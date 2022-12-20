Read full article on original website
Current Publishing
Storen set for Indiana Baseball Hall of Fame induction
Although Drew Storen seemed destined for the Indiana Baseball Hall of Fame, it was still nice to get the news. The Carmel resident was recently selected by the Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association as a member of the class of 2023. “It’s quite the honor,” said Storen, a 2007...
WNDU
Indiana Mr. Football Drayk Bowen commits to Notre Dame
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (WNDU) - Wednesday was National Signing Day for high school football players across the country. Based on the list of players that signed their letters on intent to Notre Dame, Head Coach Marcus Freeman will have the 9th-ranked recruiting class in 2023, according to 24/7 Sports. One of...
Hoosier Newsstand, December 23
We begin with online coverage of the Indiana men's basketball and football programs:. Indiana has another chance to smooth things out: Kokomo Tribune. The Hoosiers look for a repeat performance from Jalen Hood-Schifino against Kennesaw State: Sports Naut. Tom Allen breaks down all 16 signees: Peegs.com. Indiana and Rutgers face...
paulpoteet.com
Indiana’s Weather For Wednesday
Winter arrives today! (At 4:48pm Eastern time.) Winter REALLY arrives tomorrow afternoon. Here are the expected times for the Winter Whiplash. Boy this sucker is INTENSE. Look at the computer-modeled temps for central Indiana at 6pm! From around 40 in the east to around 5 at the Illinois border!. Wind...
warricknews.com
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Indiana
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Indiana using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
wbiw.com
Governor Holcomb has activated nearly 150 personnel from the Indiana National Guard to serve as Highway Assistance Teams
INDIANA – A significant weather event is predicted for the holiday weekend, including cold temperatures, high winds, and potential blizzard-like conditions in some parts of the state. This system has the potential to be a life-threatening weather event and could result in serious traffic hazards and power outages. Hoosiers...
WISH-TV
State trooper’s dash cam captures wild winter weather in southern Indiana
VERSAILLES, Ind. (WISH) — If you have to go out into the winter storm, you may be faced with little to no visibility — just ask one member of the Indiana State Police. Sgt. Stephen Wheeles, public information for the ISP Versailles District in southern Indiana, was patrolling State Road 3 in Decatur County just before 4 a.m. Friday when the winds kicked up snow and created whiteout conditions.
WKRC
Lanes of I-74 in Indiana re-open after jackknifed semi removed
RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WKRC) - A jackknifed semi shut down one direction of an interstate in southeast Indiana on Friday afternoon. Westbound lanes of I-74 near the 156 mile marker, between Batesville and St. Leon, were closed for more than an hour before it re-opened around 1:15 p.m. There were...
fox32chicago.com
Winter storm wrecks havoc in Indiana
Indiana State Police strongly discourage travelers from making the trek from Illinois to Michigan through Northwest Indiana. There have been several crashes overnight and conditions are icy and there is little visibility.
WISH-TV
Over 3,000 without power across central Indiana due to winter storm
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thousands are with out power across central Indiana as the winter storm continues to make its way. According to AES Indiana, 3,204 customers are without power as of 10:01 p.m. Duke Energy has reported that 202 customers are without power. Visit AES Indiana and Duke Energy...
paulpoteet.com
Indiana’s Weather Update
IND updates Winter Storm Watch (issues upgrade to 39 zones, issues 39 zones) https://t.co/mXOobTfYyy https://t.co/WRaZMoT191. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe weather watches and warnings. Get detailed Indiana conditions by clicking here. Follow these links to get my forecasts for Lafayette, Muncie, Hendricks County, and Hamilton County. Need a second opinion? Click here for central Indiana National Weather Service forecasts.
Some Parts of Indiana Could Receive More Than 2 Feet of Snow
The temperatures are expected to plummet over the next few days, and winter plans to bring on the snow - with over two feet expected in parts of Indiana. There is a "major winter storm" on the way, according to Chicago and Midwest Storm Chasers and it is expected to impact most, if not all, of the midwest. The winter weather event is expected to begin as early as Thursday, December 22, 2022.
cwcolumbus.com
Nalah Jackson arrested in Indiana, Kason Thomas not with her
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Kidnapping suspect Nalah Jackson was arrested Thursday in Indiana. Columbus police said 5-month-old Kason Thomas has not been located and added that Jackson is not cooperating with law enforcement. At approximately 2 p.m. Jackson was taken into custody by Indianapolis Metro Police, Columbus Police Chief...
Propane supplies dwindling as central Indiana braces for winter storm
Local hardware stores are running out of propane tanks as Hoosiers brace for the cold weather.
wfyi.org
State of Aging report highlights hardships for older adults in Indiana
A new report detailing the difficulties older adults face in Indiana show senior citizens disproportionately struggle to afford necessities like housing and food. The State of Aging report is from the Central Indiana Senior Fund, the Indiana University Public Policy Institute, and the IU Center for Aging Research. It finds...
indypolitics.org
Hoosier Tax Changes
Hoosiers can expect to see some tax changes come January 1, including the elimination of the state’s $3,000 mortgage deduction. The Tax Foundation reports that under H.B. 1260, enacted in March 2022, Indiana’s $3,000 mortgage deduction will be repealed, while the property tax homestead deduction will increase by $3,000, allowing taxpayers to deduct the lesser of 60 percent of the assessed value of the property or $48,000 (up from $45,000) in 2022. Additionally, senior citizens may claim a tax deduction on homes valued up to $240,000 (up from $200,000) in 2022.
Secretary of State Elect Diego Morales announces new head of Securities Division
Secretary of State-Elect Diego Morales announced Marie Castetter as the new securities commissioner, Monday. She is the first woman in nearly six decades to serve in the role.
How are road conditions in the Tri-State?
Get the latest road conditions from meteorologist Cody Bailey
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Update on dangerous winter storm system approaching central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — We're now less than 36 hours away from the much-discussed winter storm and its Arctic front slamming into central Indiana. The main impact takeaways remain high wind, dangerous cold, periods of heavy snow rates Thursday into early Friday morning, the potential of power outages/wind damage, and very slick roads into Christmas morning.
indianapublicradio.org
GOP poll respondents would choose Mitch Daniels for Indiana Senate seat
A recent poll of Hoosier GOP voters says they’d choose former Governor and Purdue University president Mitch Daniels for Indiana’s open US Senate seat in 2024. Now that GOP US Senator Mike Braun has announced he’s running for governor, several Republicans say they’re considering a Senate run. Daniels has not announced a campaign. When he steps down from the Purdue presidency next year, he’s slated to become chairman of the board of the Purdue Research Foundation.
