIVIERI: NORTH DAKOTA’S GODFATHER OF HAIR
The following interview was done in February of 2016, just a few months after Mr. Josef Olivieri's 90th birthday. We're sorry to hear of his passing at the age of 97 on December 22, 2022. As we remember the life and legacy of Mr. Josef, we send our condolences to his family and community.
Comments / 0