What Has Park Rangers In Wyoming SCARED?
There are plenty of stories of stupid tourists doing stupid things resulting in injury, and in the worst cases, death. But then there are just strange things that happen in Wyoming parks, Yellowstone among them. Park rangers don't like to talk about these events. Some of the stories you'll hear...
Dozens of cattle slaughtered by mystery creature that left no tracks
Dozens of cattle in Colorado have been slaughtered over the past two months by an elusive predator that has left no tracks. In October, 18 dead cows were found just outside the town of Meeker. Some looked as though they were killed by wolves, but officials with Colorado Parks and Wildlife found no wolf tracks or evidence of the predator in the area. In the two months that local wildlife experts have searched for a culprit, at least 40 calves have died. The rancher who lost those calves, Jerry Klinglesmith, wrote in The Fence Post that what he thinks may have...
Winter storm will create extreme impacts in parts of the state
A storm moving from California to Colorado on Monday will bring snow, wind, and much colder temperatures. The plains will experience a blizzard.Denver and the Front Range urban corridor should be spared the worst of the storm and will likely only get 1-4 inches of snow mostly Monday night.It's a different story on the Eastern Plains for the first BLIZZARD WARNING of the season has been issued from midnight Monday night through midnight Tuesday night. The combination of up to 10 inches of snow together with 60 mph wind gusts will cause whiteout conditions on the plains and could prompt...
Bull Elk Strangled to Death in Idaho Backyard
Pictures show the elk's head covered in layers of rope after it wandered into a backyard and got stuck.
Avoid year in jail by following these pet safety rules as bitter cold rolls through
It will be incredibly important to keep your furry friends in mind over the next few days, as sub-zero wind chill temperatures are forecasted to slam several parts of Colorado. Frigid temps will begin on Wednesday night and continue through Friday morning, with wind chill values as low as -51...
Semi truck crashes from I-25 overpass onto Plum Creek trail
(Castle Rock, Colo.) A semi-truck crashed on an I-25 overpass and rolled onto Plum Creek Trail Monday morning, closing the trail. The Castle Rock Police Department and Fire and Rescue Department were on-scene by 11:30 a.m., assisting in establishing barricades and caution tape to block trail access between Santiago’s and the Great Divide Brewery, about three-quarters of a mile.
Upworthy
Someone in Colorado is putting the funniest signs, and the puns are priceless
Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 27, 2021. It has since been updated. Road signs are a great way to communicate important messages with a large chunk of people who drive by them repeatedly. Throw in some punny words of wisdom in there and the signs are an instant hit. One man championing the funny signboard game is Vince Rozmiarek, who lives in the tiny Colorado town of Indian Hills. Rozmiarek who also goes by "Vince The Sign Guy" has made a name for himself internationally for taking dad jokes to the next level. What started as an April Fool's prank five years ago has now become a signature fixture and landmark of Indian Hills.
Yellowstone National Park Bison Has Full-on Meltdown in Front of Snowcoach: VIDEO
We’ve warned folks time and again: while visiting Yellowstone National Park, be sure to keep your distance from the park’s largest and most powerful resident—the bison. Weighing as much as a full ton and reaching six feet tall, these massive grazers have deadly curved horns and can run at speeds of 35 miles per hour. The point of all these stats? The following video—which shows a mature bison having a complete meltdown in the snow in front of a snowcoach—is going to absolutely make you fall in love with Yellowstone’s bison. So, no matter how cute this fuzzy giant is, resist the urge to pet the fluffy cows.
18-year-old Oregon woman killed in tubing accident at Deer Valley
PARK CITY, Utah — An 18-year-old Oregon woman died in a tubing accident on Saturday, December 10, after she collided with a chairlift tower at Deer Valley Resort. The accident […]
Colorado Man Finds Whole Family Of Mountain Lions On His Porch
Mountain lions are some of the most feared predators in our forest and there’s a good reason for it. They are trained killers who attack quickly using their leaping ability, speed and powerful bite to their advantage. They often take down their prey fast, grabbing onto their neck and holding their jaws tight until it’s all over.
Hikers are pooping all over Colorado's trails – but the tourism office has a plan
Thousands of free kits are being handed out to stop hikers and campers soiling the backcountry
Skull Found In Montana Wilderness Nearly 50 Years Ago Identified As Belonging To Wisconsin Hitchhiker Who Vanished In 1976
DNA technology helped identify the skeletal remains of Rogers “Roger” Lee Ellis, who was just 18 when he disappeared from Wisconsin Rapids. The skeletal remains of a Wisconsin man, which turned up in Montana in 2004, were identified through genetic genealogy, nearly a half century after he vanished.
natureworldnews.com
Black Sprinkles on Yellowstone Snow Not Poppy Seeds, National Park Explains
Snow in Yellowstone has black sprinkles, according to witnesses. The National Park's representatives clarify that these are not poppy seeds. But they certainly look the part!. On Facebook, Yellowstone National Park shared a photo that looks like someone dropped all the poppy seeds from their bagel on top of a snowy patch. Others compared the minute black flecks that were dispersed throughout the snow to pepper.
Wyoming Family Shocked When Moose Sheds Antler: “Is He Supposed To Lose It?”
There’s just something about watching a monster bull moose shed his antlers that never fails to impress. Like most antlered creatures, the males grow and shed their racks each year, leaving behind prized possessions for shed antler hunters, who descend into the forests after the rut looking for treasures left behind.
2 Towns in Colorado Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Colorado, you should add the following towns to your list.
Bison Stampede Races Down Car-Filled Road At Custer State Park In South Dakota
Talk about things you want to see, but also don’t really want to see…. Visitors to South Dakota’s Custer State Park, a 71,000 square acre reserve rich in wildlife, found themselves in the midst of one of nature’s most powerful events as a herd of bison began stampeding nearby.
Daily Record
Another Colorado county considers “300-year rule” for water supply as population booms
Arapahoe County may triple the amount of water developers will be made to bring to any new subdivision they build, as a historic drought continues to grip the region and demographers project the county’s population to surge to more than 800,000 by 2050. The stricter limit, which would increase...
Coldest December temperatures in years will cause a dangerous situation
Extremely cold air from the arctic will be released into Colorado starting late Wednesday. Denver will experience the coldest December temperatures since 2016 while wind chills could be as low as -50 degrees even in the metro area.Until the polar cold front arrives Wednesday afternoon, temperatures will be chilly but near normal. Denver and most of the Front Range will reach the lower 40s on Monday and Tuesday with occasionally gusty wind up to 30 mph.Then everything changes in just a few hours late Wednesday.A rare Wind Chill Watch has already been issued starting at 8 p.m. Wednesday for wind...
WATCH: Moronic Yellowstone National Park Tourists Get Out of Their Cars To Take Pictures of Bears
A group of tourists in Yellowstone National Park was recently caught on video doing exactly what you should never do at a National Park: getting out of their cars and taking photos of bears. In the video posted on TikTok, a mother bear and her three adolescent cubs were crossing...
Up to 18 inches of snow, blizzard conditions possible with incoming Colorado snowstorm
Some regions of Colorado are preparing to be impacted by a powerful winter storm system that is slamming the western and central United States this week. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the storm could dump up to 18 inches of snow in some areas of the state, and bring blizzard conditions to others. Snow is expected to roll in beginning on Monday.
