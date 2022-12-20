Read full article on original website
That '70s Show's Kurtwood Smith Believes Red And Kitty Are A Prime Example Of 'Opposites Attract'
Despite concluding in 2006, folks keep coming back to "That '70s Show" all these years later, and it's not hard to figure out why. It's a funny, breezy watch that does some entertaining things with its period-piece identity. Not to mention, it's brought to life by an ensemble cast that audiences still can't get enough of. In fact, it's this enduring love that has allowed "That '90s Show" to arrive on Netflix and carry on the legacy of its predecessor. In doing so, it'll bring back the bulk of the "That '70s Show" cast.
Yellowstone's Lilli Kay Joined The Show With A Lifetime Of Riding Experience
In the ongoing fifth season of Taylor Sheridan's hugely popular "Yellowstone," the Dutton family has climbed even further up the echelons of power in Montana. John Dutton (Kevin Costner) is serving as governor, with his loyal daughter Beth (Kelly Reilly) as his chief of staff and his son Jamie (Wes Bentley) as the attorney general. Of course, it's not entirely a family affair. In Season 5, Episode 2, "Yellowstone" viewers are introduced to Clara Brewer (played by Lilli Kay), Dutton's personal assistant.
Why Sarah Atwood From Yellowstone Looks So Familiar
In September of 2022, "Yellowstone" fans got their first extended look at the show's fifth season when Paramount Network premiered its first full-length "Yellowstone" Season 5 trailer. This preview notably opens on footage of John Dutton (Kevin Costner) swearing in to the office of Governor of Montana, which is perhaps the most notable shakeup to a longtime character's storyline to occur around the time of Season 5's start.
Rick And Morty Made Star Wars Writer Tony Gilroy Nervous About Andor's Aldhani Heist
"Rick and Morty," the irreverent Adult Swim cartoon by Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland about a demented scientist and his grandson, might not be the first point of comparison for those who watched "Andor," the "Star Wars" Disney+ series currently ranking near the top of many critics' best of the year lists. But according to "Andor" showrunner Tony Gilroy, there's one "Rick and Morty" episode he felt he had to compete with on his own show.
That '70s Show Fans Refuse To Forget How Jackie's Friends Betrayed Her
On "That '70s Show," Jackie (Mila Kunis) famously dated three of the four male leads on the show. Kunis has made it clear that she thinks her character ended up with the wrong one in the upcoming reboot, "That '90s Show." In an interview with Access Hollywood, Kunis explained that she thought her character, who will be married to Michael Kelso in the reboot — played by Kunis' real-life husband Ashton Kutcher — made the wrong choice. She believes her character should be with Fez (Wilmer Valderrama).
Blue Bloods Showrunner Kevin Wade Teases Unfinished Business Between Erin And Her Ex-Husband
Coming from a family of police officers can probably make relationships a little more interesting, mainly because of their investigative skills and discerning eye. Of course, when one is also a district attorney like Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) in "Blue Bloods," there is an entirely different layer to the equation. With a father like police commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck), a detective brother like Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg), and a beat cop brother like Jamie Reagan (Will Estes), meeting Erin's family at the Reagan family dinner requires a certain amount of honesty, truth, and integrity.
Stranger Things' Matthew Modine Believes Dr. Brenner Just Wanted To Be A Father To Eleven
When Season 4 of Netflix's "Stranger Things" was released, audiences were holding their collective breaths. Fans were eager after having done their homework by rewatching the first three seasons to be ready for another installment in Hawkins. It was finally time to return, to see what had happened to Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Will (Noah Schnapp), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), and the rest of the gang.
Why Sam From Ghosts Looks So Familiar
Part of the fun of watching the CBS show "Ghosts" is the colorful ensemble, though the show revolves around a couple named Sam and Jay. When Sam's distant relative passes away and leaves her Woodstone manor to inherit, they think they've struck gold. The chance to move out of their tiny New York City apartment is too good to turn down, and Sam comes up with the great idea of remodeling the estate as a bed and breakfast. Though Jay is initially reluctant, he backs Sam and her dream after she suffers a near-fatal accident.
Jeff Garlin Lands First TV Gig Since The Goldbergs' Messy Misconduct Allegations
With the "The Goldbergs" Season 10 premiere leaving no room for Jeff Garlin's redemption – thanks to the announcement that his character, Murray Goldberg, has died — many have been wondering what the future holds for the embattled comedian following misconduct allegations on the ABC sitcom. HBO's "Curb Your Enthusiasm," in which he portrays Larry David's agent, Jeff Greene, began filming for Season 12 in November. In April, Garlin posted a photo of some of the cast, writing "Start shooting in the fall. I'm feeling frolicsome." Given this, it seems unlikely the allegations against him that led to his ousting on"The Goldbergs" is having any effect on his role in the series.
Joe Mantegna Buried His Belief Of A Criminal Minds Reboot Until He Was Actually On Set
Amid a 15-season run that saw more than 300-episodes of "Criminal Minds" make it to the primetime airwaves, it was a little surprising when the series called it quits in 2020. That's even more true given how devoted the series' fanbase had become over that span, and how strong the series continued to be on the ratings front. Still, even diehard fans might've agreed "Criminal Minds" had gotten a touch formulaic after such a lengthy network run. And after a two-year hiatus, the series received a much-needed refresh when it debuted on Paramount+, with longtime showrunner Erica Messer conjuring a multifaceted narrative that both fits within and boldly expands on the original series' formula.
