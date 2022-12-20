ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

WAVY News 10

Christmas Eve Alert: Santa cleared to bring reindeer to Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Santa Claus has been given permission to bring his reindeer to Virginia. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources and the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services announced today that a permit has been granted to allow Santa to bring his reindeer to the commonwealth on Christmas Eve. The announcement was […]
VIRGINIA STATE
southhillenterprise.com

A Holiday Staple That You Can Grow

Whether you make your own sauce or push it out of an Ocean Spray can, cranberry sauce is a staple at our holiday tables. In commercials, we often see people in waders standing in thigh high water surrounded by floating cranberries. This might be the scenario for a commercial grower. But with proper care, the home gardener can grow cranberries.
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

More than 20,000 without power in Northern Virginia after cold front roars through

Wind gusts up to 35 mph have downed trees and power lines around the area, with Dominion Energy and Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative reporting more than 20,000 without power in Northern Virginia on Friday afternoon. The bulk of the outages were in Loudoun County, where Dominion reported more than 8,400...
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke Airbnb host ranked No. 1 in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke’s very own Airbnb host, Allison was listed as No. 1 for top new Airbnb hosts in Virginia, according to Airbnb. Airbnb released its top new host in each state in the U.S. The release states between Jan. 1 and Sept. 30, new hosts in Virginia with only one listing have earned nearly $30 million.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Thousands still without power in southwest Virginia

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - More than 50,000 Appalachian Power customers lost power on Friday following high winds from the winter storm. Many of those are in southwest Virginia, including Roanoke County, Franklin County and Wythe County. “We have out of town guests from South Carolina, North Carolina, we got...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
beckersdental.com

Dental Care Alliance adds Virginia practice

Sarasota, Fla.-based Dental Care Alliance added VA Smiles to its network. The dental practice has nine doctors and four locations in Northeast Virginia, according to a Dec. 22 news release. Services include routine exams, cleanings, fillings, emergency care, cosmetic dentistry, orthodontics, implants, full-mouth reconstruction, oral and maxillofacial surgery, prosthodontics, endodontic surgery and root canals.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Over 50K Virginians without power

(WSET) — LAST UPDATED: 12:30 a.m. Saturday. According to live power outage data, more than 100,000 customers across Virginia are without power as of Friday afternoon. According to poweroutage.us, Virginia is seeing the fifth most outages in the country following a bitter arctic blast. Customers of Appalachian Power Company...
VIRGINIA STATE
PhillyBite

Best Foods to Eat in Virginia

Fried Pies are an old-fashioned Southern treat. Traditionally, these apple-based treats are stuffed in pockets, fried, and served in baskets. They are easy to make, sweet, and perfect for a picnic. For many, fried pie is the quintessential Southern treat. It can be found on diner menus, country markets, and on food trucks. They are often made with fruit and a biscuit-like crust, but there are more varieties. The traditional fried apple pie is crisp with a sweet filling. This delicious, deep-fried treat can last for several days in the refrigerator, making it a great midday snack.
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

Bath County reopens famous Warm Springs pools and more Va. headlines

• Bath County is celebrating the reopening of the storied Warm Springs pools after the 19th-century bathhouses were shut down for an extensive restoration project.—Cardinal News. • A former police chief of Buena Vista was arrested and charged with misusing public money.—Roanoke Times. • The Virginia Department of...
VIRGINIA STATE
rewind1051.com

Governor announces money for grants

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced over five million dollars in Growth and Opportunity for Virginia grant awards for 10 projects that are focused on expanding talent pipelines and strengthening workforce development. One of the grants is for more than 993-thousand dollars for the Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport and Executive Director Lisa...
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Thousands still without power in Hampton Roads, North Carolina

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Thousands of people in Hampton Roads and northern North Carolina have lost power on Friday as a powerful cold front moves into the area. As of 5 p.m. Friday, Dominion Energy says 17,000 customers are still without power in southeast Virginia and Northern North Carolina, and crews will continue working to restore power throughout the evening Friday and on Saturday.
VIRGINIA STATE

