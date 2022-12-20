It is fair to say that Studio Ghibli's "Spirited Away" is very close to the hearts of many children of the '90s and early '00s. The story of Chihiro's (Rumi Hiiragi) adventure in the spirit world, where she meets all kinds of individuals, some of whom are willing to help her and others who put obstacles in her way, is undeniably moving and gripping for more than one reason, although the main one would be that Hayao Miyazaki's narratives have soul to them. Thanks to the director's ability to deeply intertwine the themes of Western consumerism and environmentalism with an enthralling story, not to mention beautiful music and characteristic animation, "Spirited Away" is both heartrending and inspiring.

