Astria Toppenish immediately closes labor and delivery unit
TOPPENISH, Wash. — Instead of closing in mid-January as originally planned, Astria Toppenish has closed its labor and delivery unit as of December 22. The unit had been scheduled to close January 14 due to a lack of staffing, according to a press release from Astria Health. Starting immediately,...
Pay attention to traction requirements on Washington/Idaho passes
SPOKANE, Wash. — With cold temperatures continuing, and more snow expected later this week, it’s important to know the traction requirements when traveling. While you can usually use your best judgment in the metro area, driving across the Washington and Idaho passes are a different story. There’s been countless crashes on the Snoqualmie Pass, and now the Washington Department of...
“My concern is they’re freezing to death,” Tri-Cities nonprofit to host emergency outreach
TRI-CITIES, Wash. – It’s a memory stuck in Lynne McKee’s head from an outreach effort two years ago. “And about two blocks from where we did that outreach, a boy froze to death,” she recalled. Since then, McKee with Clean Sweep Tri-Cities and her team, have...
🚨🚨ALERT DAY🚨🚨 Warming shelters, travel and latest forecast
REGIONAL, WASHINGTON – An ALERT DAY has been issued by the KAPP-KVEW First Alert Weather Team for Thursday, December 22 and Friday, December 23. An ALERT DAY is issued when weather conditions will significantly impact your life, including travel or life-threatening conditions. The ALERT DAY has been issued due to the following: Extreme cold and wind chill affecting the following...
FM Global gives $2.8K grant to Yakima County Fire District 4
YAKIMA, Wash. — One of the largest commercial property insurers in the world, FM Global, gave Yakima County Fire District 4 a $2,800 fire prevention grant for improved fire response through pre-incident planning and data collection efforts. FM Global announced the award on December 20 in an email to Fire Chief Dale Hille, according to a press release from the chief.
Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital hit hard by ‘tripledemic’
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — At least one person has died from the flu in the Yakima Valley and while cases continue to go up, influenza is just one of the spikes in respiratory illnesses that’s putting stress on local health care resources. Dr. Marty Brueggemann with Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital said hospitals didn’t see a lot of flu patients during...
I-90 reopens between I-405 and SR 18 after icy conditions caused crashes
KING COUNTY, Wash. — I-90 was closed between Interstate 405 and State Route 18 after icy road conditions caused multiple collisions and spin outs amid Friday’s ice storm. The highway has since reopened. The Washington State Patrol first reported the closure at 3:35 a.m. The interstate reopened at...
Snoqualmie, Stevens passes reopen following Tuesday’s snowy conditions
Many roadways have reopened after Tuesday’s snow caused some traffic troubles, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. I-90 was closed in both directions from North Bend to Ellensburg due to winter conditions for much of the day Tuesday. WSDOT said it would be an “extended closure” as crews faced numerous challenges including blizzard-like conditions and having a limited number of tow trucks.
6 People Rescued from Washington State Blizzard Conditions
Parts of Washington State are getting hit hard with snow catching some travelers off guard and leaving 6 people stranded in deep snow drifts. There is a weather system over Washington State causing large amounts of snow to fall, especially near the mountains. That snowfall in combination with strong winds has made for blizzard conditions catching some travelers by surprise. 6 people were stranded in their cars near Mansfield on State Route 172 when they experienced deep drifts. A video by Trooper Cumaravel I shared at the bottom of this article shows just how bad conditions were at the time of the rescues.
Bald eagle caught on camera carrying Canada goose in its talons
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — Security camera footage from an eastern Washington dam shows a bald eagle flying by while clutching a Canada goose in its talons. The eagle was seen on one of the cameras at Wanapum Dam in Grant County, east of Ellensburg, along the Columbia River on Dec. 15, according to The News Tribune.
WSDOT: ‘Tangled’ semi-trucks stop traffic on I-82 between Yakima & Selah
YAKIMA, Wash. — A crash involving at least two semi-trucks on I-82 between Yakima and Selah has forced eastbound traffic into a standstill for several miles. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, traffic is stopped at milepost 32 due to a crash that’s fully blocking the roadway. Sounds like a couple semis are tangled on I-82 between Selah...
"This will kill people out here tonight," frigid temps put homeless in danger
As temperatures drop, many have heaters and blankets they can depend on to stay warm, but those facing homelessness bracing this winter freeze, have almost nothing. "This will kill people out here tonight," said Mike Johnson, CEO of Yakima Union Gospel Mission. "We've got to make sure that they know that they've got a place where they can come in."
Powering through potential power outages
YAKIMA, Wash, – With Winter Storm Warnings in place for the coming weekend, power outages become a concern for many who could be left stranded in the cold. While there may be no way to prevent an outage outright, there are ways to protect yourself and your home without power.
Snoqualmie Pass remains closed in both directions due to snow, lack of tow trucks
I-90 from North Bend to Ellensburg, through Snoqualmie Pass, remains closed due to the snow and a lack of tow trucks. According to WSDOT, the closure is expected to last for several hours.
Two Men Without A Home After East Wenatchee House Fire
There's heavy damage to an East Wenatchee home in the 300 block of South Jackson Ave. from a fire Wednesday morning. Wenatchee Valley Fire Department spokesperson Kay McKellar said the fire was reported to have started on the top floor at roughly 6am. The fire required traffic control while crews...
Crash blocking I-90 near the Harvard Road Interchange
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. – A crash is blocking the eastbound lanes of I-90 just before the Liberty Lake/Harvard Rd. Interchange. The Washington Department of Transportation says a car is in the left shoulder of the median, and is blocking the right lane. Drivers can expect significant delays in the area. The department recommends slowing down when passing through. This is...
Washington State Eatery Named #1 On Best Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives
Where Is Guy Fieri's Favorite Place To Eat In Washington State?. One Washington State diner has been crowned #1 in the state for its delicious food and its simple concept that you yourself could replicate. Where Can I Find The Best Bowl Of Chili In Washington State?. Guy Fieri's TV...
Eagle spotted carrying Canada goose near WA dam. Security camera captures the fly-by
The control room operators rewound the security camera footage, slowed it down and rewatched what just happened. They couldn’t believe it: a bald eagle soaring past the camera with a Canada goose clutched in its talons. On Dec. 15, the eagle was spotted carrying the goose past the camera...
WB I-90 at Ellensburg on Snoqualmie Pass reopens following crash
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — If you drove westbound on Snoqualmie Pass, you might have seen experienced long delays in the area. WSDOT said WB I-90 was closed at Ellensburg because a semi-truck crashed and it is fully blocking the road. The road has since reopened. A detour was available via US 97 to SR 970. WSDOT says chains are required...
Western Montana school closures and delays - Dec. 21, 2022
Expected severe winter weather is prompting schools in Missoula and Flathead counties to close on Wednesday.
