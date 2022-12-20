Read full article on original website
951thebull.com
Charles City Residents Can Help Aid City Crews with Snow Removal
Charles City residents can help City crews clear snow more efficiently by moving their vehicles in a timely manner. City Administrator Steve Diers says those utilizing City parking lots are asked to be prepared to relocate vehicles. Diers adds that sidewalks in front of your property should also be cleared...
KIMT
Mason City issues severe winter weather safety reminders for residents
MASON CITY, Iowa - The City of Mason City is issuing a list of safety precautions and general information to help residents deal with extreme winter weather. Citizens are encouraged to stay indoors if possible. If you must be outside, wear several layers of warm clothing and limit your time outside. Watch for signs of frostbite and hypothermia – they can occur in just a few minutes. Keep all skin, including ears and face, covered.
Should you leave water dripping during a deep freeze?
An arctic front moving in will drop temperatures across parts of the U.S. to dangerously low numbers over the next few days.
KIMT
Many counties pull plows as blizzard conditions remain
Because visibility is declining throughout the county, Freeborn county plows will be out until 2pm today. After that, there will be no plows on county roads due to visiability and exterme cold safety concerns. MITCHELL COUNTY. Secondary roads has stated that county plows are being pulled off county roads. They...
Interstate 35 shutting down due to severe weather, hazardous travel
According to the Iowa DOT I-35 will be shut down due to the weather creating hazardous traveling conditions Friday afternoon.
951thebull.com
BREAKING: Floyd County Snow Plows Being Pulled from Roads by Noon Friday
The Floyd County Secondary Roads Department will be ceasing road-clearing activities this morning. County Engineer Jacob Page says plows will be pulled because they cannot keep up with the blowing and drifting snow with winds, on average, from 25 to 30 mph and gusting to 45 to 50 mph. Page...
KCRG.com
Cedar Falls home destroyed in fire fueled by blizzard winds
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters say blizzard winds fueled a fire that destroyed a home in Cedar Falls Friday morning. Firefighters responded to the home at 2020 Cottage Row Road at about 9:45 a.m. When they arrived, fire crews said the home was already fully engulfed in fire. The...
951thebull.com
Ambulances Ready to Battle North Iowa Weather to Serve Patients
With the extreme weather battering north Iowa, travel is not advised unless it’s an emergency. For ambulances, most of their travel is based on emergencies. Joel Knutson is the new director of the new Chickasaw County EMS Department and its County-run ambulance service, which is set to start January 1st. He says the weather can dictate how quickly they can respond and, on occasion, how emergency responders get there.
951thebull.com
New Parking Restrictions Coming to Downtown Charles City
New parking restrictions are coming to downtown Charles City. The City Council Monday night approved a resolution to limit parking to 90-minutes at a time for the two-block section of Main Street between Riverside Drive and Kelly Street. The resolution will also eliminate the “no parking” restriction from 2 to 6 a.m. on Main Street.
kchanews.com
Don’t Confuse Sheriff’s Squad Cars in North Iowa with Santa’s Sleigh
Several northeast Iowa sheriff’s offices are reminding the public not to confuse their squad cars with Santa’s Sleigh. In similar Facebook posts by the Floyd, Chickasaw and Mitchell County sheriff’s offices, with each including a picture of one of their patrol vehicles, a **PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT ** reads, “This IS NOT Santa’s sleigh!! Yes they have bright lights and loud sirens, however they are not magical. Yes, some of our Deputies have 4 wheel drive or all wheel drive but they can not get through everything, especially if we can’t see. If in the next 24-72 hours you find yourself stranded, we will do what we can to get you, however we cannot guarantee you that we’ll be able to. Please plan accordingly. If you have to be out and about make sure you have an emergency kit, food, water, blankets, shovel, phone charger, full tank of gas, winter jacket, gloves, hat, scarf, snow boots, and let someone know where you are going. If at all possible we would ask that you stay put! If you have an emergency, we will do everything possible to get services out to you to assist you.”
951thebull.com
Keeping Floyd County Courthouse Employees Warm a Concern for Supervisors
With frigid temperatures combined with northwest winds gusts projected up to 50 mph later this week, keeping employees warm inside the Floyd County Courthouse is a concern for County officials. A new boiler furnace, installed as part of the Law Enforcement Center (LEC)/Courthouse Renovation project, has had trouble keeping some...
951thebull.com
BREAKING: Iowa DOT Closes Portion of I-35 South of Clear Lake, Pulls Plows in Northern Iowa
AMES, Iowa – Dec. 23, 2022: 3 p.m. – Road conditions have become extremely hazardous in northern portions of the state making travel in some areas impossible. Closure of a portion of I-35 near Ames to Clear Lake. The Iowa Department of Transportation, in cooperation with the Iowa...
951thebull.com
Charles City Public Library Offers Holiday Break Youth Programs
The Charles City Public Library is offering a variety of activities for kids of various ages during the holiday break. Patron Services Librarian Kamryn Kronschnabel says first up next week (12.27) is Legos! Legos! Legos!. Kronschnabel says the fun continues Wednesday (12.28). Kronschnabel says the library will also host a...
WATCH: Eastern Iowa Sports Reporter Covering Winter Storm Goes Viral
Have you ever wondered if anyone covering severe weather or extreme winter weather thought to themselves, "man, this really sucks!"? The answer to that question is, yes. We got that answer from someone who typically doesn't cover weather in Iowa, he mainly covers sports so we aren't sure this answer it totally valid.
951thebull.com
Calling Off NIACC Classes Due to Weather Not an Easy Call
The NIACC Campus in Mason City will be closed on Thursday due to inclement weather. NIACC President Steve Schultz says calling off classes at the community college is not an easy call to make. As a former school superintendent himself, Schultz says he still takes an “old school” approach to...
KGLO News
Mason City council approves rezoning former ShopKo building for electric vehicle manufacturing facility
MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City Tuesday night approved the final reading of an ordinance changing the zoning of the former ShopKo building to allow it to be transformed into a golf car and electric vehicle manufacturing facility. EVCO Holdings LLC in September announced they were...
951thebull.com
New Jobs in Charles City Plentiful, Housing Not So Much
Future expansion and creation of new jobs at Zoetis and Cambrex, combined with Pure Prairie Farms hoping to employ up to 250 people, will shed more light on the housing shortage in Charles City. Mayor Dean Andrews says adding more housing will be a focus of the City as they...
KIMT
Mason City man sentenced for meth found in the trunk of a rental car
MASON CITY, Iowa – Getting caught with methamphetamine means probation for a Cerro Gordo County man. Daniel Virgil Kleve, 38 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver meth. Law enforcement says it searched a rental car Kleve was driving on March 17 and found a plastic baggie containing 5.83 grams of meth. The drug was inside Kleve’s duffel bag in the trunk of the car.
951thebull.com
Kids Yoga Class Fundraiser for New Hampton Inclusive Playground Project
Kids in kindergarten through sixth grade are invited to participate in special youth yoga classes during their holiday break from school. New Hampton Parks and Rec Director Tara Hackman says they are offering two kids yoga classes on Wednesday, December 28th at 8:30 and 10:15 am. Hackman says they can...
KIMT
Trial set over tire iron beating in Mason City
MASON CITY, Iowa – A not guilty plea is entered over a summer 2020 beating in Mason City. Brian Nathaniel Smith, 39 of Mason City, is accused of hitting another man repeatedly in the face and head with a tire iron. Investigators say the assault happened a little before 1 am on July 19, 2020, in the 800 block of 9th Street NE.
