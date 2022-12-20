ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley City, ND

Comments / 0

Related
valleynewslive.com

Special ring dropped into Valley City Salvation Army Red Kettle

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The 2022 Barnes County Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign will soon come to a close at their locations in Valley City. Spokesman Lee Isensee found something special inside one of the Red Kettles. He said someone donated a family wedding ring that had been a keepsake for decades.
VALLEY CITY, ND
froggyweb.com

Challenges mount for homeless people during frigid temps, F-M shelters full

FARGO (KFGO) – Wednesday is the Winter Solstice, the longest night of the year, and with temperatures again dipping into the negative double digits and Fargo-Moorhead’s homeless shelters completely full, challenges for the unhoused in the community are mounting. Mark was homeless for years but he got sober...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

VA Fargo Giving tree remaining tags have been picked up

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - This is the first year the Fargo VA has done a giving tree and they say they have been absolutely blown away by the response! The VA says the tree has been refilled from the original tags, thanks to the community. The purpose of...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Jamestown suspends alley garbage pickup

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) - The City of Jamestown is suspending all residential alley garbage pickup beginning on Tuesday, December 27th. This will be in place until further notice because of alley conditions throughout the city. You are reminded to place garbage and recycling on the boulevard on your scheduled pick-up...
JAMESTOWN, ND
jrmcnd.com

Chuck Christ finds ‘miracle’ in his recovery

JRMC named Top 20 Critical Access Hospital in the country. Christmas crafting is a holiday miracle for one Jamestown man. Chuck Christ is known as a stunt race car driver and professional repair person. After a stroke in May, his careers were over. The days can get long and lonely....
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

Rhonda DeVries

Rhonda DeVries, 65, of Jamestown, ND passed away early Wednesday morning, December 21, 2022 at SMP Health – Ave Maria, Jamestown. Arrangements are pending with the Eddy Funeral Home.
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

Irene Walch

Irene Walch, 87, Jamestown, North Dakota passed away Monday, December 19, 2022 at Eventide Jamestown. Arrangements are pending with Eddy Funeral Home.
JAMESTOWN, ND
valleynewslive.com

Gold coins discovered in Salvation Army Red Kettles

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign received two gold coins weighing at 1 ounce each; total value for both is $3,605.60. One was found last Tuesday in a kettle at Hornbacher’s South 32nd, and another was received from the Hornbacher’s Northport kettle.
FARGO, ND
newsdakota.com

Truck Trailer Stuck In Jamestown Viaduct

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A semi-truck trailer was a bit to high to pass through the Jamestown viaduct underpass on Wednesday, December 21st. Jamestown police had to respond to a call for service that a truck trailer was wedged in the southbound lane of the viaduct. No injuries were reported in this incident. Height restrictions for trucks an trailers are clearly marked before the entrance of the viaduct.
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

Valley City Winter Disaster Declaration Resolution Approved

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Valley City Commission held a special meeting on Wednesday, December 21st to declare a winter storm disaster. The commission approved of R0esolution 2384, a resolution declaring a winter storm disaster, the approved resolution is a mechanism for future funding purposes, if needed this winter. A copy of that resolution is attached below.
VALLEY CITY, ND
newsdakota.com

No Travel Advised In Barnes County; Several Roads Blocked

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Barnes County Sheriff’s office said no travel is advised in the county until further notice. Several roads in the county are blocked or impassable, visibility is reduced to less that 1/4 of a mile in the open country. Wind gusts of 45 mph are creating white out conditions in the open country.
BARNES COUNTY, ND
valleynewslive.com

Self-serve bar could soon be coming to West Acres Mall in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A self-serve bar could soon be coming to West Acres Mall in Fargo. The Liquor Control Board approved a license for “Crafty Taps” Wednesday afternoon. Beer and wine would be served, as well as growlers for off-sale. Customers would be carded at...
FARGO, ND
newsdakota.com

Valley City School Board Weighs Options On Proposed Project

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Valley City Public School board continues to look at the best options on a two-phased remodel and renovation plan for the school district using COVID-19 and Building Fund dollars. Superintendent Josh Johnson said a set of designs and proposals drafted by JLG Architects was...
VALLEY CITY, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Nine block area of downtown Moorhead will be demolished to make way for redevelopment project

(Fargo, ND) -- A nine block area of downtown Moorhead is set for demolition, but it wont happen all at once. "Yes over time. I think because we have time and because we can be strategic on how we lay this out we certainly don't want to put any of those businesses existing within the mall in jeopardy so we are working with those folks to find them new locations or have them be a part of the redevelopment," said Derrick LaPoint, President and CEO of Downtown Moorhead, Inc.
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

West Fargo girl battling stage 5 cancer gets special Christmas surprise

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Christmas came early for one West Fargo girl today who is continuing her fight against Stage 5 kidney cancer. The surprise of a lifetime has been in the works since before there was snow on the ground. Megan Thompson, a captain with the organization ‘Best Christmas Ever’ chose 6-year-old Lydia Erickson and her family to be this year’s recipients.
WEST FARGO, ND
newsdakota.com

North Dakota Road Closure Updates

BISMARCK, N.D. (NDDOT) – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol closed Interstate 94 from Bismarck to Jamestown, U.S. Highway 52 from Velva to Jamestown, U.S. Highway 281 from Jamestown to the South Dakota border, and North Dakota Highway 46 from Streeter to U.S. Highway 281 until further notice.
JAMESTOWN, ND
kvrr.com

A Number of Roads Are Closed Across N.D. Due To Blowing Snow

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A blizzard warning is going into effect for eastern North Dakota and western Minnesota at 9 p.m. Thursday and until Friday at 6 p.m. A number of roads are closed from Jamestown and west including I-94 to the Montana border. There are reports of zero...
JAMESTOWN, ND
hpr1.com

JOSEF OLIVIERI: NORTH DAKOTA’S GODFATHER OF HAIR

The following interview was done in February of 2016, just a few months after Mr. Josef Olivieri's 90th birthday. We're sorry to hear of his passing at the age of 97 on December 22, 2022. As we remember the life and legacy of Mr. Josef, we send our condolences to his family and community.
FARGO, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy