Yakima, WA

FOX 11 and 41

Astria Toppenish immediately closes labor and delivery unit

TOPPENISH, Wash. — Instead of closing in mid-January as originally planned, Astria Toppenish has closed its labor and delivery unit as of December 22. The unit had been scheduled to close January 14 due to a lack of staffing, according to a press release from Astria Health. Starting immediately,...
TOPPENISH, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Pay attention to traction requirements on Washington/Idaho passes

SPOKANE, Wash. — With cold temperatures continuing, and more snow expected later this week, it’s important to know the traction requirements when traveling. While you can usually use your best judgment in the metro area, driving across the Washington and Idaho passes are a different story. There’s been countless crashes on the Snoqualmie Pass, and now the Washington Department of...
WASHINGTON STATE
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

🚨🚨ALERT DAY🚨🚨 Warming shelters, travel and latest forecast

REGIONAL, WASHINGTON – An ALERT DAY has been issued by the KAPP-KVEW First Alert Weather Team for Thursday, December 22 and Friday, December 23. An ALERT DAY is issued when weather conditions will significantly impact your life, including travel or life-threatening conditions. The ALERT DAY has been issued due to the following: Extreme cold and wind chill affecting the following...
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

FM Global gives $2.8K grant to Yakima County Fire District 4

YAKIMA, Wash. — One of the largest commercial property insurers in the world, FM Global, gave Yakima County Fire District 4 a $2,800 fire prevention grant for improved fire response through pre-incident planning and data collection efforts. FM Global announced the award on December 20 in an email to Fire Chief Dale Hille, according to a press release from the chief.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Snoqualmie, Stevens passes reopen following Tuesday’s snowy conditions

Many roadways have reopened after Tuesday’s snow caused some traffic troubles, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. I-90 was closed in both directions from North Bend to Ellensburg due to winter conditions for much of the day Tuesday. WSDOT said it would be an “extended closure” as crews faced numerous challenges including blizzard-like conditions and having a limited number of tow trucks.
SNOQUALMIE, WA
98.3 The KEY

6 People Rescued from Washington State Blizzard Conditions

Parts of Washington State are getting hit hard with snow catching some travelers off guard and leaving 6 people stranded in deep snow drifts. There is a weather system over Washington State causing large amounts of snow to fall, especially near the mountains. That snowfall in combination with strong winds has made for blizzard conditions catching some travelers by surprise. 6 people were stranded in their cars near Mansfield on State Route 172 when they experienced deep drifts. A video by Trooper Cumaravel I shared at the bottom of this article shows just how bad conditions were at the time of the rescues.
WASHINGTON STATE
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

WSDOT: ‘Tangled’ semi-trucks stop traffic on I-82 between Yakima & Selah

YAKIMA, Wash. — A crash involving at least two semi-trucks on I-82 between Yakima and Selah has forced eastbound traffic into a standstill for several miles. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, traffic is stopped at milepost 32 due to a crash that’s fully blocking the roadway. Sounds like a couple semis are tangled on I-82 between Selah...
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

"This will kill people out here tonight," frigid temps put homeless in danger

As temperatures drop, many have heaters and blankets they can depend on to stay warm, but those facing homelessness bracing this winter freeze, have almost nothing. "This will kill people out here tonight," said Mike Johnson, CEO of Yakima Union Gospel Mission. "We've got to make sure that they know that they've got a place where they can come in."
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Powering through potential power outages

YAKIMA, Wash, – With Winter Storm Warnings in place for the coming weekend, power outages become a concern for many who could be left stranded in the cold. While there may be no way to prevent an outage outright, there are ways to protect yourself and your home without power.
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

Two Men Without A Home After East Wenatchee House Fire

There's heavy damage to an East Wenatchee home in the 300 block of South Jackson Ave. from a fire Wednesday morning. Wenatchee Valley Fire Department spokesperson Kay McKellar said the fire was reported to have started on the top floor at roughly 6am. The fire required traffic control while crews...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Crash blocking I-90 near the Harvard Road Interchange

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. – A crash is blocking the eastbound lanes of I-90 just before the Liberty Lake/Harvard Rd. Interchange. The Washington Department of Transportation says a car is in the left shoulder of the median, and is blocking the right lane. Drivers can expect significant delays in the area. The department recommends slowing down when passing through. This is...
WASHINGTON STATE