Showtime Gives Yellowjackets Fans Their First Look At Grown-Up Van
When "Yellowjackets" premiered on Showtime in 2021, it quickly became a critical darling and, thanks in part to its weekly release model, a subject of intense fan obsession. Created by husband and wife team Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, "Yellowjackets" unfolds in two distinct timelines. In 1996, an elite high school soccer team is stranded in the remote wilderness when their plane crashes en route to a tournament. In the present day, the adult versions of the survivors contend with unresolved trauma and unsolved mysteries.
Breaking Bad's Saul Goodman Was Inspired By A Real-Life Attorney
Saul Goodman, the lawyer played by Bob Odenkirk on "Breaking Bad" and its prequel spin-off series "Better Call Saul," ended up becoming one of television's most nuanced and relatable antiheroes. His greed is a force of nature; he's the personification of the ends justifying the means. Across both shows, Odenkirk displays the frighteningly acute ability to abandon all ethics in pursuit of Goodman's goals, perverting the law and himself in the process. With the silver tongue of a seasoned salesman and the conniving mind of a supervillain, he rises to prominence in New Mexico as the last refuge of the legally damned, characterized by his catchphrase, "Better call Saul!" He is, as Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) puts it, not just a criminal lawyer, but a criminal lawyer.
How Game Of Thrones Affected Kristofer Hivju's Performance In The Witcher
"Game of Thrones" is known for many things, such as its occasionally frivolous violence, infamous botched ending, and the sense that pretty much anything could happen in a given episode. The program also became recognized for its truly gargantuan cast of characters that seemed to expand with each passing episode. Most individuals have their own motives and desires as they attempt to gain some form of power in Westeros, but not all are so dead-set on inching closer to the Iron Throne. As for Tormund Giantsbane (Kristofer Hivju), he has very different motivations.
Jimmy And Emily's Romantic First Kiss On Yellowstone Was Shot In Just One Take
With networks, streamers, and cable outlets dropping celebrated new series with A-list stars on a seemingly weekly basis, TV fans are indeed living in a veritable small screen golden age. But even with all the prestige-kissed shows hitting the airwaves in recent years, few have made quite the same seismic splash as "Yellowstone." The Kevin Costner-fronted drama debuted on Paramount Network in 2018, and has since become a record-breaking ratings juggernaut (per Variety) — one that delivers high-octane Western thrills and sweeping drama against a lavish, cinematic backdrop.
Yellowstone's Jennifer Landon And Jefferson White Have Very Different Opinions On The Bunkhouse Scenes
"Yellowstone" leans heavily on drama to captivate its millions of fans across the world. However, that doesn't mean the show is always serious and emotional. Taylor Sheridan's neo-Western series contains some moments of levity, such as John's hilarious reactions to Beth's mannerisms and Jimmy's general dimwittedness. That said, some of the most lighthearted moments on "Yellowstone" take place in the ranch's bunkhouse.
House Of The Dragon Fans Make It Clear How Much They Despise Criston Cole
The World of Ice and Fire, expertly crafted by author George R. R. Martin, can make fans feel incredibly strongly about the characters. It feels as if we are on either side of the vanguard. Love or hate them, the characters in "A Song of Ice and Fire" do not inspire indifference.
Shameless' Showrunner Felt It Was Important To Incorporate COVID-19 In The Final Season
The Showtime hit "Shameless" spent 11 seasons following South Side Chicagoan Frank Gallagher (William H. Macy) and the effects his alcoholism had on those around him, particularly his six children. Macy earned six Emmy nominations for outstanding lead actor for playing the difficult yet endearing Frank, and the gritty dramedy sometimes pulled back the curtain on its fictional universe to give a peek into real-world events and how they affected ordinary folks just trying to survive day-to-day.
Charlie Hunnam's Depiction Of Jax Is A Moving Homage To A Real-Life Biker
"Sons of Anarchy" may have finally reached the end of the road with its finale in 2021, but the series still rides on in the hearts and minds of many fans. Particular attention still goes to Charlie Hunnam's layered portrayal of series protagonist Jax Teller, who leads the titular motorcycle gang throughout the show and embarks on a personal journey that is equal parts gritty and tender.
Rat Race Is A Criminally Underrated Comedy
The term "rat race" usually carries a tremendously negative connotation. According to the Britannica Dictionary, the term is "the unpleasant life of people who have jobs that require them to work very hard to compete with others for money, power, status, etc." Usually used for the daily grind of waking up, going to work, and repeating the process, many people don't get warm and fuzzy feelings when describing the communal experience of what is known as the rat race.
Why Tara Chambler From The Walking Dead Looks So Familiar
There are endless characters on AMC's "The Walking Dead." There has to be because, in a world ravaged by zombies, people die every day. There's also always another group of survivors or a new leader with a different philosophy of how to stay alive in the post-apocalyptic world. Plenty of villains and victims to get attached to, in other words.
