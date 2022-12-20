Read full article on original website
Related
It's a law in Virginia to bring your animals inside if it's too cold or too hot.
VIRGINIA, USA — With winter beginning to ramp up locally and the temperatures expected to be in the freezing range this weekend, it's a good time to think about your furry friends and their needs. In Virginia, there's a law that says you need to bring your pets indoors...
Christmas Eve Alert: Santa cleared to bring reindeer to Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Santa Claus has been given permission to bring his reindeer to Virginia. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources and the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services announced today that a permit has been granted to allow Santa to bring his reindeer to the commonwealth on Christmas Eve. The announcement was […]
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Virginia
There's nothing like a day spent exploring an antique store for unique pieces. While Virginia is home to plenty of antique stores, none are quite as amazing as this giant antique mall. Keep reading to learn more.
southhillenterprise.com
A Holiday Staple That You Can Grow
Whether you make your own sauce or push it out of an Ocean Spray can, cranberry sauce is a staple at our holiday tables. In commercials, we often see people in waders standing in thigh high water surrounded by floating cranberries. This might be the scenario for a commercial grower. But with proper care, the home gardener can grow cranberries.
My Fox 8
North Carolina man’s father-son skiing trip turns into travel nightmare as blizzard grounds flights
BOZEMAN, Mont. – You are hearing and watching the incredible images as a pre-holiday blizzard freezes in place millions of travelers who are trying to get home for their celebrations. We offer you the insights of one North Carolinian caught up in this winter wonder-if-we-ever-will-fly land. And he isn’t...
Central Virginia power outages begin ahead of holiday weekend, tens of thousands impacted across Commonwealth
With winter weather, often comes power outages. Here’s the most up-to-date information on power outages in your area.
Inside Nova
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Virginia
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Virginia using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
How You Can Help: Dozens of hounds left roaming in rural Virginia
Dozens of hounds were left roaming in rural Virginia. We took a deeper dive into why this is happening and what can you do to help.
Inside Nova
More than 20,000 without power in Northern Virginia after cold front roars through
Wind gusts up to 35 mph have downed trees and power lines around the area, with Dominion Energy and Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative reporting more than 20,000 without power in Northern Virginia on Friday afternoon. The bulk of the outages were in Loudoun County, where Dominion reported more than 8,400...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke Airbnb host ranked No. 1 in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke’s very own Airbnb host, Allison was listed as No. 1 for top new Airbnb hosts in Virginia, according to Airbnb. Airbnb released its top new host in each state in the U.S. The release states between Jan. 1 and Sept. 30, new hosts in Virginia with only one listing have earned nearly $30 million.
WDBJ7.com
Thousands still without power in southwest Virginia
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - More than 50,000 Appalachian Power customers lost power on Friday following high winds from the winter storm. Many of those are in southwest Virginia, including Roanoke County, Franklin County and Wythe County. “We have out of town guests from South Carolina, North Carolina, we got...
WSET
When will the power come back on? Appalachian Power working through the holiday weekend
(WSET) — Strong and damaging winds caused power outages for more than 48,000 customers across Appalachian Power’s service area on Friday, and 42,000 customers are still without electricity as of 6:30 p.m. The biting cold temperatures are causing delays in getting power back on in some areas. Virginia...
beckersdental.com
Dental Care Alliance adds Virginia practice
Sarasota, Fla.-based Dental Care Alliance added VA Smiles to its network. The dental practice has nine doctors and four locations in Northeast Virginia, according to a Dec. 22 news release. Services include routine exams, cleanings, fillings, emergency care, cosmetic dentistry, orthodontics, implants, full-mouth reconstruction, oral and maxillofacial surgery, prosthodontics, endodontic surgery and root canals.
WSET
Over 50K Virginians without power
(WSET) — LAST UPDATED: 12:30 a.m. Saturday. According to live power outage data, more than 100,000 customers across Virginia are without power as of Friday afternoon. According to poweroutage.us, Virginia is seeing the fifth most outages in the country following a bitter arctic blast. Customers of Appalachian Power Company...
PhillyBite
Best Foods to Eat in Virginia
Fried Pies are an old-fashioned Southern treat. Traditionally, these apple-based treats are stuffed in pockets, fried, and served in baskets. They are easy to make, sweet, and perfect for a picnic. For many, fried pie is the quintessential Southern treat. It can be found on diner menus, country markets, and on food trucks. They are often made with fruit and a biscuit-like crust, but there are more varieties. The traditional fried apple pie is crisp with a sweet filling. This delicious, deep-fried treat can last for several days in the refrigerator, making it a great midday snack.
royalexaminer.com
Bath County reopens famous Warm Springs pools and more Va. headlines
• Bath County is celebrating the reopening of the storied Warm Springs pools after the 19th-century bathhouses were shut down for an extensive restoration project.—Cardinal News. • A former police chief of Buena Vista was arrested and charged with misusing public money.—Roanoke Times. • The Virginia Department of...
CDC Map: Parts of Metro Richmond now high; masks urged for 19 Va. localities
Masking is recommended for eight localities in Virginia and Metro Richmond remains medium, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
VDOT advises against traveling in Virginia Thursday: what to know about Northern Neck, Fredericksburg, & I-81 corridor
Travel on Thursday in and through Virginia is not advised, VDOT warned today. The department is strongly encouraging people to change travel plans for Thursday, and travel today instead if possible.
rewind1051.com
Governor announces money for grants
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced over five million dollars in Growth and Opportunity for Virginia grant awards for 10 projects that are focused on expanding talent pipelines and strengthening workforce development. One of the grants is for more than 993-thousand dollars for the Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport and Executive Director Lisa...
WAVY News 10
Thousands still without power in Hampton Roads, North Carolina
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Thousands of people in Hampton Roads and northern North Carolina have lost power on Friday as a powerful cold front moves into the area. As of 5 p.m. Friday, Dominion Energy says 17,000 customers are still without power in southeast Virginia and Northern North Carolina, and crews will continue working to restore power throughout the evening Friday and on Saturday.
Comments / 0