Montrose, CO

MCSD December Golden Apple Award – Laurele Brooks

By Kirsten Eppler
 3 days ago

MONTROSE, Colo. (KREX) — The holidays are upon us, and that means New Year’s resolutions are right around the corner, but you shouldn’t wait for January 1st to get moving. Physical education is important year-round. Just ask this month’s Montrose Golden Apple winner, physical education Teacher, Laurele Brooks.

Mrs. Brooks considers herself lucky that she got into this position. Her degree is actually in K8 classroom, but during her college years, she quickly learned that she loved all things physical education. She told us, “I have just always loved PE, I took every course I could in college, and I love just running around and having fun. And I love being… well I’m getting older, but I love being a kid. I loved PE and my teachers when I was in elementary school, I just think it’s fun, the kids love coming, and we just have a really good time.”

One reason Mrs. Brooks thinks she might have been nominated for a Golden Apple award is that she loves to have fun, and she makes sure the kids are having fun too. She said, “I teach kids how to have fun, how to know that fitness is fun. You know, some of these kids really need to get their wiggles out, it’s good for their minds to think clearly, and I think it’s important for kids to have fun.”

Thank you Mrs. Brooks for keeping kids moving, and congratulations for winning a Golden Apple award.

KREX 5 News

