Tahoe Daily Tribune
Could the Pacific Ocean be California’s savior? (Opinion)
From the earliest exploration by European explorers of what became California, its position on the western coast of the North American continent has been its most important attribute. Its coastline allowed exploration and the development of outposts while most of the continent was still a mysterious wilderness. It fostered the...
ecowatch.com
Wild Grasses Give California Scientists Neighborhood-By-Neighborhood Emissions Readings
In Southern California, automobile emissions are the biggest source of carbon dioxide in the air. But during the pandemic, when there were fewer cars on the road, those levels decreased. Now, scientists from the University of California have found a unique way to show which neighborhoods’ air pollution returned to...
Could Northern California earthquakes lead to next ‘big one?’ Here’s what experts say
They’re a good reminder “that we should be prepared for the next big earthquake.”
mavensnotebook.com
Depletion of groundwater is accelerating in California’s Central Valley, study finds
“Scientists have discovered that the pace of groundwater depletion in California’s Central Valley has accelerated dramatically during the drought as heavy agricultural pumping has drawn down aquifer levels to new lows and now threatens to devastate the underground water reserves. The research shows that chronic declines in groundwater levels, which have plagued the Central Valley for decades, have worsened significantly in recent years, with particularly rapid declines occurring since 2019. “We have a full-on crisis,” said Jay Famiglietti, a hydrology professor and executive director of the University of Saskatchewan’s Global Institute for Water Security. “California’s groundwater, and groundwater across the southwestern U.S., is disappearing much faster than most people realize.” … ” Read more from the LA Times here: Depletion of groundwater is accelerating in California’s Central Valley, study finds.
nomadlawyer.org
10 Best Cheapest Places to Live in California
Looking for affordable places to live in California?. Cheapest Places to Live in California: Whether you’re a college student looking for an affordable off-campus housing option, or simply want to find a place that won’t break the bank, there are plenty of great options out there. Many people...
As desalination gains traction in parts of California, Santa Cruz weighs future of its water supply
Santa Cruz needs more water if it is going to comfortably grow as planned. A new policy aimed at future water-supply projects keeps a desalination plant on the table, a controversial strategy with a long history in Santa Cruz.
marketplace.org
California set to enforce recycled content mandates for plastic bottles
Each year, beverage companies in the U.S. produce 100 billion plastic bottles, and the vast majority go unrecycled. In response, California recently passed a slew of laws that target plastic waste. One law — which the state is scheduled to start enforcing in January — requires beverage makers to use...
Silicon Valley
Bay Area group celebrates U.S. bill to phase out fishing ‘curtains of death’
A West Marin group is celebrating the advancement of new regulations that will end the use of giant ocean fishing nets — blamed for inadvertently killing turtles, mammals and dolphins — in federal waters off the state’s coast. For the past two decades, Marin’s Turtle Island Restoration...
finehomesandliving.com
5 Amazing Spots of RV Camping in California
California is a huge state. It has several major cities and many more quiet little towns. You will also find some excellent spots for camping in both the northern and southern sections. Traveling through California in an RV is one of the most thrilling ways to see what this state...
Record fish caught in California
Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch.
CA's commercial Dungeness crab season opens Dec. 31 but with restrictions to protect whales
Fishermen will have to reduce the number of crab traps they set by 50% to lessen the risk of entangling humpback whales. Some whales still remain in their winter feeding grounds off the coast of San Francisco Bay.
torquenews.com
California Lawmakers Disagree With Tesla And Ban FSD
Yesterday something big happened relating to Tesla in California, which largely went unnoticed. New California law effectively bans Tesla from advertising FSD. California passed a new law banning Tesla from calling its software Full Self-Driving (FSD). Although Tesla has never claimed that its Full-Self Driving feature was fully autonomous, the electric–car maker is developing the technology for fully autonomous vehicles. Until Tesla cars are fully autonomous, drivers must be alert and ready to take over at all times when engaging FSD or Autopilot.
Which California school districts are well run? Hint: 2 are in SLO County
The new rating system considers community relations, finance, leadership, personnel policies and workplace conditions.
thedesertreview.com
Counties with the longest life expectancy in California
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in California using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
lostcoastoutpost.com
(VIDEO) Removal of Obsolete Concrete Dam on South Fork Eel Tributary Opens Nine Miles of Wild Fish Habitat
Cedar Creek Fish Passage - Project Update from California Trout on Vimeo. Nine miles of wild fish habitat on a South Fork Eel River tributary, blocked for more than 60 years, is now accessible once again thanks to a fish passage restoration project recently completed by California Trout, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) and partners. Cedar Creek provides a significant portion of the cold water that flows into the Eel River’s South Fork in the summer. With the removal of an 8-foot-high dam on the creek, migratory Chinook salmon, coho salmon, steelhead and Pacific lamprey will have improved access to the creek during all their life stages.
theevreport.com
Nikola Tre FCEV Receives CARB Executive Order
California HVIP Incentive Program Eligibility Underway. PHOENIX – Nikola Corporation, a global leader in zero tailpipe emission transportation and energy supply and infrastructure solutions, announced that it has received a California Air Resources Board (“CARB”) Zero Emission Powertrain (“ZEP”) Executive Order that is a requirement for Nikola’s Tre hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (“FCEV”) to be eligible for CARB’s Hybrid and Zero Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (“HVIP”) program. Following receipt of this Executive Order, Nikola has applied for the Nikola Tre FCEV eligibility as an authorized vehicle under the HVIP program for a base incentive valued at $240,000 per FCEV truck.
California witness says green light uses blinking method to move great distances
A California witness at Oceanside reported watching a solid, bright green light that would blink off and reappear suddenly further away at about 4:21 p.m. on December 16, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
a-z-animals.com
The 5 Most Beautiful California Lighthouses
The West Coast is perhaps the most famous coastline in the world, the subject of many books, movies, songs, and stories. California, also known as “The Golden State”, holds an equal draw as the most populated state in America. The lighthouses of California are commonly visited by both tourists and locals alike. If you’re planning on seeing these unique fixtures along the Pacific Ocean for yourself, read on to discover which to visit!
Washington Examiner
Year in Review: The worst California policy of 2022 — becoming a sanctuary for child mutilation
Democrats push many destructive policies in California in any given year. But the worst policy of 2022 was clearly to make the Golden State a “sanctuary state” for the mutilation of children. The idea that children have many questions about the world, including why they are the gender...
KTVU FOX 2
Sierra Nevada snow season off to best start in decade
State water officials say the Sierra Nevada is experiencing its snowiest start to the winter season in a decade, thanks to a handful of storms that dropped several feet of snow. November rains helped saturate the soils and primed them for runoff in the future, and early December flurries gave...
