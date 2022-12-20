Read full article on original website
Related
calexicochronicle.com
Calexico to Pursue Eminent Domain for Proposed Transit Hub
CALEXICO – For the past 40-plus years, Calexico resident Jose Loo has operated a grocery store in downtown Calexico that has benefited from having a warehouse located conveniently nearby. But Loo is now questioning the future of his business because of the city’s plans to potentially use eminent domain...
thedesertreview.com
El Centro city council meeting sees multiple retirements
EL CENTRO — Council members recognized two retirees with a combined 60 years of service to the city during its regular meeting Tuesday, December 20 at City Hall. Mayor Martha Cardenas-Singh read and presented the plaque to Joe Bustamante: “For 34 years of outstanding and dedicated service to the City of El Centro.” Bustamante served from May 1998 to December 2022.
Yuma lawmakers react to container removal plans
Governor Doug Ducey says the controversial containers, placed by the state on federal land, will be removed by January 4th. The post Yuma lawmakers react to container removal plans appeared first on KYMA.
theregistrysocal.com
Union Bank Sells Five San Diego Area Banks for $19.25MM
SAN DIEGO –– CBRE facilitated the $19.25 million sale of five bank branches across San Diego County and in Brawley, Calif. These sales totaled 39,331 sq. ft. CBRE’s Michael Peterson, Reg Kobzi and Joel Wilson represented the seller, Union Bank, on the transactions. “As banks continue to...
calexicochronicle.com
UPDATED: Pioneers Memorial, ECRMC to Consolidate Services
BRAWLEY – Starting Jan. 5, patients seeking maternal and child health inpatient services at El Centro Regional Medical Center will be referred to Pioneers Memorial Hospital as the two facilities consolidate services. Hospital officials at both facilities called the consolidation of services an opportunity to provide a unified maternal...
kxoradio.com
Remote Court Appearances
(Imperial County Superior Court to offer remote appearance services).....It starts in the New Year. Beginning January 3rd, the County Superior Court will provide remote appearance services in civil case types. It will expand the previous remote appearance services already being offered for traffic and criminal. Registration for remote appearance can be done at the Court's website. The Court;s remote appearance fee will be $25. There are no remote appearance fees for criminal, traffic, juvenile, restraining orders, any party with a fee waiver, or in any case where filing fees are not required.
San Luis Port of Entry temporary closure and delays
The San Luis Police Department says to expect delays at the Port of Entry there as it will be temporarily closing on both sides due to issues with Title 42. The post San Luis Port of Entry temporary closure and delays appeared first on KYMA.
kxoradio.com
Catalytic Convertor Taken
There was another report of a catalytic convertor stolen in El Centro. Police were called at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday by an employee of the Salvation Army that the equipment was taken from a Ford F-350 truck that had been parked in the area of 5th and Park in El Centro. Catalytic convertors are worth from $50 to $100 on the scrap market but cost as much as $2,000 to replace.
thedesertreview.com
The Beat: Valley crime scene
CALEXICO — A complaint was reported Saturday, December 9 in regards to an auto theft that occurred in an area in Calexico. The vehicle was described as white 2000 Dodge Bearing. Negative suspect information was logged. Calling all cars. ALL VALLEY — A BOLO 'Be On the Look Out'...
allaboutarizonanews.com
Yuma Contractor Convicted of Insurance Fraud
On Tuesday, Isrrael Millan, III, 40, of Yuma, Arizona, was found guilty by a federal jury on one count of. Conspiracy to Commit Fraud, eight counts of Wire Fraud, two counts of Mail Fraud, and four counts of Money Laundering. Sentencing is scheduled for February 21, 2023, before Senior United States District Judge Roslyn O. Silver.
kxoradio.com
Holtville Carrot Festival Is Coming Up
(Holtville Chamber preparing for Carrot Festival)....They are currently accepting applications for Carrot Festival Royalty. The deadline to apply is this Friday, December 23rd. Winners are determined by ticket sales, public speaking and community service. The Holtville Carrot Festival Coronation and Citizen of the Year Banquet will be held February 3rd. Contact the Holtville Chamber of Commerce for application information.
kxoradio.com
Christmas Weekend
(Christmas falls on Sunday this year)....For most it is a three day weekend. For others, it is a four day weekend. Imperial Irrigation District will be celebrating a 3 day weekend, with their offices closed on Monday. For the County, however, it is a 4 day weekend. Their offices and departments will be closed Friday and Monday., except for emergency services such as the Sheriff's and Fire Departments. Contact your city individual City to see which days they are celebrating. The California Highway Patrol goes into their Maximum Enforcement at 6 Friday evening. It will continue until just before midnight Monday. Maximum Enforcement is the CHP Holiday enforcement period in which as many officers are assigned to patrol the roadways as possible. It is an attempt to reduce serious injuries and keep the roadways as safe as possible.
kxoradio.com
Another Deadly Overdose
A 50-year-old man died of an apparent drug overdose Tuesday. Police and paramedics responded to a residence on North 8th Street in El Centro at about 1:22 p.m. and found the man unresponsive. Shortly after he was pronounced dead. The Imperial County Coroner's Office and El Centro Police are investigating the incident.
kxoradio.com
LaBrucherie Road Set to Reopen
The City of Imperial says that LaBrucherie Road is about to reopen. The City says that the project, that started in late August and caused the closure of the road between Treshilll and Aten Roads, will be completed by Friday, December 30, 2022. The original estimated end date was late November. The work includes a wider asphalt roadway, additional street lights, storm drain system, new concrete curb and gutters and sidewalks and several other improvements.
Arizona Man Found Guilty For Staging Car Crash To Get Insurance Payout
Prosecutors say the man borrowed two vehicles to stage a collision in Yuma.
kyma.com
Unsolved murder case in Calexico
CALEXICO.Calif.(KECY.KYMA)- On the morning of October 29th, Calexico police found 30-year-old Ian Andrade with multiple head injuries on East fourth street in Calexico. In the police report, it says Andrade was crossing the street when he was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene. “A blood puddle was located...
thedesertreview.com
El Centro police take homicide suspect into custody
EL CENTRO — On Sunday, December 18, at approximately 10:30 p.m., El Centro Police Department patrol officers were dispatched to the area of 2000 N. 8th Street. The call for service was about a subject that had been shot, according to a press release. Officers arrived in the area...
Attempted murder suspect on the loose
The Calexico Police Department needs your help finding a man accused of trying to kill his brother-in-law. The post Attempted murder suspect on the loose appeared first on KYMA.
Woman missing since last week under suspicious circumstances
The Yuma Police Department is looking for a woman missing since last week. The post Woman missing since last week under suspicious circumstances appeared first on KYMA.
kxoradio.com
Two Men Assaulted and Robbed
El Centro Police are investigating a robbery at the Imperial Valley Mall. Officers were notified that two men were assaulted and robbed near the Cinemark Theater at the mall at about 9:00 p.m. Tuesday. Reports indicate that the two were accosted by two men who took a gold chain valued at $1,200 from a 22-year-old man and then struck his 23-year-old companion. The suspects are described as a Hispanic man in his mid-20's wearing light colored jeans, white shoes and a beanie cap. The man was said to be about 5'8' and 150 pounds. The other suspect is a Hispanic man in his mid-20's wearing a brown hoodie. He was described as having a ponytail in a bun. The suspects were last seen leaving the mall parking lot in a dark grey vehicle, possibly a Mustang.
Comments / 0