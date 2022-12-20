Read full article on original website
Related
Our Heads Are Spinning Over This Look At Leonardo DiCaprio As Spider-Man
For many webheads out there, it's hard to envision anyone else donning the Spider-Man mask other than Tobey Maguire. The actor portrayed the iconic Marvel superhero and his secret identity of Peter Parker in the character's first major live-action movie, released in 2002 and directed by Sam Raimi, and would reprise the role in the film's two sequels, cementing Spider-Man in the minds of many fans. Even after the beloved live-action portrayals of the character from Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland, many fans still consider Maguire's performance the one that all other Spideys should aspire to reach.
Did Willow's Tony Revolori Just Tease That He Wants To Play Agent Venom In An Upcoming Spider-Man Film? - Exclusive
While the fate of the iconic web-slinger remains dangling in the air following the smashing global box office success of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" in 2021, it hasn't prevented the stars of the blockbuster MCU film from expressing their hopes to return for another "Spider-Man" chapter — including Flash Thompson actor Tony Revolori.
Charlie Cox Is Pumped To Put A New Spin On Matt Murdock In Daredevil: Born Again
Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the character of Daredevil already know that the MCU's version of the character has a big future. Charlie Cox, who starred on the "Daredevil" Netflix series and in memorable cameos in both "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law,” is set to return in a new series on Disney+ entitled "Daredevil: Born Again." And those fans doubtlessly have sky-high expectations for the return of Matt Murdock, do-gooding attorney by day and crime fighting vigilante by night. They're joined in that excitement by Cox himself, who recently teased a new but true-to-spirit take on the character for the upcoming series.
That '70s Show's Kurtwood Smith Believes Red And Kitty Are A Prime Example Of 'Opposites Attract'
Despite concluding in 2006, folks keep coming back to "That '70s Show" all these years later, and it's not hard to figure out why. It's a funny, breezy watch that does some entertaining things with its period-piece identity. Not to mention, it's brought to life by an ensemble cast that audiences still can't get enough of. In fact, it's this enduring love that has allowed "That '90s Show" to arrive on Netflix and carry on the legacy of its predecessor. In doing so, it'll bring back the bulk of the "That '70s Show" cast.
Why Sam From Ghosts Looks So Familiar
Part of the fun of watching the CBS show "Ghosts" is the colorful ensemble, though the show revolves around a couple named Sam and Jay. When Sam's distant relative passes away and leaves her Woodstone manor to inherit, they think they've struck gold. The chance to move out of their tiny New York City apartment is too good to turn down, and Sam comes up with the great idea of remodeling the estate as a bed and breakfast. Though Jay is initially reluctant, he backs Sam and her dream after she suffers a near-fatal accident.
The Unfilmed Ark Warning Scene For Raiders Of The Lost Ark Is Quite Explanatory
After years of waiting, fans are just months away from taking one final trek with Hollywood's most unconventional archaeologist. Starring Harrison Ford once more in the leading role, "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" is due out during the very crowded summer of 2023, alongside genre beasts like "The Flash" and "Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse." In the first trailer (released at Brazil's CCXP event), it's already clear that this swan song is going to take many cues from Indy's greatest hits — which may have some fans gearing up for a marathon of the original three films (or four, if you're a masochist).
Avatar: The Way Of Water Screenwriters Say Writing It Was Like Living In James Cameron's Head
Many film fans immediately recognize Canadian filmmaker James Cameron for his accomplishments as a director, but he is really a jack-of-all-trades on a film set. Additionally, the movie maker is also known for his penchant for perfectionism as he is for crafting visual extravaganzas on the silver screen (via Vulture). Just by viewing one of his films, even something as silly as his first "Piranha II: The Spawning," his flare for creating eye-opening images through adventurous stories is easy to see. Even imaginative auteurs like Cameron must start their creative journeys with a screenplay, and the "Aliens" director has written many of his own starting with "The Terminator" back in 1984.
Modern Family Actors You May Not Know Passed Away
"Modern Family" became one of the most successful sitcoms on the air after it hit TV screens back in 2009, breathing new life into the mockumentary subgenre. Following the lives of three very different branches of the same family, the Los Angeles-set show won numerous awards and received widespread critical acclaim for the way it portrayed modern family life in the United States. Running for 11 seasons and 250 episodes in total, "Modern Family" featured a large ensemble cast and some big names made guest appearances over the course of its run. Sadly, not all of them are still with us today. In fact, we've lost way more members of the show's extended family than you may have realized.
Glass Onion's Rian Johnson Didn't Hide The Script's Secrets From The Cast
Rian Johnson's "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" – the highly anticipated standalone sequel to 2019's acclaimed whodunnit "Knives Out" — has just about reached its release date, as it will be available to stream on Netflix on Friday, December 23. The follow-up sees Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig, reprising his role from the first film) traveling to Greece after receiving an invitation from billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton), who is hosting a lavish murder mystery party for his group of friends. Before long an actual murder occurs, and Benoit Blanc must solve the case before the killer potentially strikes again. Alongside Craig and Norton, the ensemble cast consists of Janelle Monáe, Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Dave Bautista, Jessica Henwick, and Madelyn Cline.
Disney's The Hunchback Of Notre Dame Faced Backlash From Victor Hugo's Descendants
The Disney Renaissance of the 1990s saw the release of some of the studio's most acclaimed animated works to date that have arguably shaped how we see the company today more than the films of Walt Disney's era. But while most of these films featured rebellious princesses or talking animals singing their hearts out to Alan Menken songs, one entry in the studio's catalogue from this prolific period went in a drastically different direction that still remains a stand out all these years later.
