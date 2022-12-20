LIVE BLOG: Latest Tri-State commitments on National Signing Day

The unofficial holiday that is National Signing Day is here.

Dozens of Greater Cincinnati high school football players are scheduled to sign National Letters of Intent for the start of the NCAA's early period for Division I college football.

A number of signing day ceremonies are scheduled throughout the day even as some schools are already on holiday break.

The occasion is geared toward a celebration of a new journey for the student-athletes with their families, teammates, coaches and friends in attendance.

You can follow along the latest from our crews here:

Wednesday marks the sixth year for the early signing period in football which runs through Dec. 23. The NCAA's regular signing period starts Feb. 1.

Several notable players are scheduled to sign Wednesday including Lakota West safety Malik Hartford - Ohio's No. 2-ranked player in the 2023 class by 247 Sports - who is verbally committed to The Ohio State University.

Hartford - the Division I state co-defensive player of the year- is one of three Greater Cincinnati players scheduled to sign with the Buckeyes including Winton Woods cornerback Jermaine Mathews and Lakota East offensive lineman Austin Siereveld.

Hartford, who is scheduled to play in the All-American Bowl Jan. 7 in San Antonio, will be a part of a Lakota West signing day ceremony at 1 p.m. in West Chester Township. That group will include Lakota West safety Ben Minich (Notre Dame), Ohio's No. 5-ranked player by 247 Sports, and cornerback Joshua Fussell (Northwestern).

National Signing Day will also be celebrated at Wyoming High School at 12:45 p.m. as Ohio Mr. Football runner-up running back CJ Hester is scheduled to sign with Western Michigan. Hester, who rushed for 3,178 yards and 49 touchdowns this season, helped to lead Wyoming to the Division IV state final earlier this month in Canton.

In Northern Kentucky, Beechwood will host a signing day ceremony for cornerback Antonio Robinson Jr. (Wake Forest) at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Robinson, rated Kentucky's No. 7 player overall in his class by 247 Sports and No. 1 overall by the 247 Sports Composite, helped Beechwood to win its third consecutive Class 2A state title earlier this month.

Other storylines include:

Winton Woods is scheduled to host a 4 p.m. signing ceremony for the scheduled signings of Mathews (Ohio State) and teammate cornerback Cameron Calhoun, who is verbally committed to Michigan. Senior running back Trey Cornist, a Division II first-team all-state selection, signed with Tulane.

Michigan also have a verbal commitment and expected signing from Princeton linebacker Breeon Ishmail.

The University of Cincinnati officially announced the signing of former University of Louisville offensive lineman and Elder High School graduate Luke Kandra.

Moeller, a Division I state semifinalist, is scheduled to have seven signees on Wednesday including first-team all-state linebacker Joe Ginnetti (Air Force).

Fairfield is scheduled to have four signees in a morning ceremony including twin brothers Jordan and Josiah Jackson, who are verbally committed to play at West Virginia.

Badin safety Braedyn Moore is scheduled to sign with Wisconsin after he verbally committed to the Badgers and former University of Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell on Dec. 12. Moore verbally committed to UC in April prior to considering his other options after Fickell accepted the Wisconsin position.

Madeira tight end Conner Cravaack is scheduled to sign with Akron on Wednesday morning. He is the first NCAA Division I football signee from Madeira since his brother, Jack Cravaack, signed with Purdue on Dec. 20, 2017, according to Madeira coach Chris Stewart.

The NCAA said 86% of FBS signings and 49% of FCS signings occurred during the early signing period in December 2021.

There were 1,647 FBS early signings in 2021-22 compared to 1,944 in 2020-21.

There were 722 FCS early signings in 2021-22 compared to 935 in 2020-21.



