Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kniakrls.com
Rosalinda Erwin
Memorial services for Rosalinda Erwin, 74, of Knoxville will be held at a later date. Williams Funeral Home in Knoxville is in charge of arrangements.
kniakrls.com
John Edward Manders Jr.
A Celebration of Life Gathering for John Edward Manders Jr., will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, December 27th, at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola. Memorials may be given in his name to the Indianola Fire Department. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com.
kniakrls.com
Live Christmas Play set for tonight
The Methodist Church in Knoxville will be holding a Live Christmas Play at the church tonight starting at 7 p.m. Lauren Petersen, children’s and youth director, at the church, tells KNIA/KRLS News about the play, “So, on Christmas Eve, December 24th, our 7 pm service, we will be performing the Nativity story in the form of a live Christmas play.”
kniakrls.com
Judy Ann Smith
A Celebration of Life Service for Judy Ann Smith, 76, of Indianola, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 31st, at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola. The family will greet friends prior to services from 10 to 11 a.m. Inurnment of cremains will be held at a later date in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com.
kniakrls.com
Griffin Coy Turner
Funeral services for Griffin Coy Turner, 17, of rural Pella, will be held on Tuesday, December 27th, 2022 at 11:00 am at the Gateway Church of the Nazarene in Oskaloosa. A luncheon will follow the funeral service at the church. Family Committal Service will follow at the Black Oak Cemetery, Pella, Mahaska County, Iowa. Visitation will be Monday from 3:00 to 6:00 pm at Gateway Church of the Nazarene. Memorial contributions may be given to the Griffin C. Turner Memorial Fund to be designated for the Southern Iowa Fair Grounds, Oskaloosa, Iowa or the Leighton, Iowa Ball Park.
kniakrls.com
Hormel Donates to Marion County United Way
The Marion County United Way is in the middle of their 2022 campaign. The goal this year is to raise $60,000. The money is used to provide money to Marion County non-profits who apply for funds. The community impact is education, health and human services. Marion County Board Member David...
kniakrls.com
Eric Caviness Makes the Calls for Knoxville Streets
Knoxville City Street Superintendent Eric Caviness took over being in charge of the city streets back in late summer. Caviness realizes the job isn’t an easy one, when dealing with winter weather and having to make calls as when to send trucks out on the city streets during snow events.
kniakrls.com
Merry-N County Christmas adds Christmas Night
Merry-N County Christmas will now be open Christmas Night. Therefore they will be open Dec. 23rd, 24th, and 25th this coming weekend from 6-8 p.m. Merry-N County Christmas, a drive-through lighted holiday display at Marion County Park continues this weekend. There are over 65 lighted displays this year. Sponsored by THRIVE Knoxville and the Marion County Historical Society, the Merry-N County Christmas route has expanded this year due to increased displays, so visitors will see many changes as they drive through Marion County Park.
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Dr. Stephanie Deneke
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Dr. Stephanie Deneke, at the Knoxville Veterinary Clinic, as we talk about caring for pets in the severe cold weather. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
kniakrls.com
Time for Clearing Sidewalks in Knoxville is Extended
The Knoxville City Code states sidewalk snow removal should be completed within 24 hours after snowfall has stopped. In this case, enforcement would usually be Friday mid-morning. Due to freezing temperatures staff have decided to extend enforcement. Knoxville residents will have until Tuesday, December 27th to clear sidewalks. Please remember...
kniakrls.com
Paula R. Boehlje
A celebration of life for Paula R. Boehlje, age 81 of Pella will be held at a later date. The Garden Chapel Funeral Home of Pella is in charge of the arrangements.
kniakrls.com
Christmas Tree Collection Dates in Pella
Christmas trees placed on the curb for City of Pella customers will be picked-up on the following dates by 7:00 a.m.:. Trees must be unwrapped and free from plastic bags, wire, nails, and stands in order to be picked up. Wreaths and roping with wire will be collected as normal household waste if placed within a closed tote. Contact Pella Public Works at 628.1601 with questions.
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Cassi Pearson and Craig Mobley
Our guests today on Let’s Talk Knoxville are Cassi Pearson, Knoxville School Superintendent and Craig Mobley, Knoxville School Business Manager. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
kniakrls.com
Pet Care for Cold Weather
Dr. Stephanie Deneke, a veterinarian for 17 years, the last four at the Knoxville Veterinary Clinic, provides some safety tips for dogs that face the cold weather and what owners can do for them. Deneke tells KNIA/KRLS News, “So when it gets really cold in the winter time and your...
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Pella – Noon Year’s Eve
Youth Services Librarian Katie Dreyer and Pella Art Center Director Mary Robertson preview the Noon Year’s Eve party coming to the Pella Community Center for kids this Saturday. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's...
kniakrls.com
Marching Dutch Depart for California Next Week
In just under one week, the Pella Marching Dutch depart for a once in a generation trip to Pasadena, California, for the prestigious Rose Parade. The 200+ member band, directors, and fans will depart December 28th and 29th for the special experience that includes one final performance of the Marching Dutch field show “Kiss from a Rose” and marches at Disneyland and the Rose Parade itself on January 2nd.
kniakrls.com
IN DEPTH: Christmas Story Part 1; KNIA and KRLS
Christmas is drawing near, and its time to reflect on the Christmas story, perhaps in a way you never have before. In the first part of a two part program… Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Pastors Sophie and Steve Mathonnet-Vanderwell, with Second Reformed Church in Pella.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Girls Basketball Tested in 2022 Portion of Schedule
The Indianola girls basketball team is 5-2 on the season, and is currently ranked 9th in the latest rankings from the IGHSAU. On the way to the 5-2 record, the Indians have faced multiple top teams so far, including Southeast Polk and Ankeny which are both highly ranked in class 5A, and have taken down Norwalk and 8th ranked Carlisle.
kniakrls.com
Warren County Health Services Recommends Staying Home if Feeling Ill
As friends and family gather for the holidays over the next several weeks, Warren County Health Services recommends staying home if you have an illness or severe symptoms. Director Dr. Joelle Stolte tells KNIA News gathering when you are sick simply isn’t worth getting friends and family members sick and putting them at risk.
kniakrls.com
Indianola City Council Reviews Compensation Study
The Indianola City Council held a work session before their most recent meeting Monday, that included reviewing a compensation study regarding city employees. City Manager Ben Reeves tells KNIA News the council has prioritized retaining city employees and not becoming a training ground for other cities. Reeves said the compensation study showed the city is taking care of their employees, and the city needs to look to the future to keep it that way.
Comments / 0