Showtime Gives Yellowjackets Fans Their First Look At Grown-Up Van
When "Yellowjackets" premiered on Showtime in 2021, it quickly became a critical darling and, thanks in part to its weekly release model, a subject of intense fan obsession. Created by husband and wife team Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, "Yellowjackets" unfolds in two distinct timelines. In 1996, an elite high school soccer team is stranded in the remote wilderness when their plane crashes en route to a tournament. In the present day, the adult versions of the survivors contend with unresolved trauma and unsolved mysteries.
Rick And Morty Made Star Wars Writer Tony Gilroy Nervous About Andor's Aldhani Heist
"Rick and Morty," the irreverent Adult Swim cartoon by Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland about a demented scientist and his grandson, might not be the first point of comparison for those who watched "Andor," the "Star Wars" Disney+ series currently ranking near the top of many critics' best of the year lists. But according to "Andor" showrunner Tony Gilroy, there's one "Rick and Morty" episode he felt he had to compete with on his own show.
Charlie Hunnam Is Aware His Clothing Choices On Sons Of Anarchy Were Controversial
Wardrobe is a major aspect of any film or television show, with the costumes helping to bring characters to life. FX's hit drama "Sons of Anarchy" is certainly no exception. From the leather jackets of Gemma Teller Morrow (Katey Sagal) to SAMCRO's patch-covered vests, much work went into giving everyone the perfect biker look.
That '70s Show Fans Refuse To Forget How Jackie's Friends Betrayed Her
On "That '70s Show," Jackie (Mila Kunis) famously dated three of the four male leads on the show. Kunis has made it clear that she thinks her character ended up with the wrong one in the upcoming reboot, "That '90s Show." In an interview with Access Hollywood, Kunis explained that she thought her character, who will be married to Michael Kelso in the reboot — played by Kunis' real-life husband Ashton Kutcher — made the wrong choice. She believes her character should be with Fez (Wilmer Valderrama).
Rumor Report: Is Gal Gadot Mounting A Fast & Furious Comeback In Fast X?
Hard to believe, but the "Fast & Furious" franchise plans to hit next year with an impressive tenth entry. Titled "Fast X," the upcoming movie is currently scheduled for a May 19, 2023, release date. And with a planned "Fast & Furious 11" to soon follow and ultimately wrap everything up, "Fast X" will mark the beginning of the last race for the main series. Unfortunately, the journey to get there hasn't been without its share of headaches. Hurdles during production have included Justin Lin leaving the director's chair and the film's car stunts sparking outrage among some Los Angeles residents.
James Cameron Claims Avatar's Performance Capture Prevents On-Set Distractions
"Avatar 2: The Way of Water" has already made waves, so to speak, for its technological advances. The film takes place almost entirely in the CGI landscapes and seascapes of Pandora, with internationally beloved actors like Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, and Kate Winslet rendered unrecognizable by digital effects; yet the film never fails to showcase its actors' performances. "Avatar 2" is already considered to be a sure thing for the Best Visual Effects Oscar at this year's Academy Awards. After all, the movie's first iteration, "Avatar," already nabbed the Visual Effects Oscar — as well as two other Academy Awards — in 2010.
Spirited Away Fans Are Still Profoundly Moved Decades After Its Release
It is fair to say that Studio Ghibli's "Spirited Away" is very close to the hearts of many children of the '90s and early '00s. The story of Chihiro's (Rumi Hiiragi) adventure in the spirit world, where she meets all kinds of individuals, some of whom are willing to help her and others who put obstacles in her way, is undeniably moving and gripping for more than one reason, although the main one would be that Hayao Miyazaki's narratives have soul to them. Thanks to the director's ability to deeply intertwine the themes of Western consumerism and environmentalism with an enthralling story, not to mention beautiful music and characteristic animation, "Spirited Away" is both heartrending and inspiring.
The Unfilmed Twins Scene In Godzilla: King Of The Monsters Would Have Made A Great Callback For Mothra's Return
When "Godzilla," ("Gojira" in Japan) premiered on Japanese cinema screens in 1954, the world was introduced to what would become its most popular kaiju, or giant monster, in entertainment. Thanks to the popularity of that film, numerous sequels were commissioned by Toho Studios that allowed more giant creatures to join the giant radioactive lizard in battle. Godzilla has encountered many enemies over the years, but kaiju like King Ghidorah, Biollante, and Mechagodzilla still stand out. And then there is Mothra, a gigantic caterpillar-turned-moth with the power to cocoon her opponents and immobilize them with the powerful winds generated from her wings. She also holds the distinction of being the first female monster in the "Godzilla" franchise, and later earned the moniker of "Queen of the Monsters" to Godzilla's king.
Stranger Things' Matthew Modine Believes Dr. Brenner Just Wanted To Be A Father To Eleven
When Season 4 of Netflix's "Stranger Things" was released, audiences were holding their collective breaths. Fans were eager after having done their homework by rewatching the first three seasons to be ready for another installment in Hawkins. It was finally time to return, to see what had happened to Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Will (Noah Schnapp), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), and the rest of the gang.
Naruto's Four-Tailed Beast Sports Too Many Dragon Ball Connections To Be A Coincidence
It is relatively known among the anime and manga community that manga artists — or mangaka (漫画家) in Japanese — take inspiration from each other all the time. For fans of the genre, it is interesting to see the domino effect of inspiration that can happen in the manga industry. For instance, Yoshihiro Togashi's "Yu Yu Hakusho" (1990) inspired certain aspects Tite Kubo's "Bleach" (2001) as fans often compare the two, and in turn, "Bleach" would later influence "Jujutsu Kaisen" (2018) creator Gege Akutami to come up with his own shonen series (per Comicbook).
Looper
15K+
Followers
58K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0