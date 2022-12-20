Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet DeeKay
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet DeeKay KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter. He is a nine-month-old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for about three months. He is a big goofball and still has puppy energy. He loves to run around and is very submissive with other dogs. An active family would be best for him. DeeKay is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.
everythinglubbock.com
Sippin’ on the South Plains: Idalou Harvest
LUBBOCK, Texas—Our Sippin’ on the South Plains shares more about Idalou Harvest. Each week we will share the story of 8 different wineries in our region. There is also a 30-minute show that will talk about the High Plains wine industry that will air every weekend from now until January 1 on KLBK.
Lubbock residents decorate homes for Christmas in unique way
On 100th Street and Avenue U, two homeowners have teamed up to decorate their houses with Christmas lights and sync them on the radio for people to drive by and watch.
KCBD
Lubbock Animal Shelter shares tips on pet safety ahead of cold front
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With temperatures across the South Plains dropping, the comfort and safety of outdoor pets is a growing concern. Steven Greene, Director of the Lubbock Animal Shelter, says animals are just like humans. If you are cold outside so are your pets. Greene says, “We need to...
KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Cocoa
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Cocoa KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter. She is a 1 1/2 year old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for about a month. Cocoa is a little shy, but will warm up in a home. She is very calm, low maintenance and she does well with other dogs. Cocoa is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.
How Cold is Too Cold for Outdoor Dogs?
With the arctic chill that has made its way to Lubbock, people have many concerns. Some of the most important ones include freezing pipes, power outages, and keeping warm. Focusing on staying warm, it is important to make sure not only you, but your pets stay warm as well. This is especially important to anyone that has an outdoor dog. While you might think the dog is fine in the cold because of their fur, that is only applicable to breeds that are designed to handle freezing weather. Even then, it is best to not leave your dog out in freezing temperatures.
6 and counting, emergency calls for water removal Friday in Lubbock
The recent cold weather is a good reason to remember the dangers of frozen pipes.
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Thursday Afternoon Weather Update: December 22nd, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday afternoon weather update. Today: Partly cloudy. Dangerously cold. Wind chills ~10-20 degrees below 0. High of 18°. Winds NNE 25-30 MPH, gusts ~30-40 MPH. Tonight: Dangerously cold. Low of 4°. Wind chills ~10-20 degrees below 0. Winds...
Lubbock, Y’all Are On My Last Nerve With This Bad Behavior
Everybody, myself very much included, makes mistakes. We all forget things, drop the ball, and brain fart. It's totally human. But it seems like Lubbock has made one bad behavior into more than a "life happens" moment, but rather an entire culture of irresponsibility and it's on my last dang nerve.
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Friday Morning Weather Update: December 23rd, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday morning weather update. Friday: A Wind Chill Warning remains in effect for Lubbock and points north through Noon CST. Highs will range from the mid 10s to mid 20s across the South Plains, with winds calming throughout the day. Sustained speeds of 8-12 MPH out of the northeast are expected later in the day. A mostly cloudy sky is expected around the region, with a few snow flurries remaining possible throughout the day. Friday night into Saturday morning will be bitter cold once again, with lows in the single digits to upper 10s.
everythinglubbock.com
What a fun and yummy way to enjoy the holidays, Cookie Kits by Lane Grace Confections
LUBBOCK, Texas— A fun activity for the family to enjoy during the holidays. Plus, Santa will enjoy this yummy snack made especially for him. Lane Grace Confections offers cookies year around for your sweet tooth. Order your kits at FB: Lane Grace Confections or IG: @lanegraceconfections.
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock Elks Lodge #1348 delivers Christmas gifts to the veterans at Crown Point Health
LUBBOCK, Texas—Members of the Lubbock Elks Lodge #1348 held a Christmas party for the veterans at Crown Point Health and we stopped by. The veterans made their lists and were gifted at a special party. They enjoyed fellowship, snacks and live music. One member says that giving back to children and veterans is what they do throughout the year. For more on Crown Point Health Suites, take a virtual tour at: crownpointhealth.com or call 806-687-6640.
‘Just love on them’: 35th Annual Lubbock County Detention Center Christmas Visit
LUBBOCK, Texas — Former City Councilman TJ Patterson started a tradition 35 years ago visiting the men and women at the Lubbock County Detention Center on Christmas day. The late TJ Patterson had a passion for helping people and to always try and raise them up and not push them down. “You do the crime, […]
Lubbock Firehouse employee gets holiday surprise from customers
One Firehouse employee was in for a surprise when he went into work Wednesday. Justin Cadzow has worked at Firehouse Subs at Canyon West for over two years as a cashier, always going above and beyond for his customers.
everythinglubbock.com
Logan’s Roadhouse is offering Feasts To Go to feed your family and a gift card deal
LUBBOCK, Texas—If you are not much into cooking for the holidays; let Logan’s Roadhouse help. They are serving up Feasts To Go for the family to enjoy. Plus, they have a gift card special that makes the perfect gift or stocking stuffer. Visit their website or stop in for holiday hours, to place your holiday orders and to grab gift cards to finish your shopping, 6251 Slide Road, LogansRoadhouse.com.
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Wednesday Morning Weather Update: December 21st, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday morning weather update. Today: Partly cloudy. High of 54°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH. Tonight: Strong front arrives. Low of 10°. Winds N 25-30 MPH. Tomorrow: Dangerously cold. High of ↓30° before sunrise. Daytime temperatures peaking in...
Lubbock child hurt in pedestrian-vehicle collision Thursday morning
Lubbock Police said someone was seriously hurt when a vehicle hit a pedestrian in the 4300 block of Justice Avenue.
everythinglubbock.com
City cancels final night of Santa Land due to weather
LUBBOCK, Texas — With temperatures in the single digits Thursday morning, the City of Lubbock canceled the last night of Santa Land. The following is a statement from the City of Lubbock:. City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department Cancels Final Night of Santa Land Due to Weather. Due...
18 Lubbock Stores & Restaraunts Open on Christmas & Christmas Eve 2022
The holidays are here and if you are looking to do some last-minute shopping, get food or just need to grab something real quick these are the places open for Christmas and Christmas Eve in Lubbock. There are restaurants, stores and each one has its hours. 21 Awesome Places to...
Double-fatal fire in Lubbock County Friday morning
The Lubbock County Sheriff's Office released a statement Friday morning concerning a deadly fire. Two people lost their lives.
Comments / 0