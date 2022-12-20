Nueces County Clerk's Office set to close for Christmas, new year holidays

The Nueces County Clerk's office will close for the upcoming holidays.

From Thursday Dec. 22 through next Monday, Dec. 26, the clerk's office will be closed to the public.

The clerk's office will re-open at regular time on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

It'll also close for three days for the new year holiday, from Dec. 30 to Jan. 2 and will re-open Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Anyone planning a wedding or anything related to the clerk's office before those dates should show up a few days before to make sure they can get a marriage license, or other documents.

