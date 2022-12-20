KY Lottery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Cash Ball
05-20-28-29, Cash Ball: 25
(five, twenty, twenty-eight, twenty-nine; Cash Ball: twenty-five)
Kentucky 5
03-05-18-28-34
(three, five, eighteen, twenty-eight, thirty-four)
Lucky For Life
22-23-26-34-39, Lucky Ball: 17
(twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-four, thirty-nine; Lucky Ball: seventeen)
Mega Millions
03-04-33-36-52, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 4
(three, four, thirty-three, thirty-six, fifty-two; Mega Ball: seventeen; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $510,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
0-3-2
(zero, three, two)
Pick 3 Midday
2-7-2
(two, seven, two)
Pick 4 Evening
3-9-9-9
(three, nine, nine, nine)
Pick 4 Midday
9-0-3-8
(nine, zero, three, eight)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 170,000,000
Comments / 0