ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 2

Related
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Could the Pacific Ocean be California’s savior? (Opinion)

From the earliest exploration by European explorers of what became California, its position on the western coast of the North American continent has been its most important attribute. Its coastline allowed exploration and the development of outposts while most of the continent was still a mysterious wilderness. It fostered the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
mavensnotebook.com

Depletion of groundwater is accelerating in California’s Central Valley, study finds

“Scientists have discovered that the pace of groundwater depletion in California’s Central Valley has accelerated dramatically during the drought as heavy agricultural pumping has drawn down aquifer levels to new lows and now threatens to devastate the underground water reserves. The research shows that chronic declines in groundwater levels, which have plagued the Central Valley for decades, have worsened significantly in recent years, with particularly rapid declines occurring since 2019. “We have a full-on crisis,” said Jay Famiglietti, a hydrology professor and executive director of the University of Saskatchewan’s Global Institute for Water Security. “California’s groundwater, and groundwater across the southwestern U.S., is disappearing much faster than most people realize.” … ” Read more from the LA Times here: Depletion of groundwater is accelerating in California’s Central Valley, study finds.
CALIFORNIA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

10 Best Cheapest Places to Live in California

Looking for affordable places to live in California?. Cheapest Places to Live in California: Whether you’re a college student looking for an affordable off-campus housing option, or simply want to find a place that won’t break the bank, there are plenty of great options out there. Many people...
CALIFORNIA STATE
finehomesandliving.com

5 Amazing Spots of RV Camping in California

California is a huge state. It has several major cities and many more quiet little towns. You will also find some excellent spots for camping in both the northern and southern sections. Traveling through California in an RV is one of the most thrilling ways to see what this state...
CALIFORNIA STATE
torquenews.com

California Lawmakers Disagree With Tesla And Ban FSD

Yesterday something big happened relating to Tesla in California, which largely went unnoticed. New California law effectively bans Tesla from advertising FSD. California passed a new law banning Tesla from calling its software Full Self-Driving (FSD). Although Tesla has never claimed that its Full-Self Driving feature was fully autonomous, the electric–car maker is developing the technology for fully autonomous vehicles. Until Tesla cars are fully autonomous, drivers must be alert and ready to take over at all times when engaging FSD or Autopilot.
lostcoastoutpost.com

(VIDEO) Removal of Obsolete Concrete Dam on South Fork Eel Tributary Opens Nine Miles of Wild Fish Habitat

Cedar Creek Fish Passage - Project Update from California Trout on Vimeo. Nine miles of wild fish habitat on a South Fork Eel River tributary, blocked for more than 60 years, is now accessible once again thanks to a fish passage restoration project recently completed by California Trout, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) and partners. Cedar Creek provides a significant portion of the cold water that flows into the Eel River’s South Fork in the summer. With the removal of an 8-foot-high dam on the creek, migratory Chinook salmon, coho salmon, steelhead and Pacific lamprey will have improved access to the creek during all their life stages.
CALIFORNIA STATE
theevreport.com

Nikola Tre FCEV Receives CARB Executive Order

California HVIP Incentive Program Eligibility Underway. PHOENIX – Nikola Corporation, a global leader in zero tailpipe emission transportation and energy supply and infrastructure solutions, announced that it has received a California Air Resources Board (“CARB”) Zero Emission Powertrain (“ZEP”) Executive Order that is a requirement for Nikola’s Tre hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (“FCEV”) to be eligible for CARB’s Hybrid and Zero Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (“HVIP”) program. Following receipt of this Executive Order, Nikola has applied for the Nikola Tre FCEV eligibility as an authorized vehicle under the HVIP program for a base incentive valued at $240,000 per FCEV truck.
CALIFORNIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

The 5 Most Beautiful California Lighthouses

The West Coast is perhaps the most famous coastline in the world, the subject of many books, movies, songs, and stories. California, also known as “The Golden State”, holds an equal draw as the most populated state in America. The lighthouses of California are commonly visited by both tourists and locals alike. If you’re planning on seeing these unique fixtures along the Pacific Ocean for yourself, read on to discover which to visit!
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Sierra Nevada snow season off to best start in decade

State water officials say the Sierra Nevada is experiencing its snowiest start to the winter season in a decade, thanks to a handful of storms that dropped several feet of snow. November rains helped saturate the soils and primed them for runoff in the future, and early December flurries gave...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy