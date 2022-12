KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Despite a year wrought with market volatility brought about by supply chain issues and global events, researchers and Extension specialists from the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture say Tennessee’s agricultural and related exports continue to bolster the state’s economy. Exports reached $2.7 billion in 2022, up $412 million or 18% over 2021. This increase follows a 17% increase in 2021 as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic began to recede.

